Next Tottenham Manager: Conte odds-on after Spurs sack Nuno

Antonio Conte is the odds-on favourite to become Tottenham's new manager after the club confirmed the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning.

Spurs' 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday, in which the north London club failed to muster a shot on target, proved to be the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy. The club have moved quickly and, last week, Nuno was 14/1 in the Premier League sack race betting.

Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez are both 12/1 while perennial prince across the English channel Mauricio Pochettino is 14/1.

Italian is top target

Conte was odds-on for the Tottenham job in the summer but eventually turned them down citing concerns about the structure of the club. The Italian, however, remains out of work after quitting Inter and Spurs' managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, has made Conte his top target.

It is believed that he would want money to spend in January as well as a long contract.

Talks are said to be underway with Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons as Chelsea boss.

He steered Inter to Serie A glory in 2020/21 before quitting when the Milan club made it clear they would need to sell key players.

Nuno out after 17 matches

The Portuguese was always tainted by the knowledge that he was not Spurs' first choice for the job. They appointed him at the end of June after failing to land Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso.

He started brightly, winning his first Premier League game, against Manchester City, then two more. But since then Spurs' form has deteriorated and Nuno was criticised for his uninspiring brand of football.

His reign has ended after only 17 matches with Spurs eighth in the Premier League and 2.747/4 on the Exchange for a top six finish.