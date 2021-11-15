FA Cup First Round Replays Tips: In-form Exeter the pick of the bunch

Goals will flow again

Bristol Rovers 3.814/5 v Oxford 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 16 November, 19:00

These League One sides drew 2-2 when they met in the first FA Cup clash between them. Since then Bristol Rovers have lost 5-3 to Exeter and then beat Northampton 2-1. Both teams to score is 1.684/6.

Gateshead can surprise

Altrincham 2.01/1 v Gateshead 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Gateshead were 2-0 up when these teams last met, before Altrincham scored two late goals to take it to a replay. The hosts are in poor form, without a win in five (D2 L3). It could be worth taking a chance on Gateshead, who are 1.865/6 in the Double Chance market.

Another game with goals

Cambridge 2.166/5 v Northampton 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

This was another game that finished 2-2. League 2 side Northampton are in fourth and at the least should be competitive. Both teams to score is 1.845/6.

Cheltenham are fresher

Cheltenham 2.47/5 v Gillingham 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

There's only three points between struggling Cheltenham and Gillingham in League One. The hosts should be fresher, having not played since their 1-1 draw ten days ago. Back Cheltenham in the Draw No Bet market at 1.684/6.

Exeter will extend unbeaten record

Exeter 2.26/5 v Bradford 3.185/40; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Exeter are unbeaten in 18 (W8 D10) and have won five of the last six. Third in League Two, they look good value at 2.26/5 to win this one.

Both sides keep conceding

Notts County 2.447/5 v Rochdale 2.8415/8; The Draw 3.259/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

League Two Rochdale are a division ahead of Notts County, but with both teams in good form, this should be competitive again after their 1-1 draw. For both clubs, both teams to score has landed in four of their last five games and is 1.664/6 to be successful again.

Ipswich will beat struggling hosts

Oldham 5.14/1 v Ipswich 1.728/11; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Oldham are without a win in six (D2 L4). In contrast, Ipswich have only lost one of her last ten (W5 D4) and they look decent value at 1.728/11 to claim another victory.

In-form sides will draw

Plymouth 2.3811/8 v Sheffield Wednesday 3.02/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

The League One leaders Plymouth host eighth placed Sheffield Wednesday. Plymouth are not the only team in form, with Wednesday unbeaten in ten (W5 D5). Another draw is 3.39/4.

Wigan have the drive to beat Solihull Motors

Solihull Motors 3.814/5 v Wigan 1.875/6; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Live on ITV4

National League side Solihull Motors pulled off a good result when the drew 0-0 at Wigan, who are second in League One. Class should tell here and Wigan are value at 1.875/6.

Dons will progress

Stevenage 3.7511/4 v MK Dons 2.021/1; The Draw 3.65

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

MK Dons are fifth in League One and won both of their games either side of the 2-2 draw with Stevenage, by a 4-1 scoreline. With Stevenage struggling in 21st position in League Two, the visitors look big at 2.021/1.

Wycombe leaking goals

Wycombe 1.574/7 v Hartlepool 5.79/2; The Draw 3.8514/5

Tuesday 16 November, 19:45

Though Wycombe are fourth in League One, they are without a win in five. They've conceded 15 goals in the last five games, making over 2.5 goals look enticing at 1.910/11.

Bolton will win derby

Stockport 3.259/4 v Bolton 2.111/10; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 17 November, 19:45

Live on BBC2

The FA Cup replays conclude with this derby, after the first game finished 2-2. League One side Bolton have won both games either side of that draw, without conceding. The visitors should beat non-league Stockport at 2.111/10.