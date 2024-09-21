Sunderland v Middlesbrough: Back Azaz to step up for Boro at 11/4

Sunderland flying under Le Bris

Time for goals in the early kick off

Finn Azaz could break the spell for Boro

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

The EFL's early Saturday showing live on Sky Sports sees Regis Le Bris' Sunderland host local rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in what could be a corker of a game.

While Sunderland have taken the early advantage in the league table - four wins to Boro's two - both managers will be satisfied with the quality of the performances their side are producing.

The hosts have seen less of the ball than in previous seasons but 12 goals in five matches has helped them to second spot at this embryonic stage while their non-penalty xG against numbers are only bettered by Leeds United.

Boro, meanwhile, have conceded fewer shots than any other team in the division while sitting top of the xG chart. Only an inability to take their chances has cost them early doors, something they will hope to rectify starting on Saturday.

All bad things come to an end

One of the gripes people have about 12:30pm kick-off slot allocated to the EFL is that the slot is more likely to produce drab matches. None of the five games have seen more than two goals scored to date which doesn't help.

But records are made to be broken, right? And both of these sides have the attacking qualities to end that record.

It's a game between two sides who will be able to set up in a way that suits them. Boro want to dominate the ball and work the ball into the box to create chances, something they do well. Sunderland, meanwhile, will want to build through the thirds quickly and get the ball to their excellent carriers in wide positions.

Boro are not just top of the xG chart but also 3rd for non-penalty xG, 6th for highest xG per shot and are currently the biggest underperformers in front of goal, a record that will surely change and they are helped by Sunderland seeing less than one in every three shots on their goal find the target.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are the division's joint top scorers and face a Boro side whose xG per shot conceded is amongst the highest in the Championship. Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle also rank in the top five for carries than end in a shot or chance created.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals SBK 20/23

Boro in need of a bit of p-Azaz

If we are backing the overs, we need to look at which Boro player is likely to end their rotten form in front of goal.

Their underperformance is remarkable. Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Finn Azaz sit 3rd, 4th and 5th for highest xG without scoring while Delano Burgzorg and Hayden Hackney have also failed to find the net from 10+ shots this season.

I'm backing Azaz to be the man to do it. No player in the Championship has had more shots or shots on target than the former West Bromwich Albion academy prospect while only Giorgi Chakvetadze has created more chances this season, both overall and from open play.

Sunderland have conceded just four goals this season - two own goals, a penalty and the winner last weekend. Finn Azaz is yet to score or assist a goal from open play from a combined 1.89xG. It's his time to step up.

Recommended Bet Back Azaz to score or assist anytime SBK 11/4

