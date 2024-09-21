Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Town look bankers in weekend 11/1 and 15/2 trebles

Huddersfield can cover the handicap on Saturday

Top of the table honours in League Two to go to Magpies

Alan Dudman looks for his fourth winning multiple of the season

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

West Ham v Chelsea Superboost

Jarrod Bowen has had a fine start to the season for the Hammers and he's registered at least one shot on target in his last three Premier League starts, and six in his last four games when you include the League Cup.

On Saturday West Ham host Chelsea, and Bowen will once again be among the chief threats for the hosts. If you fancy he'll register at least one short on target against the Blues then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50.

To take advantage of the Superboost, just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Jarrod Bowen to have 1+ Shot on Target against Chelsea SBK 1/1

League One

Charlton continue to be a classic Under 2.5 Goals team and I have no intention of leaving them out of this week's acca as all six of their League One matches thus far have hit that particular target and I am surprised the price isn't a little shorter.

Blackpool have created more chances and hit a 1.7 xG last weekend with a 2-1 win against Exeter, but Charlton, while not pretty to watch, know how to stifle a game and at the back continually make it difficult for opponents to play through them or get behind them. The Londoners are unbeaten across their last 10 home league games (W4 D6), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run at the Valley back between October 2018 and August 2019 (20 games).

Five of Charlton's six games have been 0-0 at half-time and they scraped a 0-1 win at Shrewsbury last week. We keep going with the Addicks and if you are looking for a more exotic price, the 0-0 is at 9/110.00.

KEY OPTA STAT: Blackpool have failed to win any of their last five league games against sides from London (D3 L2), their longest such winless run since a streak of six matches between February 2015 and August 2016.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Charlton v Blackpool SBK 20/23

Bristol Rovers are a team that tend to give up a lot of chances, and Saturday looks primed for Peterborough's attack to click into gear despite a stop-start campaign.

Darren Ferguson's team have a ton of pace on the flanks but they've had a tough beginning with home games against Huddersfield and Wrexham - in both they were too passive.

Rovers conceded four last weekend and two the previous week against Barnsley and gave up a massive 3.91xG against Wigan with eight big chances conceded.

The Gas have failed to win any of their last nine away league games against Peterborough United since February 2006 (D3 L6), conceding 21 goals in that time, and that poor record leads me to a home win.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers have won just one of their last eight away league games (D2 L5), a run which has seen them fail to score on six separate occasions.

Recommended Bet Back Peterborough to beat Bristol Rovers SBK 8/13

It looks fairly straightforward on the betting with Huddersfield 4/111.36 on the Match Odds market, as the Terriers have looked good so far.

Michael Duff's side hammered Bolton last weekend 0-4 with Josh Koroma bagging a brace and he works well in a front two with Callum Marshall who is tireless in his chasing and pressing.

Northampton have failed to win any of their last eight away league games (D3 L5), their longest such run since a streak of 17 matches without victory between November 2020 and May 2021, and this could be a match to play a big price with the hosts to cover the -2. Asking them to score three is an ask and a half, but they have scored in all five of their matches.

KEY OPTA STAT: Huddersfield Town have won each of their last two home league games and will be looking to record three in succession for the first time since December 2020 (a run of five).

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield -2 v Northampton SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Alan's League One treble SBK 11/1

League Two

Bradford's home form, while not inventive excellence, has been most solid this term with two wins and a draw and while AFC Wimbledon are dangerous opponents, the Bantams have landed 2-1 and 3-1 wins so far and I like the price here at 13/102.30.

The hosts have won five of their last six home league games (D1), as many as across their prior 19 outings at Valley Parade combined (D8 L6) and this looks a classic match-up of a good home team versus a vulnerable away one.

Johnnie Jackson's team have won just one of their last six away league games (D1 L4), though that did come during their last such match; a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town, but their defeats on the road to the Robins and Bromley worry me.

The Bantams were blown away by Walsall's electric start last weekend, and Walsall were brilliant in the opening 35 minutes and could have scored four. But Bradford at least had a good spell in the second period with a change of formation and shape, but Walsall look a good side at the moment and there was no shame in Saturday's loss.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bradford City are unbeaten across their last six league games against AFC Wimbledon (W2 D4), keeping five clean sheets during that time.

Recommended Bet Back Bradford to beat Wimbledon SBK 7/5

Notts County had some of their old dash and brio last weekend and delivered for the column emphatically with a 2-4 win at Bromley - and they had gone two down inside the first seven minutes.

County's big attackers came to the party and had far too much for the Ravens with assist king Jodi Jones scoring twice and the immaculate "Regista" Dan Crowley also on the scoresheet.

They created a huge 3.13xG at Hayes Lane, with six big chances created and massive 455 accurate passes, and the week before they easily brushed aside Accrington with similar stats on the chances and possession.

Gillingham are second and we're set for a good old top-of-the-table clash but the Gills have been superior at home with three out of three but have only scored one goal in three on the road, and have won just one of their last six away league games (D1 L4), scoring just three goals during that time.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have won four of their last six home league games (D1 L1), a run which directly followed on the back of a seven-match winless run at Meadow Lane.

Recommended Bet Back Notts County to beat Gillingham SBK 19/20

Accrington are easily opposed these days and with just two points from six games (two home draws) they look there for the taking with Port Vale in town.

Vale have failed to live up to their billing as one of the title favourites and bizarrely were beaten 4-0 at Barrow in a major blip.

They've responded well however, and earned a huge win last weekend against Chesterfield, a match the manager Darren Moore must have taken great tactical delight in with restricting Chesterfield to just 0.22xG - which is some feat.

Vale are very organised at the back and strong at set-pieces, while Stanley have failed to win any of their last six league games (D2 L4), last enduring a longer winless run in November 2022 in League One (D1 L6).

Recommended Bet Back Port Vale to beat Accrington Stanley SBK 11/10