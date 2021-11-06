Premier League Manager Markets: Solskjaer on the brink again after derby defeat

With the Premier League manager betting hotting up, we thought it was high time to launch a live blog for instant updates.

Saturday November 6 - 14:30

Solskjaer into 6/4 to be sacked next

We said this would be a fast moving market today.

And following Manchester United's 0-2 home defeat to Manchester City Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the 6/4 second favourite behind Dean Smith (Evens) in the Fourth PL Manager to Leave Their Club market, cut from 9/2 earlier this morning (see 10:30 update).

A stroll in the park for Man City at Old Trafford.



#MUFC have now lost 8 home games in 2021, the most in a calendar year since 1989.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is into just 6/4 to be the next Premier League manager to leave. pic.twitter.com/14CTPFMSCV ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 6, 2021



Perhaps one saving grace for Solskjaer is that unlike against Liverpool a few weeks back, United weren't embarrassed by a heavy defeat with Pep Guardiola's men clearly taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

With the international break up next, the Manchester United hierarchy have two weeks to think seriously about Solskjaer's position.

Should they make a change then Brendan Rodgers is the 2/1 favourite in the Next Permanent Manchester United Manager market, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino at 10/3 and Zinedine Zidane at 7/2.

Saturday November 6 - 10:30

Smith now odds-on to be next manager to leave following Saints defeat

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is the 8/15 favourite in the Fourth PL Manager to Leave Their Club market following his team's fifth straight league defeat on Friday night, losing 1-0 at Southampton.

Villa couldn't have wished for a worse start, going behind in just the third minute when Adam Armstrong smashed home a superb shot from just outside the box. And it was Villa's first half performance that will have worried their fans more than anything - some ill discipline and poor play could easily have resulted in Villa going into the interval with just 10 men and two or three goals down.

But to their credit Villa fought well in the second half and although they couldn't find an equaliser there was enough there to suggest they have enough quality to turn this poor form around.

But will Smith be the man to oversee it?

Immediately after the game he was cut to 5/6 to be the next manager to get the boot, but after some overnight bets the Villa boss was cut once again and can currently be backed at 8/15 on the Sportsbook.

Dean Smith is the odds-on favourite at 5/6 with us to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post.



Will #AVFC keep the faith? pic.twitter.com/rjadqw7lFj ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 5, 2021



That may all change later though, as current 9/2 second favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in action in the early kick-off at 12:30 - a home defeat against neighbours Manchester City will surely see him come under pressure once again - while 11/2 third favourite Daniel Farke could feel the heat even more if his Norwich side lose away at fellow newly-promoted Brentford.

We'll have all the latest news and odds as it happens.

Thursday November 4 - 10:30

Howe odds-on to be next Newcastle manager

Eddie Howe has been backed into odds-on favourite to become the next Newcastle manager after Unai Emery ruled himself out of contention for the job.

The former-Bournemouth manager is 8/13. Paulo Fonseca is next in the betting at 4/1. He has already held talks with the north east club but there has been no contact between the two parties this week.

After that in the market, it's Roberto Martinez 10/1, Rafael Benitez 12/1 and Lucien Favre 14/1, although of whom are currently employed.

Andriy Shevchenko is an interesting one with the Ukraine boss shortening to 25/1 from 80/1 overnight.

Newcastle, without a win in their 10 Premier League games and 2.285/4 for relegation, had hoped to appoint a manager before Saturday's trip to Brighton. With the club mulling whether to offer Howe the position, it looks likely that interim boss Graeme Jones will still be in charge for the match.

After that, the international break should give the board time to make an appointment who can bed in before the Magpies next fixture on at home to Brentford on 20 November.

Defeat to Saints could seal Smith's fate

Dean Smith, meanwhile, is the 7/4 favourite in the next manager to leave betting.

His Aston Villa side have lost four in a row and speculation is mounting that, if the Villains were to lose their Friday night match at Southampton, it could be curtains for Smith.

The home win is 2.1411/10 with Villa 3.711/4 and the draw 3.65 on the Exchange.

Wednesday November 3 - 10:30

Howe favourite for Newcastle as Emery rejects St James' job

Eddie Howe is the favourite to become the next Newcastle manager after the club's first choice Unai Emery decided to reject the job and stay with Villarreal.

The ex-Bournemouth boss is 6/4 to get the job at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe is the new favourite for the #NUFC job following reports talks with Unai Emery have broken down.



Howe is now 6/4 with Emery 10/3, will Newcastle have a manager by the weekend!? pic.twitter.com/qJtC88F2eS ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 3, 2021

According to reports, the club had wanted to have Emery in place as early as this weekend. However, his representatives held talks with Newcastle but came away uncertain about the club's strategy. Villarreal's owners and players reportedly urged Emery to stay with them.

That could pave the way for Howe's appointment. He has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in 2020.

Newcastle's interim boss Graeme Jones could now remain in charge for this weekend's trip to Brighton.

Tuesday November 2 - 12:30

Tottenham confirm Conte appointment - get the latest Spurs odds

Tottenham are 2/1 to win a trophy this season after they confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The Italian has signed a deal until summer 2023 with the option to extend and, thanks to his excellent track record in the Premier League and Serie A, his arrival should boost Spurs' chances of success.

Betfair have launched a range of Conte Spurs specials markets, with the Lilywhites even odds to finish above Arsenal in 2021/22 and Harry Kane 6/5 to stay at the club beyond this season.

On the Exchange, they are 2.526/4 to finish in the Premier League top six and 7.613/2 to make a surprise bid for the top four. The club are currently eighth and have lost their last three league matches, although they are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Conte replaces Nuno Espírito Santo, who was sacked on Monday, and Conte's first match in charge will be Thursday's Europa Conference League home tie with Vitesse Arnhem, before Spurs travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a whirlwind five days in charge, Conte will then have the international break to settle in at Spurs. He is usually averse to taking a job during the season but has made an exception for Spurs. He won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2017 and Spurs fans will hope he can make an immediate impact in north London.

Conte's appointment means four current Premier League managers have won the title, as he joins Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Claudio Ranieri in the English top flight.

Tuesday November 2 - 11:00

Spurs set to unveil Conte while Emery goes odds-on for Newcastle

Betting has been suspended on the Sportsbook's next Tottenham manager market amid reports that Antonio Conte is set to be unveiled by the club.

The former-Chelsea manager will sign a deal to take charge until the summer of 2023. He was Spurs' top target and yesterday received the backing of Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov who said he thought the Italian could get the best out of Harry Kane.

It's also been a lively few hours in the betting on the next Newcastle manager.

Former-Arsenal boss Unai Emery is odds-on on the Exchange to be the new Magpies boss in what would be a surprise return to the Premier League.

Emery endured a miserable spell as manager of Arsenal but has since rebuilt his reputation, winning the Europa Cup with Villarreal last season.

As reported yesterday, there are rumours that the north east club could unveil Emery as their manager as soon as next week's international break.

Rafael Benitez was an overnight mover in the market, shortening to 6/1 for a return to Newcastle, but the Everton manager has since drifted back out to 25/1 on the Sportsbook and 14.5 on the Exchange.

Monday November 1 - 12:00

Nuno out, Conte in and Poch to United?

Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte about taking up the position.

But the Premier League manager speculation won't end there.

Several managers look as if they are little more than a bad result away from losing their jobs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a vital win at Spurs on Saturday. It sealed Nuno's fate but gave the Norwegian a little breathing room at United.

He is 6/1 to be the fourth Premier League manager to lose their job this season, although Dean Smith is the new favourite at 6/4 after Aston Villa's 4-1 defeat to West Ham yesterday.

With a Champions League trip to Atalanta to come on Tuesday, however, followed by a Manchester derby this Sunday, Solskjaer remains in danger.

Defeat in either of those matches could prove fatal for the United manager and the betting on his replacement is very much a live market.

Zinedine Zidane is the same price but Pochettino, who is the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, looks like a better fit for United and has a longtime admirer in Sir Alex Ferguson.

Reports that 5/1 Emery is set for Newcastle

Unai Emery is 5/1 to become the next Newcastle manager but reports this morning claimed that he will be unveiled as the new St James' Park boss in the next few weeks.

Unai Emery favorite now to become the new manager of Newcastle United, sources telling @SPORT1. #NUFC board pushing as they want to present the former Arsenal boss in the next international break. @NUFC keen to pay a huge transfer fee to get Emery out of his Villarreal contract. ? Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 1, 2021

Roberto Martinez 3/1 is the favourite while Paulo Fonseca 6/1 is also near the top of the market. Newcastle sacked Steve Bruce and are still looking for a replacement who can begin the job of rebuilding the team.

The Magpies lost to Chelsea on Saturday, remain without a win and are 2.265/4 - a shorter price than they were when their new uber-wealthy owners took over - for relegation.

We'll have more updates as news breaks and the odds change.