Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Podcast tips, match previews and free bets

Jarrod Bowen has had a fine start to the season for the Hammers and he's registered at least one shot on target in his last three Premier League starts, and six in his last four games when you include the League Cup.

On Saturday West Ham host Chelsea, and Bowen will once again be among the chief threats for the hosts. If you fancy he'll register at least one short on target against the Blues then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50.

Recommended Bet Back Jarrod Bowen to have 1+ Shot on Target against Chelsea SBK 1/1

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Dave Tindall: "With West Ham's German forward Niclas Füllkrug still fighting for full fitness, I'll look elsewhere for home goalscorers.

"The one I like is Mohammed Kudus, who looks ready to open his account for the season. The Ghanaian so nearly did that against Manchester City when smashing the post after a fast West Ham break.

"With Chelsea lacking defensive solidity, he should get plenty of chance to run and roam and I'll back him at 3/14.00 for a goal.

"I'll also take Kudus at 15/28.50 to have a 1 or More Shots On Target in Each Half.

"The left-footer is being given plenty of minutes and has played the full 90 in three of West Ham's four PL matches and been taking off after 88 minutes, when they were 2-0 up, in the other. That bodes well for a bet that has an element both sides of the break."

Recommended Bet Back Mohammed Kudus 1+ shots on target in each half SBK 15/2

Alan Shearer: "What a game this is already, early into the season and it feels a massive game for Sean Dyche.

"There were lots of things Everton did well against Aston Villa, and even when they were 3-2 down, they still created chances. If Dominic Calvert-Lewin sticks one of those two chances away in the second half then we might be talking about a different story.

"Leicester did really well to get a point at Palace, but I'm going to go with Everton to get off the mark here and get a win which would be massive for Dyche and the Everton fans."

Alex Boyes: "Only Brighton (67) and Man City (66) have had more shots than Bournemouth (65) in the Premier League this season, with the Cherries' average of 16.3 per game their highest in a single top-flight campaign. Indeed, Bournemouth (26) have had more shots from outside the box than any other side in the Premier League this season.

"Liverpool's only goal conceded so far this term has come from distance, while 39% of the overall shots they've faced have come from outside the box (11/28)."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to have 13 or more shots SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to haver 16 or more shots SBK 9/1

Andy Schooler: "Eze's runs are drawing fouls - Leicester fouled him four times last weekend, as did QPR in the week.

"Playing largely on the left-hand side of the Palace attack, Eze is set to go up against Noussair Mazraoui in this contest and the Moroccan looks a tasty price to commit 2+ fouls.

"5/23.50 is on offer about this happening - and it did when Mazraoui came up against another quality performer in Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton last month.

"And if Eze's presence in that area of the field isn't enough, there will also be the overlapping runs of Tyrick Mitchell to deal with.

"Much of Palace's play has come down that left-hand side so far this season with Mitchell responsible for 21 crosses in his four games - that's more than double the number of his fellow wing-back Daniel Munoz.

"Mitchell for an assist is a decent-looking 13/27.50 here. He bagged one against Leicester last week and with Eze around to off-load the ball to and Jean-Philippe Mateta a target in the middle for his crosses, more will surely follow soon."

Recommended Bet Back Mazraoui to commit 2+ fouls SBK 5/2

EFL Tips and Predictions

Ryan Deeney: "If we are backing the overs, we need to look at which Boro player is likely to end their rotten form in front of goal.

"Their underperformance is remarkable. Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Finn Azaz sit 3rd, 4th and 5th for highest xG without scoring while Delano Burgzorg and Hayden Hackney have also failed to find the net from 10+ shots this season.

"I'm backing Azaz to be the man to do it. No player in the Championship has had more shots or shots on target than the former West Bromwich Albion academy prospect while only Giorgi Chakvetadze has created more chances this season, both overall and from open play.

"Sunderland have conceded just four goals this season - two own goals, a penalty and the winner last weekend. Finn Azaz is yet to score or assist a goal from open play from a combined 1.89xG. It's his time to step up."

Recommended Bet Back Finn Azaz to Score or Assist SBK 11/4

Jack Critchley: "Scott Parker praised the 'grit, determination and battling spirit' of his side last weekend. Burnley executed the perfect away performance at Elland Road with the former Bournemouth boss maintaining his impressive record of picking up results as the underdog. This is a completely different situation and the home fans will be hoping that Parker has the versatility to mix things up.

"The Lancastrians have dropped points in two of their last three games and they still look a little disjointed at times. Their performance against Cardiff was far from accomplished and they don't look particularly comfortable when they are drawn into a shoot-out style contest. Nevertheless, the hosts have ample attacking talent, many of whom are yet to hit their stride this season. They should have too much for Portsmouth's defence.

"Pompey have endured an incredibly tough start to the season and their fixtures aren't getting any easier. John Mousinho's side have collected just three points, yet they've received plenty of credit for their performances. Against West Brom, they gave away a sloppy goal and created numerous chances before their heads dropped in the second half.

"Away from home, they've taken points from visits to Elland Road and the Riverside, despite facing 34 shots accumulatively in those matches. They are likely to give Burnley a fair few chances, yet they won't be afraid to push forward at every opportunity. It should result in a fairly open game."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Alan Dudman: "It looks fairly straightforward on the betting with Huddersfield 4/111.36 on the Match Odds market, as the Terriers have looked good so far.

"Michael Duff's side hammered Bolton last weekend 0-4 with Josh Koroma bagging a brace and he works well in a front two with Callum Marshall who is tireless in his chasing and pressing.

"Northampton have failed to win any of their last eight away league games (D3 L5), their longest such run since a streak of 17 matches without victory between November 2020 and May 2021, and this could be a match to play a big price with the hosts to cover the -2. Asking them to score three is an ask and a half, but they have scored in all five of their matches."

KEY OPTA STAT: Huddersfield Town have won each of their last two home league games and will be looking to record three in succession for the first time since December 2020 (a run of five).

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield -2 v Northampton SBK 3/1

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Harry Kane has scored 53 goals in his first 50 games for Bayern. To put that into context, Robert Lewandowski scored 26 goals in his first 50 games for the Bavarian giants, and Erling Haaland's first half-century of games for Borussia Dortmund yielded 49 goals. Kane already has five Bundesliga hat-tricks (he scored one in last weekend's 6-1 win at Holstein Kiel), and last term he delivered the greatest goalscoring debut season in Bundesliga history.

"Bayern have won all five of their competitive games under new coach Vincent Kompany, and have scored 24 goals along the way. New signing Michael Olise has scored in back-to-back games, and although injuries to Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic mean Joshua Kimmich will have to fill in at right-back, there is plenty of cover in midfield.

"Werder Bremen held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their last home game, and they have claimed five points from three games in an unbeaten start to the season. However, Opta tell us they have lost their last 15 Bundesliga home matches against Bayern, the league's worst ever streak against a specific opponent. With Bayern and Kane in the kind of goalscoring mood they are in, I can't see Werder holding them, especially without suspended centre-back Marco Friedl."

Recommended Bet Back Bayern to win and Kane to score @ SBK 9/10

Jamie Kemp: "As for Osasuna, El Sadar has been their refuge. They were plenty competitive there under previous boss Jagoba Arrasate, and new coach Vicente Moreno has taken seven points from nine available in his first three home matches, winning each of the last two. It's a totally different story to their performances on the road, where Osasuna have lost both away trips this season, scoring just once and conceding seven times.

"With the direct game Los Rojillos will propose, led by target man Ante Budimir, this is precisely the type of scenario in which Las Palmas' defence tends to struggle. I'll take Osasuna to win, along with 1+ shot on target for Budimir and electric winger Bryan Zaragoza, who should be the one to take the game to the visitors."

Recommended Bet Back Ossasuna to Win & 1+ shot on target for both Budimir and Zaragoza SBK 2/1

James Eastham: "The main reason that PSG would still be worth supporting even if they're voluntarily below-strength is because their 'reserves' have already impressed in 2023-24. Milan Skriniar, Kang-in Lee, and Randal Kolo Muani are not first-choice players at PSG, but all have done well when drafted into the team this season.

"If some or all of the players named above - and potentially others as well - start for PSG this weekend, they'll be keen to take their opportunity to show the manager what they can do. Good motivation levels, coupled with the fact that PSG's second-string players are better than most Ligue 1 sides' first-choice players, makes us confident of backing the visitors.

"Reims won 2-1 at Nantes last weekend but, on the balance of play, were lucky to do so. Under manager Luka Elsner, they'll work hard to frustrate PSG, but their chances of doing so over the 90 minutes are slim.

"As is the case almost every weekend, PSG are short odds to win. If the 1.51/2 on Paris collecting all three points is too short for you, back them on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by a single goal, and make a profit if the Ligue 1 champions go on to win by two or more goals."