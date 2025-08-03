Premier League 2025/26 Betting Snapshot: Liverpool favourites to top the table again

Liverpool worthy favourites to finish top again in 2025/26

Liverpool are 7/42.75 to retain their Premier League title in 2025/26 and, after winning it by 10 points last season and embarking on a busy summer in the transfer market, they will not be easy to catch.

Arne Slot delivered a masterclass last term in how to succeed a beloved manager, steering the Reds to the title in his first season in English football - a remarkable feat. With record signing Florian Wirtz among the summer arrivals and the uncertainty around Mo Salah's future put to bed, the Reds look even stronger.

Jurgen Klopp learned in 2021/22 that it is not easy to retain the Premier League when Liverpool followed a title winning campaign by finishing third. Slot's summer spending suggests he won't tolerate any complacency and a refreshed Liverpool are worthy favourites for more glory in 2025/26.

Arsenal's best chance yet to claim title?

After finishing second for three seasons in a row, Arsenal are 9/43.25 to win the Premier League in 2025/26. They have strengthened in midfield this summer, with the signing of Martin Zubimendi, but the big arrival is undoubtedly Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede scored 39 goals in 33 games in the Portuguese top flight last term and six in eight appearance in the Champions League. The Premier League is a step up but, if Gyokeres can reproduce anything like those numbers, he could prove to be the final piece in Mikel Arteta's jigsaw and fire Arsenal over the line.

Will Man City be back to their best in 2025/26?

Last season was Manchester City's worst under Pep Guardiola since the Spaniard's first campaign in charge. A dismal autumn killed their title challenge before spring brought signs that they were on their way back to their best and a third place finish.

But defeat in the FA Cup and a first knockout round elimination from the Club World Cup indicated that City's problems were not over. Discovering whether last season was an aberration, or proof that Pep has lost his touch, will be one of the most fascinating parts of the new Premier League season. Plenty of punters will wait and see before taking the 3/14.00 on City taking the title back to the Etihad in 2025/26.

Can world champs Chelsea win Premier League in 2025/26?

It will be nine years next May since Chelsea's last title win - the longest drought Stamford Bridge has endured since the club won its first Premier League title in 2005. There are signs that, after a couple of seasons of chaos, they are moving in the right direction and could challenge in 2025/26 at 9/110.00.

Since the end of the league season in May, Chelsea have won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup. Enzo Maresca's wants those pieces of silverware to be building blocks for a major title and he has wealthy owners who are prepared to back him. The signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap could give Chelsea the cutting edge they lacked and, while concerns about their defence persist, they can improve on last season's top four finish.

Title odds for Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs and more

The four clubs listed above are the only ones at singe figure odds in the Betfair Sportsbook Premier League winner market.

Beyond that quartet, there is steep lengthening in the odds. Newcastle come next at 33/134.00. They ended their wait for a trophy last season, winning the Carabao Cup, but even Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer would probably be surprised if they were to win the Premier League this season.

Manchester United are also 33/134.00 but their place in the market may be based more on history than present day reality. They finished 15th last season and were abysmal under Ruben Amorim on whom the jury remains very much out.

Tottenham 50/151.00 fans were buoyed by their team winning the Europa League at the end of last season and will hope new manager Thomas Frank can improve significantly on last season's 17th-placed finish under Ange Postecoglou. Expecting the Dane to get the team anywhere near the summit in his first season is probably the stuff of fantasy though.

Aston Villa are the only other plausible outsiders, going by the odds. Unai Emery's men are 66/167.00 and there is a giant leap in odds until you find Nottingham Forest and Brighton, both available to back at 175/1176.00.