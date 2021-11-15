Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Netherlands v Norway: Nervous affair ahead

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Louis van Gaal was unhappy to see his Netherlands side throwaway their lead last time out and now they need to seal qualification against a Norway side that still has plenty to play for.

Dan Fitch says: "This was expected to be a final clash between the top two in Group G. Instead, Norway have dropped down to third with a 0-0 draw with Latvia. In all likelihood, they now need a win to even claim a play-off spot.

"Netherlands could have already qualified, but let their lead slip against Montenegro. With a lot on the line for both teams, this could be a nervous affair. Under 2.5 goals landed in the reverse fixture and is 2.3411/8 to be successful again."

Wales v Belgium: Page's men can secure second with draw

Tuesday, 19:45

Wales bid to secure second spot in World Cup qualifying Group E when Belgium come to Cardiff for a huge game.

Dave Tindall says: "Gareth Bale is again likely to play limited minutes here after his lengthy lay-off. Ethan Ampadu is definitely out after receiving a yellow card against Belarus and subsequent suspension.

"A host of Welsh players are also walking a disciplinary tightrope although Page insists he doesn't want them pulling out of tackles even if it means picking up the second booking that would cause them to miss the play-offs.

"This is definitely a tough one to call. Wales are a shorter price than I'd want for the win and Belgium very rarely lose to anyone but the very best.

"Roberto Martinez's side do throw in draws though. In 2021 they were held by the Czech Republic and Greece while rewind a little further and they drew with the Ivory Coast. There's no Romelu Lukaku so I'll back Wales at 3.3512/5 to get the draw they need."

Finland v France: Hosts have the extra motivation

19:45

Dan Fitch says: "France have already won Group D, so could be lacking some motivation. The same cannot be said for Finland, who are currently occupying a play-off spot and are two points clear of Ukraine.

"There is also the question of how seriously Didier Deschamps will take this match, in terms of team selection. Whoever he picks should be able to win this one, but at the very least it will surely be competitive and both teams to score is 2.0811/10."

Exeter v Bradford: Hosts will extend unbeaten record

19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Exeter are unbeaten in 18 (W8 D10) and have won five of the last six. Third in League Two, they look good value at 2.26/5 to win this one."

Venezuela v Peru: Chess match expected in first half

21:00

Our resident South America expert rounds things off with a look at a Tuesday night contest which could involve a cagey first 45 minutes.

Nathan Joyes says: "Peru defeated Venezuela at home and also on neutral territory during the Copa America in June - both ending 1-0. Yet you have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time Peru came out of Venezuela with all three points. I know you have to take these stats with a pinch of salt, but the home side have proven to have more fight in front of their own fans, despite a poor campaign.

"A 2-1 victory over Ecuador when last seen at home was their first victory in eleven matches - although some of those results can be excused, due to their squad being hit heavily by Covid during Copa America.

"But back to the fixture on Wednesday evening, and it looks likely these sides will once again contest a rather tight match.

"Their last three fixtures have produced just two goals, Venezuela have scored the least amount of goals at home in the group, and Peru themselves have only scored four on their travels."