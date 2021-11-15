FA Cup First Round Replays Tips: In-form Exeter the pick of the bunch

English FA Cup: Bristol Rovers v Oxford Utd (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Tuesday 16 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Exeter are in great form and Dan Fitch has his money on them to beat Bradford, as he previews the midweek FA Cup First Round replays.
"Exeter are unbeaten in 18 (W8 D10) and have won five of the last six."
Goals will flow again
Bristol Rovers 3.814/5 v Oxford 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.55/2
Tuesday 16 November, 19:00
These League One sides drew 2-2 when they met in the first FA Cup clash between them. Since then Bristol Rovers have lost 5-3 to Exeter and then beat Northampton 2-1. Both teams to score is 1.684/6.
Gateshead can surprise
Altrincham 2.01/1 v Gateshead 3.55/2; The Draw 3.613/5
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Gateshead were 2-0 up when these teams last met, before Altrincham scored two late goals to take it to a replay. The hosts are in poor form, without a win in five (D2 L3). It could be worth taking a chance on Gateshead, who are 1.865/6 in the Double Chance market.
Another game with goals
Cambridge 2.166/5 v Northampton 3.211/5; The Draw 3.39/4
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
This was another game that finished 2-2. League 2 side Northampton are in fourth and at the least should be competitive. Both teams to score is 1.845/6.
Cheltenham are fresher
Cheltenham 2.47/5 v Gillingham 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
There's only three points between struggling Cheltenham and Gillingham in League One. The hosts should be fresher, having not played since their 1-1 draw ten days ago. Back Cheltenham in the Draw No Bet market at 1.684/6.
Exeter will extend unbeaten record
Exeter 2.26/5 v Bradford 3.185/40; The Draw 3.39/4
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Exeter are unbeaten in 18 (W8 D10) and have won five of the last six. Third in League Two, they look good value at 2.26/5 to win this one.
Both sides keep conceding
Notts County 2.447/5 v Rochdale 2.8415/8; The Draw 3.259/4
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
League Two Rochdale are a division ahead of Notts County, but with both teams in good form, this should be competitive again after their 1-1 draw. For both clubs, both teams to score has landed in four of their last five games and is 1.664/6 to be successful again.
Ipswich will beat struggling hosts
Oldham 5.14/1 v Ipswich 1.728/11; The Draw 4.03/1
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Oldham are without a win in six (D2 L4). In contrast, Ipswich have only lost one of her last ten (W5 D4) and they look decent value at 1.728/11 to claim another victory.
In-form sides will draw
Plymouth 2.3811/8 v Sheffield Wednesday 3.02/1; The Draw 3.39/4
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
The League One leaders Plymouth host eighth placed Sheffield Wednesday. Plymouth are not the only team in form, with Wednesday unbeaten in ten (W5 D5). Another draw is 3.39/4.
Wigan have the drive to beat Solihull Motors
Solihull Motors 3.814/5 v Wigan 1.875/6; The Draw 3.711/4
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Live on ITV4
National League side Solihull Motors pulled off a good result when the drew 0-0 at Wigan, who are second in League One. Class should tell here and Wigan are value at 1.875/6.
Dons will progress
Stevenage 3.7511/4 v MK Dons 2.021/1; The Draw 3.65
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
MK Dons are fifth in League One and won both of their games either side of the 2-2 draw with Stevenage, by a 4-1 scoreline. With Stevenage struggling in 21st position in League Two, the visitors look big at 2.021/1.
Wycombe leaking goals
Wycombe 1.574/7 v Hartlepool 5.79/2; The Draw 3.8514/5
Tuesday 16 November, 19:45
Though Wycombe are fourth in League One, they are without a win in five. They've conceded 15 goals in the last five games, making over 2.5 goals look enticing at 1.910/11.
Bolton will win derby
Stockport 3.259/4 v Bolton 2.111/10; The Draw 3.412/5
Wednesday 17 November, 19:45
Live on BBC2
The FA Cup replays conclude with this derby, after the first game finished 2-2. League One side Bolton have won both games either side of that draw, without conceding. The visitors should beat non-league Stockport at 2.111/10.
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Back both Bristol Rovers and Oxford to score at 1.684/6
Back Gateshead double chance against Altrincham at 1.865/6
Back both Cambridge and Northampton to score at 1.845/6
Back Cheltenham draw no bet against Gillingham at 1.684/6
Back Exeter to beat Bradford at 2.26/5
Back both Notts County and Rochdale to score at 1.664/6
Back Ipswich to beat Oldham at 1.728/11
Back Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday to draw at 3.39/4
Back Wigan to beat Solihull Motors at 1.875/6
Back MK Dons to beat Stevenage at 2.021/1
Back over 2.5 goals between Wycombe and Hartlepool at 1.910/11
Back Bolton to beat Stockport at 2.111/10
Tuesday 16 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
|Back
|Lay
|Plymouth
|Sheff Wed
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Oldham
|Ipswich
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Exeter
|Bradford
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Cheltenham
|Gillingham
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
|Back
|Lay
|Home or Draw
|Draw or Away
|Home or Away
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
|Back
|Lay
|Stevenage
|MK Dons
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Solihull Moors
|Wigan
|The Draw
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Wednesday 17 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stockport
|Bolton
|The Draw