Premier League Opta Stats: Back 3/1 & 9/1 Anfield tips and 4/1 'boring' bet at Man City

West Ham United v Chelsea

Noni's on fire

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham have faced more shots than any other side across the opening four Premier League games this season. At 18.25, it's the highest number of shots they've faced per game since 2010-11 when they were relegated (18.26). Indeed, Noni Madueke has had more shots than any Chelsea player this season (12), avergaing 4.6 per 90 in his three games so far (6 v Wolves, 3 v Palace, 3 v Bournemouth)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Noni Madueke to have 3 or more shots @ 11/82.38

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers Can Cunha catch Villa cold? The Opta Stat: "Matheus Cunha has had exactly four shots in each of his last three Premier League appearances and only five players have had more shots in total this season than he has (13)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mathues Cunha to have 3 or more shots @ 13/102.30 Fulham v Newcastle United The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has made 16 saves in the Premier League this season, making 3+ saves in seven of his last eight appearances. Indeed, only teammate Bruno Guimarães (19) has won more fouls than Newcastle's Anthony Gordon (15) in the Premier League this season, with Gordon winning at least one foul in his last 10 appearances." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle Goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves, plus both Anthony Gordon & Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 2 or more times @ 3/14.00

Leicester City v Everton Chance the big price boost The Opta Stat: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in 14 Premier League defeats for Everton, including in his last two games against Bournemouth and Aston Villa. That's the most games scored in and lost for the Toffees in the competition, one ahead of Duncan Ferguson who lost 13 times when scoring for Everton. On the other hand, Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been involved in 12 goals in his last eight Premier League starts against teams starting the day bottom of the table (9 goals, 3 assists) and has netted seven goals in 14 appearances against Everton." The Betfair Bet: Back Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to have 2 or more shots on target each @ 10/111.00

Liverpool v Bournemouth Reds have best defence, but can we profit on the prices? The Opta Stat: "Only Brighton (67) and Man City (66) have had more shots than Bournemouth (65) in the Premier League this season, with the Cherries' average of 16.3 per game their highest in a single top-flight campaign. Indeed, Bournemouth (26) have had more shots from outside the box than any other side in the Premier League this season. Liverpool's only goal conceded so far this term has come from distance, while 39% of the overall shots they've faced have come from outside the box (11/28)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to have 13 or more shots SBK 3/1 Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to haver 16 or more shots SBK 9/1

Southampton v Ipswich Town Morsy has shortened so add in Delap fouls The Opta Stat: "Sam Morsy has been yellow carded in three of his four Premier League appearances this season for Ipswich Town - since the start of last season, Morsy has the most yellows of any player in the league in England's top four tiers (17). Indeed, only one player has conceded more fouls in the Premier League this season than Ipswich's Liam Delap (12), with Delap conceding at least one foul in all six of his appearances in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Sam Morsy to be carded & Liam Delap to commit 2 or more fouls @ 4/15.00



Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Play the card double



The Opta Stat: "Despite only playing 154 minutes in the Premier League this season, no player has more yellow cards than Rodrigo Bentancur (3), with the Uruguayan receiving eight yellows in his last 16 appearances. On the other hand, Brentford's Christian Nørgaard has made 13 tackles in the Premier League this season, recording at least two in each of his last six games in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Bentancur and Norgaard both to be carded @ 8/19.00



Crystal Palace v Manchester United Bruno's time is coming The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have the third highest expected goals total in the Premier League this season (7.9), but have scored just five goals - only Southampton have underperformed their xG (4.6 xG, 1 goal) more than the Red Devils so far this term. Indeed, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (13)." The Betfair Bet: Back Bruno Fernandes to score anytime @ 11/43.75



Brighton v Nottingham Forest MGW can unlock Brighton back-line The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White has created more chances from open play than any other player in the Premier League this season (11)." The Betfair Bet: Back Morga Gibbs-White to assist anytime @ 7/24.50

