Tuesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Finland have more to play for than France

Ukraine keep conceding

Bosnia 4.94/1 v Ukraine 1.834/5; The Draw 3.814/5

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

A victory for third placed Ukraine could very well see them grab the play-off spot in Group D. Bosnia are fourth and out of contention.

Though motivated, wins have not been forthcoming for Ukraine of late, with the side drawing five of their last six games (W1). Both teams to score has landed in all six of those games and at 2.0621/20 seems a more reliable bet than the away win.

Czechs will bounce past Estonia

Czech Republic 1.132/15 v Estonia 27.026/1; The Draw 10.09/1

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

The Czech Republic are guaranteed a place in the play-offs, regardless of whether they move up from third place to second. That's thanks to the fact that both they and second placed Wales, won their respective Nations League groups and whoever finishes third, will go into the play-offs via that route.

With the pressure off, the Czechs should beat Estonia handily. They are 2.01/1 to win both halves.

Finland have the extra motivation

Finland 6.05/1 v France 1.695/7; The Draw 3.9

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

France have already won Group D, so could be lacking some motivation. The same cannot be said for Finland, who are currently occupying a play-off spot and are two points clear of Ukraine.

There is also the question of how seriously Didier Deschamps will take this match, in terms of team selection. Whoever he picks should be able to win this one, but at the very least it will surely be competitive and both teams to score is 2.0811/10.

Clean sheet for Latvia

Gibraltar 9.28/1 v Latvia 1.392/5; The Draw 4.84/1

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Latvia's one win in Group G came in the reverse fixture, but they have also drawn three games. This has included impressive away draws against qualification contenders Turkey and Norway.

The 0-0 draw against Norway came over the weekend. It was the second away qualifier in a row in which Latvia have kept a clean sheet and you can back them to win to nil at 2.26/5.

Turkey will concede

Montenegro 5.79/2 v Turkey 1.728/11; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Turkey have made a late surge and are now second in Group G. They could even still win the group if they claim victory in this match and Norway beat Netherlands.

Yet Turkey should not take anything for granted. Montenegro came back from being two goals down to draw 2-2 with Holland over the weekend. This is another match where both teams to score could land, this time at 2.0421/20.

Nervous affair ahead

Netherlands 1.4840/85 v Norway 7.613/2; The Draw 4.84/1

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

This was expected to be a final clash between the top two in Group G. Instead, Norway have dropped down to third with a 0-0 draw with Latvia. In all likelihood, they now need a win to even claim a play-off spot.

Netherlands could have already qualified, but let their lead slip against Montenegro. With a lot on the line for both teams, this could be a nervous affair. Under 2.5 goals landed in the reverse fixture and is 2.3411/8 to be successful again.