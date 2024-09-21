Bundesliga Tips: Back relentless Kane to batter Bremen

West Ham v Chelsea Superboost

Jarrod Bowen has had a fine start to the season for the Hammers and he's registered at least one shot on target in his last three Premier League starts, and six in his last four games when you include the League Cup.

On Saturday West Ham host Chelsea, and Bowen will once again be among the chief threats for the hosts. If you fancy he'll register at least one short on target against the Blues then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50.

Kane and Bayern to keep charging on

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

Saturday 21 September, 14:30

While England's record scorer Harry Kane continues to be mocked by many for his lack of trophies as a player, there is no disputing the fact that he is one of the great strikers of his age. He scored four goals in Bayern's 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, and that took him beyond Wayne Rooney and to the top of the list when it comes to English goalscorers in Europe's premier club competition.

Kane has scored 53 goals in his first 50 games for Bayern. To put that into context, Robert Lewandowski scored 26 goals in his first 50 games for the Bavarian giants, and Erling Haaland's first half-century of games for Borussia Dortmund yielded 49 goals. Kane already has five Bundesliga hat-tricks (he scored one in last weekend's 6-1 win at Holstein Kiel), and last term he delivered the greatest goalscoring debut season in Bundesliga history.

Bayern have won all five of their competitive games under new coach Vincent Kompany, and have scored 24 goals along the way. New signing Michael Olise has scored in back-to-back games, and although injuries to Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic mean Joshua Kimmich will have to fill in at right-back, there is plenty of cover in midfield.

Werder Bremen held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their last home game, and they have claimed five points from three games in an unbeaten start to the season. However, Opta tell us they have lost their last 15 Bundesliga home matches against Bayern, the league's worst ever streak against a specific opponent. With Bayern and Kane in the kind of goalscoring mood they are in, I can't see Werder holding them, especially without suspended centre-back Marco Friedl.

I'll keep this simple and use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayern to win and Kane to score at 9/10.

Hard-Kohr midfielder the basis of Bet Builder

Augsburg v Mainz

Friday 20 September, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

It's been a mixed start to the season for Augsburg. They started with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen, were demolished 4-0 at Heidenheim and then recovered with a 3-1 success against St Pauli. Danish coach Jess Thorup delivered the Swabians' best campaign in nearly a decade last season, and he has been rewarded with a contract extension.

Augsburg had a big shake-up in personnel over the summer, and while it might take a while for things to settle down, there are already some positive signs. Yusuf Kabadayi scored his first Bundesliga goal against St Pauli after arriving from Bayern's youth ranks, while new striker Samuel Essende looks sharp since joining from Vizela. Augsburg ended last season in poor form as they ran out of steam, but they seem re-energised now.

It's also worth considering Augsburg's historical record against Mainz. Opta tell us they have won seven of their last eight competitive home matches against the ZeroFivers, and they have racked up a club record 12 Bundesliga victories against Mainz since they first came into the league in 2011.

For the second season running, Mainz have started the campaign with a three-match winless run in the league, and last weekend's home defeat to Werder Bremen was a disaster. With the game balanced at 1-1 approaching the hour mark, Werder had defender Marco Friedl sent off. With the man advantage, Mainz proceeded to lose the plot, as they conceded the winner on 69 minutes, then ran around like headless chickens in pursuit of a leveller. The 2-1 loss ended their 11-match unbeaten run under popular coach Bo Henriksen.

Mainz have only won one of their last 22 Bundesliga away games, and I don't believe they'll improve on that record here. I'll back Augsburg/Draw Double Chance, Over 1.5 Goals (17 of FCA's last 20 league games have featured two goals or more) and I'll boost the Bet Builder to 5/23.50 by backing Dominik Kohr to be shown a card.

Kohr is affectionately known as "HardKohr" by fans, and to put it bluntly, he is a menace. The experienced midfield battler gave away a clumsy penalty last week, and he already has three cautions in four competitive appearances this season. In his entire Bundesliga career he has picked up a whopping 90 yellow cards and six reds.

In-form striker to hurt Dortmund in El Guirassy-co

Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Sunday 22 September, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Stuttgart did themselves proud in the Bernabeu in midweek. Even though they ultimately slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid, the German side made a glut of chances with the score at 0-0. Real only came through at the end with two late goals, and Sebastian Hoeness can be proud of his side's efforts.

Stuttgart's scorer on the night was Deniz Undav, who is having the time of his life. The former Brighton forward recently netted his first goal for Germany, and now he has scored at the home of the European champions. Not bad for a guy who in his own words was released as a youngster by Werder Bremen for being "too short and too fat".

All of the attention will be on former Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who banged in 30 competitive goals for VfB last term but returns as a Dortmund player. The Guinea international scored his first Dortmund goal in midweek, as BVB cruised to a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in the UCL.

I'll ignore the Guirassy hype and back his old strike partner Undav to score at 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook. Undav has netted in three of Stuttgart's six competitive games this term, and last season he scored 19 competitive goals.