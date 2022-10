Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion Solly to March on in The Opta Stat: "No player has had more shots (18) or more shots on target (8) without scoring in the Premier League so far this season than Brighton's Solly March. Indeed, he's not scored with any of his last 53 attempts in the competition, since netting against Aston Villa in November 2020." The Betfair Bet: Back Solly March to 1+ shots on target @ 2.0 1/1



Leicester City v Crystal Palace Go big or go home The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has both scored (7) and been directly involved in (9) more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other opponent. Only Harry Kane (18), Son Heung-min (9) and Dwight Yorke (8) have scored more Premier League goals against the Foxes than Zaha. However, looking at Leicester. no player has had more shots from outside the box than Leicester's James Maddison in the Premier League this season (15), while three of his five goals this term have come from distance - also a league high. The Betfair Bet: Back Maddison & Zaha to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ 26.0 25/1



Fulham v Bournemouth Solanke is the Cherries pick The Opta Stat: Dominic Solanke - whose next goal will be his 50th in English league football - scored in both of Bournemouth's meetings with Fulham in the Championship last season, with both matches finishing 1-1." The Betfair Bet: Back Solanke to score his 50th league goal @ 3.4 12/5



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest Dennis the menace The Opta Stat: "Emmanuel Dennis scored on his first Premier League start for Nottingham Forest last time out against Aston Villa, becoming the fourth Nigerian player to score on their first start for two different clubs after Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Yakubu. Indeed, 10 of his 11 Premier League goals have come in starts, including each of the last eight strikes." The Betfair Bet: Back Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime @ 4.2 16/5



Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Kane to catch Shearer The Opta Stat: "Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton. This includes netting six braces against the Toffees, with only Alan Shearer scoring multiple goals in more different games against an opponent (7 vs Leeds - 6 braces, 1 hat-trick)." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane to score 2+ goals @ 5.0 4/1

Aston Villa v Chelsea The Sterling bounces back The Opta Stat: "Raheem Sterling has currently scored 49 Premier League goals away from home (8 for Liverpool, 40 for Man City, 1 for Chelsea), with his next strike being his 50th . Should he score, at 27 years and 312 days, he'll be the fourth youngest to that landmark in the competition's history after Michael Owen (23y 259d), Harry Kane (24y 148d) and Wayne Rooney (25y 69d)." The Betfair Bet: Back Raheem Sterling to score anytime @ 3.3 9/4



Leeds United v Arsenal History says Gunners for the title The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have won eight of their nine Premier League games this season (L1) - only in 1903-04 (in the second tier) have they won as many as nine of their opening ten games to a league campaign. Each of the last four sides to win as many as nine of their opening 10 games in a Premier League season have gone on to win the title (Chelsea in 2005-06, Man City in 2011-12 & 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2019-20)." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win and BTTS @ 3.0 2/1



Manchester United v Newcastle United 700 & counting for Ronaldo The Opta Stat: "After not scoring in any of his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo has netted seven in his last five against the Magpies. However, No player has created more chances from set plays in the Premier League this season than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (11), while the England full-back has also played more passes into the box than any other player this term (124)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ronaldo to score anytime & Tripper to score or assist @ 9.5 17/2

Southampton v West Ham United Scamacca finding rhythm The Opta Stat: "Gianluca Scamacca has scored in his last two Premier League games for West Ham - he could be the first Italian player to score in three in a row in the competition overall since Manolo Gabbiadini (March 2017), and the third Italian to do so for West Ham in the competition, after Paolo Di Canio and Alessandro Diamanti." The Betfait Bet: Back Scamacca to score in a West Ham win @ 4.7 7/2