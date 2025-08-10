Premier League Tips 2025/26: Read our season preview including 1-20 prediction for every team

Liverpool backed to retain their Premier League title

Brighton fancied for a top-six finish

West Ham facing potential relegation battle

Liverpool eenter as clear, deserved favourites in their bid to defend a top-flight title for the first time since 1984. The Reds have bolstered an already star-studded squad with the superstar signing of Florian Wirtz, as well as the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike, with Alexander Isak still a possible arrival.

Arne Slot's squad did manage to swerve the same injuries and selection issues that ended Arsenal and Man City's challenge last term and LFC will see Mohammed Salah miss up to a month of the winter with AFCON commitments, yet the Merseysiders possess the necessary depth and quality to be at the forefront of the outright market.

Arsenal were dogged by ill-discipline, injuries and a lack of cutting edge as the Gunners finished runners-up for a third successive campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are desperate to end a 22-year wait for title honours and still possess the raw materials to challenge at the top; an outstanding defence, a fully fit squad and more attacking sparkle.

No Arsenal player managed 10+ goals in 2024/25, though the returning Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, plus the incoming Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres will give the group a much-needed boost in the final-third. Martin Zubimendi should slot seamlessly into central midfield, whilst prodigious talents Myles Lewis-Skelley and Ethan Nwaneri can only improve.

Man City are difficult to assess. Was last season a blip or the beginning of the end of their dominance? The Citizens expect the former and have continued their January regeneration with the astute additions of Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and James Trafford. Meanwhile, the importance of Rodri's return from injury cannot be overstated.

Nevertheless, City's Financial Fair Play unresolved charges continue to hang over the club and any potential points penalty incurred could prove fatal in their quest to regain top spot. Without that clarity, Pep Guardiola's group remain unappealing in the major markets, though an on-field resurgence is anticipated.

Chelsea have seen big market support following their surprise Club World Cup triumph. The Blues have continued to strengthen their squad, rectifying a lack of firepower with the arrivals of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao and Jamie Gittens; with Cole Palmer still in situ, the capital club shouldn't be short on goals or attacking invention this time around.

The midfield promises plenty, though Chelsea still appear vulnerable between the sticks and at centre-half. Chuck in the uncertainty surrounding boss Enzo Marasca from his own supporters, the lack of rest and recuperation from a competitive summer, plus a Champions League campaign on the horizon, and a title challenge looks unlikely.

Aston Villa might be operating slightly under the radar with a lack of standout signings and concerns over PSR seeing public interest cool on Unai Emery's outfit. Even so, the Second City side have kept the core of their squad together and another push towards the top-four looms as long as Villa can improve their disappointing away form.

The Villans only missed out on a top-five finish on goal difference last term despite their Champions League distractions and Emery has now tabled impressive points hauls of 68 and 69 across his two campaigns at Villa Park. With a fresher Ollie Watkins leading the line, Emi Martinez still in situ and Morgan Rogers developing, Villa command respect.

Brighton boast the significant advantage of no European commitments in 2025/26, and the Seagulls could be in-line for significant progression. Fabian Hurzeler presided over a largely positive campaign where Albion suffered just nine league defeats despite injuries to key personnel. More consistency in selection will aid their exploits.

Only four sides scored more Premier League goals than Brighton, and the Seagulls also picked up victories over the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle to highlight their top-level threat. The defence will require a few tweaks if the south coast club are going to feature in the top-six shake-up - no side inside the top-14 conceded more goals.

Manchester United have the capacity to be 2025/26's biggest improvers if Ruben Amorim can find a formula that gets the best out the club's much-needed upgrades in attack. The Red Devils registered their worst finish since 1973/74 and suffered the ignominy of a Europea League final loss to Spurs with a lack of firepower and clinical edge often to blame.

United fired 15 EPL blanks - only Southampton and Leicester failed to score more often - though the additions of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo give the Red Devils energy, attitude and ambition. However, the major bonus for Amorim this term is the lack of European football, giving Man Utd a significant advantage.

Tottenham will expect enormous improvement in the Premier League after tabling their worst finish since 1976/77. But I'm not expecting miracles from Thomas Frank and remain sceptical about his appointment. Spurs must undergo a reasonable style shift and will also be fatigued by their involvement in the extended Champions League.

Frank's preferred pragmatic and adaptable approach should lessen the load on the treatment table - none of the Spurs squad started 30+ EPL games last season - and more continuity and consistency should indeed see a vast upgrade in league position. However, the top-four dream might be beyond the North London club.

Newcastle are standing still at the minute, perhaps even taking a step back should wantaway star striker Alexander Isak depart. The Magpies pipped Aston Villa for Champions League qualification and involvement in Europe's premium club competition will bring many more challenges for a squad that lacks freshness.

The hype from May has subsided and a campaign of regression could be on the cards. The Tynesiders do still boast a super-strong midfield, though maintaining last term's standards with their current group will be tricky. Newcastle also face a tough opening six fixtures and may find themselves playing catch-up by the time the Champions League rolls around.

Bournemouth achieved a club record points total for the second successive season, as well as their joint-best league finish, signalling another successful year under Andoni Iraola's watch. They were as high as fifth in February before tailing off but they did conclude the campaign with a very respectable sixth-place on Expected Points (xP).

Those impressive efforts have seen Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez move up the food chain with Ilya Zabarnyi close to joining them in the departures lounge. Adrien Truffert is a cracking arrival at left-back, though the club need to source a new centre-back or two if they are to better last season's exploits. Mid-table safety should be easily assured.

Crystal Palace ended 119 years without a major trophy by upsetting the odds in the FA Cup final at Wembley, defeating Manchester City. Oliver Glasner's next target is an attempt to mastermind a ninth-placed finish or better in the Premier League, something the Eagles have failed to achieve in the modern era having finished three points shy last term.

Involvement in a first-ever European campaign will understandably affect their league exploits, though Glasner has pedigree for juggling multiple competitions and at the time of writing, Palace are yet to suffer any major sales with Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in-line to start 2025/26 at Selhurst Park. Left-back Borna Sosa is a smart signing from Ajax.

Fulham posted a club-record Premier League points tally last season, though it could have been better had the Cottagers been capable of holding onto leads - Marco Silva's men coughed up 28 points from winning positions. The Whites were also eye-catching against the league's elite - only champions Liverpool performed better against the top-half.

If Fulham can replicate those impressive efforts, whilst improving their return against the bottom-half dwellers, the Cottagers could push towards the fringes of European qualification. The capital club have retained all of their big-hitters though a lack of major additions may mean scupper any hopes of a top-six challenge in a tougher renewal.

Everton begin a new era at their Bramley-Moore Dock home this term and that could potentially impinge on the side's home advantage in the opening months. David Moyes' men entered July with only 15 senior players. The Scotsman suggested he required another 10 through the door for the Merseysiders to match last season's resurgence.

Everton were eighth on Expected Points (xP) under Moyes, implying their turnaround was no fluke, and the Toffees are attempting to appease their demanding boss with the interesting captures of Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. With Jack Grealish also heavily linked, the club should have enough to keep their heads well above water.

Forest exceeded all expectations in a memorable campaign that saw the Tricky Trees finish only four points off the top-four. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were third in late April, though four defeats in their final eight encounters blew their prospects of Champions League qualification, leaving Forest to compete in the Conference League.

So was Forest's season sustainable? Umm... no. Nuno's men scored 17 goals from set-pieces, Chris Wood converted 30% of his attempts at goal, Mats Selz had the highest save percentage in the division, whilst 13 players made 31 EPL appearances or more. With European commitments to contend with, a campaign of regression looms.

I don't believe Forest will go down but they are overpriced for the drop at 17/29.50.

Leeds claimed Championship title honours and were comfortably the best team in the division across the campaign. Daniel Farke's troops bagged a century of points, scored 95 goals and boasted an enormous +65 goal difference as their domination in both boxes saw them rate as the best promoted second-tier side since Wolves came up in 2017/18.

Eager to build on their Championship success, the Whites have brought in a plethora of players to enhance their squad for the level above. Lucas Perri solves the problem goalkeeping position, whilst the spine of the side steps up with the arrivals of Jaka Bijol, Sebastian Bornauw, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff, and Lukas Nmecha. They may surprise.

Wolves were saved from relegation last time out following the pre-Christmas appointment of journeyman head coach Vitor Perreira, who inspired a remarkable turnaround in fortunes. The Old Gold won 33 of their overall 42-point tally under the Portuguese boss with only nine top-flight clubs picking up more points following his arrival.

Will Wolves be capable of maintain those standards? Unlikely with Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri leaving - the pair contributed to 55% of the Old Gold's goal tally. Nelson Semedo has also moved on from Molineux and the club has yet to address the concerning goalkeeping situation. Still, Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez will add flair and tenacity in attack.

Brentford will be well-backed for relegation following a tumultuous summer. Head coach Thomas Frank was taken by Tottenham and replaced by rookie Keith Andrews, whilst the Bees have also seen their captain, best player and creator snapped up by Premier League clubs.

Owner Matthew Benham is a hugely successful gambler, but this does feel decidedly dicey. The supremely-organised Bees will have succession and contingency plans in-place, though it doesn't take a massive amount of mental gymnastics to presume the West London club could be dragged into their first serious relegation scrap since promotion to this level.

West Ham won only five of Graham Potter's opening 18 games in-charge last term and it's difficult to envisage a significant improvement right now. The Hammers tabled only five home league triumphs in 2024/25 and the despondent mood around the London Stadium suggests another season of struggle could be in the offing for the Irons.

Left wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf has made a positive impression since signing from Slavia Prague but there's an overreliance on Jarrod Bowen with Mohammed Kudus yet to be adequately replaced. Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have left, Niclas Fullkrug is injury-prone, and the squad is older, slower and simply worse in both boxes from 12 months ago.

Sunderland reached the Premier League with the second-lowest Expected Points (xP) total of a promoted club over the past five seasons. The Black Cats scored just 58 goals as their young squad exceeded all expectations by securing their top-flight place via the play-offs - none of their squad at Wembley had previous EPL experience.

The club have sought to rectify that shortcoming with the shrewd signings of Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra, bulking out their midfield. Reinaldo and Simon Adingra are upgrades at both ends of the field, whilst Enzo Le Fee remains. Yet the Wearsiders still look short on top-flight quality and could see seven players depart for AFCON duty in the winter.

Bunrley became the first team in English football history to register 100 points and still fail to win their respective division. Scott Parker's posse only lost twice and broke a collection of clean sheet and goals against records, leaking a barely-believable 16 strikes across their 46 Championship fixtures. It wasn't always pretty, but largely effective.

The Clarets prospects have been damaged by James Trafford's sale - the goalkeeper massively overperformed his underlying data - and captain Josh Brownhill has also left Turf Moor after top-scoring with 18 goals. The jury is out on Parker as a top-tier coach and Burnley's business suggests the Lancashire outfit will only be here for a short-term stay.