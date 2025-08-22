Premier League Sack Race Betting: Nuno new favourite at 5/4

Nuno is new sack race favourite on Betfair at 5/4 2.25

Reports of tensions at Forest over transfers

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo shot to the top of the Betfair Sportsbook market on who will be the first Premier League manager to leave this season.

The Portuguese is in to 5/42.25 - from 6/17.00 a week ago - and has leapfrogged previous Graham Potter 5/23.50 and Keith Andrews 5/23.50 after reports of tension within the club over transfers.

The development comes despite Forest's excellent start to the season when they thumped Brentford last weekend.

The Tricky Trees were 3-0 up at half-time, with striker Chris Wood scoring a brace, to give fans hope that they would pick up where they left off after a brilliant campaign last season.

Some Betfair writers expect Forest to struggle this season but their opening round win indicated otherwise.

Forest consider sacking Nuno

Forest are in the Europa League and the club should be buzzing. But all is not well, according to reports on Friday which say the club is considering sacking Nuno.

The transfers are the source of the tension, with Nuno saying last week that his squad was "very, very far" from where it needed to be for the new season.

They have this week, however, signed Douglas Luiz from Juventus on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

The club denied that they are given consideration to sacking Nuno, and that they are already looking at potential replacements, but that has not stopped the odds on the Portuguese's departure from shortening to their current price.

Forest travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday