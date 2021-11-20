Premier League: Pressure intensifies on Solskjaer as United thrashed at Watford

Manchester United are now fully 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after losing 4-1 at newly-promoted Watford, a result that will surely heap maximum pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former United striker is now massive odds-on at 1/9 in the Next PL Manager to Leave Their Club market.

Brendan Rodgers, whose Leicester side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at home to Chelsea earlier in the day, is the 8/15 favourite to take over the Old Trafford hot seat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the shortest he has EVER been to leave Manchester United (1/9 to be the next Premier League boss to leave).



Who would United go for?



Brendan Rodgers is the favourite while Cristiano Ronaldo is 25/1 to take over the reins at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/wInR4LdNr5 ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer walked to the away fans at the end of the game, put his hands up in a manner that suggested he was saying he was sorry, and then briefly waved to them as he turned away. Was that him waving goodbye?

Even if the United hierarchy want to give Solskjaer more time they surely have to be massively concerned by today's performance from the players, conceding four to a struggling newly-promoted club, having Harry Maguire sent off, and conceding a penalty. Today couldn't have gone much worse for Solskjaer.

Goalkeeper David De Gea admitted immediately after the game that it was an embarrassing performance and that something is very wrong.

Manchester United can be backed at 2.35/4 to record a Top 4 Finish this season having been matched at a low of 1.192/11 earlier in the campaign. They are trading at 200.0199/1 to win the title.

New managers enjoy good day on entertaining afternoon

The Premier League returned after the final international break of 2021 in scintillating style, with goals galore and some big wins for a couple of newly appointed managers.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa left it late before getting the better of Brighton 2-0, a result that was matched at a high of 110.0109/1 on the Exchange, while Norwich - under the guidance for the first time of former Villa boss Dean Smith - were matched at 9.08/1 in the match odds before overcoming Southampton 2-1.

Another newly-appointed manager, Eddie Howe, was unable to watch his Newcastle side in the flesh due to contracting Covid, but he will have had mixed feelings about his team's 3-3 draw at home to Brentford, a scoreline that was matched at 90.089/1 in the Correct Score market.

But that wasn't the highest in-play priced matched today - that came at Turf Moor where another 3-3 draw was witnessed, as Burnley and Crystal Palace shared six goals in a scoreline that was matched at 150.0149/1.

