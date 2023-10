Back BTTS at the Bridge says Mark O'Haire

Premier League Tips & Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Despite Chelsea's obvious improvements, I'm not comfortable enough to support the Blues at short odds-on quotes. Instead, the option to back Both Teams To Score stands out at 1.8810/11.

"Chelsea have plundered eight Premier League goals across their last three fixtures and Mauricio Pochettino's men are averaging 1.57 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) per-game in 2023/24. Considering Brentford have managed to keep their sheets clean only twice this term, the home side will be expecting to make the net bulge.

"Nevertheless, the Blues have only recorded a solitary Stamford Bridge shutout in nine, and that arrived against newly-promoted Luton. Brentford will be encouraged by that sorry defensive record, as well as their own attacking exploits; exclude penalties and the Bees have generated a 1.76 xG per-game - the fifth-highest figure in the EPL thus far.

"Thomas Frank's team have scored in all bar two league tussles with six of those nine showdowns producing Both Teams To Score profit. A repeat appeals here with 60% of all Premier League games paying-out in this market so far this season."

Stephen Tudor: "In Bukayo Saka they have a fit-again superstar who boasts six goal involvements in six while Gabriel Jesus' form is presently piqued, the Brazilian scoring and assisting mid-week.

"Even if the Brazilian fails to shrug off a thigh complaint this one could get ugly, and we can certainly expect some late goals.

"United have conceded eight times in the final 15 minutes of games whereas two-thirds of Arsenal's league goal-haul has been converted after the break."

Andy Schooler: "Neto has put a miserable period behind him with a league-high six assists already in 2023/24 and looks back to the sort of form that saw him widely lauded prior to the serious knee injury he sustained in 2021.

"Three of those have been assists for Hwang to score - the Korean has netted in six of his 10 appearances in all competitions and also netted on international duty earlier this month.

"If Wolves are to get something out of this game, there looks a strong chance one or both of these two will play a starring role.

"Hwang is 7/24.40 to score at anytime, while Neto is the same price for an assist.

Back the double in a Bet Builder and you get close to 11/112.00 about something that's happened three times in the opening nine games of the campaign."

Championship Tips & Predictions

Jack Critchley: "This game only appears to be going one way with the Foxes having scored 16 times across their last four outings.

"The hosts are struggling badly and the boos are likely to ring around Loftus Road at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. With no fit or available central defenders for this clash, it could be an exceptionally long afternoon for the home supporters."

European Leagues Tips & Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Darmstadt have actually competed better at this level than I expected. The Lilies have put seven points on the board already, and are out of the dropzone. They have struggled defensively against the top teams, conceding five against Bayer Leverkusen, three against Stuttgart, four against Union Berlin and three against RB Leipzig.

"I'm expecting plenty of goals here, so I'll back Over 4.5 Goals at 23/20 on the Sportsbook. If you want to boost the price slightly, you can throw in Kane to score to get you to 2.226/5."

Bad Man Betting: "Jude Bellingham has been the star turn for Los Blancos this season, netting eight times in nine games in the league, with a further three already in the Champions League.

"Even better is his output when it comes to shots on target. 1.77 per 90 from an advanced midfield position is ridiculous, and he's hit the target in 11 of his 13 games in all competitions.

"Now, while Barca are a tremendously talented team, they are going to be without some key players. The likes of De Jong, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Kounde are all out for this one, so Real should fancy their chances and give this a good go.

"Bellingham will get space here against a Barcelona side conceding 3.40 shots on target per 90 in the league."

James Eastham: "On the basis of how they've fared in the Champions League this season, Lens' favouritism here is justified. In their three games so far, they've beaten Arsenal (2-1), drawn with Sevilla (1-1) and drawn with PSV Eindhoven (1-1).

"But Lens' league form has been far less impressive. Distracted by their European endeavours, they've picked up just nine points from their opening nine Ligue 1 fixtures. Domestically, they've done little to justify odds of 1.625/8 to win this weekend.

"Nantes are as big as 6.25/1 to win despite being five points and seven places above Lens in the standings. Last weekend they made it four wins from their last five games when they won 2-1 (away) vs Strasbourg.

"The big odds on Nantes make the visitors the pick on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Nantes lose by a single goal, and make a profit if Nantes win or if the game ends in a draw."

