Spurs have a 100% home record this season

Everton have suffered just two defeats so far

Kane and Son look in the groove again

Dave Tindall is backing Spurs' front two to star

Spurs a force at home

Tottenham have reeled off seven straight Premier League home wins and the four this season have helped them to third place in the table.

To give it context, that's just three points behind Manchester City, whose current Erling Haaland iteration is being lauded left, right and centre.

Stylistically, Spurs can still prove a little tough to love when things aren't clicking and their four home wins very much fall into two categories.

They hit their straps in 4-1 and 6-2 successes against Southampton and Leicester respectively but rather had to grind it when beating Wolves 1-0 and Fulham 2-1.

Antonio Conte's side have also won both their Champions League home games - 2-0 v Marseille and 3-2 v Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night - so Spurs are quite a force at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Defeat in the North London derby against Arsenal was disappointing but a bounceback 1-0 win at Brighton showed that Conte definitely has them pointing in the right direction.

Toffees have been no pushovers

Everton fans would surely have agreed to any pre-season deal that had them on the same points as fierce rivals Liverpool after nine games.

Unfortunately, much of that is down to the Reds' ineptness (Liverpool also have a game in hand) rather than a flying start to the season from Frank Lampard's men.

Still, 10 points after nine games is a ratio that gets them to the safe grounds of lower-mid table and there seems to be a good spirit in the squad.

Winning games still doesn't come easily but they're hard to beat. Everton have lost just twice this season and both were by one-goal margins.

The latest came via a narrow home defeat to Manchester United, the other an early away loss to Aston Villa.

That's their only defeat away from Goodison and since then Everton have picked up draws at Brentford and Leeds along with a victory at Southampton at the start of October.

Spurs hot favourites

Less good news for Everton is that they have a fairly miserable head-to-head-record against Tottenham.

The Merseysiders have managed just a single win in the last 19 Premier League meetings while Spurs have won this home fixture eight times in the last 13 encounters, drawing four of those.

In the outright market, Tottenham are just 1.511/2 to keep their home win streak going. Everton are 7.613/2 to cause what would be a surprise while The Draw is 4.84/1.

The market suggests goals as Over 2.5 is just 1.794/5 compared to Unders at 2.245/4.

But will Everton play their part in the BTTS market? That's a split decision with 'Yes' at 1.991/1.

For those getting involved, only Chelsea and Liverpool have stopped Everton scoring this season and it's worth noting that the Blues have found the net in every away game so far.

Dynamic duo to star on Bet Builder

Harry Kane, in stark contrast to last season, has hit the ground running with 10 goals in his 14 appearances for club and country.

That run includes a goal in five of his latest six outings while he's netted in Tottenham's last three Premier League home games.

And then there's his record against Everton. Kane has excellent numbers against most teams but 13 goals in 14 appearances versus the men in blue is quite something.

Kane's partner in crime, Son Heung-Min, suffered a strangely subdued start to the campaign but now looks to be flying again. Last season's joint-winner of the Golden Boot has blasted five goals in his last two home games, the latest two coming in midweek.

And once again the old Kane-Son double act is thriving, with the pair setting each other up for goals on a regular basis.

That gives us a way in. Backing both to score is around 3.412/5 on the Bet Builder. But a safer option is to head to the 'To Score Or Assist' market and back both.

When combined, Kane To Score Or Assist and Son Heung-Min To Score Or Assist pays 2.35/4 and, remember, this bet can land in a matter of a second or two if one sets up the other. And that just keeps happening!

In the last two games, Son assisted Kane's winner at Brighton while Kane returned the compliment for Son's opener in Wednesday's win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kane laid on one of Son's goals against Leicester and so it goes on.

Rather than sweat for 90 minutes on a Spurs win, back the Kane and Son option at a bigger price and hopefully see it land in a sudden burst: "Kane ... Son ... goal!"

Opta stat

Harry Kane has netted six braces against the Toffees, with only Alan Shearer scoring multiple goals in more different games against an opponent (7 vs Leeds - 6 braces, 1 hat-trick).