Mark O'Haire's Notebook: Premier League MD7 bets including Man City, Man Utd and Spurs

Spurs to target Leeds from set-pieces at Elland Road

Man Utd astonishingly short against Sunderland

Doku to terrorise Bees' right-back on Sunday

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Saturday, 12:30

Tottenham head to Elland Road for the early start on Saturday following an underwhelming effort away at Bodo/Glimt in midweek. Thomas Frank will look to shuffle his pack following the trip to the Arctic Circle, though star centre-half Micky van de Ven looks highly likely to continue at the heart of the visitors' defence.

The Dutch international has been one of Tottenham's main targets from set-pieces under Frank and the Spurs ace looks overpriced in the shots markets. Van de Ven can be backed at 7/52.40 to land 1+ Shot here despite paying-out in this market in four of his eight overall outings across all competitions this term, scoring twice.

Leeds have competed impressively following promotion, although Daniel Farke's team have struggled defending dead-ball situations, shipping six set-piece goals already. With Frank renowned for his focus on set-pieces, Van de Ven's position as the biggest outsider in the shot markets looks well worth pouncing upon.

Recommended Bet Back Micky van de Ven 1+ Shot @ SBK 7/5

Saturday, 15:00

Manchester United are a staggeringly short price to succeed on Saturday and simply must be opposed. Remarkably, the Red Devils rank fourth on Expected Points (xP) despite Ruben Amorim's men having won the non-penalty xG (npxG) battle in only three of their six league fixtures, conceding the second-most Big Chances in the division.

Since his appointment 10 months ago, Amorim has picked up only 34 points in 33 Premier League games, an astonishing statistic that nobody can hide from. The eye test paints a picture of an unbalanced side, lacking leadership and cohesion, whilst individual errors continue to litter performances. It can't get any worse, can it?

It can. Sunderland have made the best start of a promoted side since 2012, picking up 11 points (W3-D2-L1). Regis Le Bris' boys have conceded only four goals and look well-equipped to go to Old Trafford and be far more competitive than the market suggests - we can back Sunderland +1.25 on the Asian Handicap at a very attractive 1.834/5.

This wager delivers profit should Sunderland win, draw or even lose by a solitary strike - the only way we'll lose our stake is if Man Utd succeed by two strikes or more, a feat they've achieved just four times in their 33 matches under Amorim.

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland +1.0/1.5 @ Exc 1.83

Sunday, 16:30

With Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish moving on from Man City, Jeremy Doku has stepped up as the Citizens' most eye-catching sour of creativity. The flying Belgian is already halfway towards matching his assist total in the Premier League last season and has been consistently excellent in putting opposite full-backs under pressure.

Doku's speed, agility and ability to turn defenders inside out has led to countless fouls, free-kicks and cards. The 23-year-old holds the EPL record for successful dribbles per-90 and is impossible to contain when in full flow - he's drawing 2.50 fouls per-90 across this season, while six of nine right-sided defenders to face City have been booked.

Michael Kayode will be charged with keeping Doku quiet on Sunday. He's committed a misdemeanour in six of eight overall encounters this term, making 2.25 tackles per-90 on average. The Brentford right-back is bound to be targeted and looks a reasonable price at 23/103.30 to add to his one-card tally.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Kayode to be carded @ SBK 23/10

Now read Lewis Jones on Friday night's Bournemouth v Fulham clash