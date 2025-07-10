Premier League 2025/26: Trophies and Unbeaten Season odds for Liverpool and more

Title favourites Liverpool to go unbeaten is 100/1 101.00

Unbeaten season odds for Arsenal and Man City

Trophy prices for Chelsea, Newcastle and more

Only one team has enjoyed an unbeaten season in the Premier League era - as Arsenal fans never tire of telling us - but is any side good enough to do it this campaign?

Here's a rundown of each team's unbeaten season odds as well as the prices on them winning multiple trophies.

Can Liverpool go unbeaten and win more trophies in 2025/26?

Let's start with the champions. Liverpool won the Premier League comfortably in 2025/26, finishing 10 points clear of runners-up Arsenal. Any hopes of an unbeaten campaign ended after four matches, however, when they were beaten at Anfield by Nottingham Forest. They ended up losing four matches, two of them after they had secured the title and all but given up competing.

The Reds are the shortest price of any team to go unbeaten in the Premier League in 2025/26 but the 100/1101.00 on offer illustrates what a feat it would be.

Winning the title in his first season in charge was a remarkale achievement for Arne Slot. They are [15/8] to retain it and 4/71.57 to win any one of the major trophies - Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League. A Premier League and Champions League double is 10/111.00.

Can Arsenal win their first title since Invincibles season?

The last time Arsenal won the Premier League was their "Invincibles" season of 2003/2004. Under Arsene Wenger that year they recorded 26 wins and 12 draws on the way to the title. Even the best Premire League sides ever - Sir Alex Ferguson's treble winners, for example, or Pep Guardiola's quadruple team - slipped up somewhere. Maybe it will never be done again.

Arsenal are 125/1126.00 to go unbeaten in the Premier League in 2025/26. What they really want to do is improve on their second place finish of the past three seasons and win a first title for what will be 22 years next May. They are 9/43.25 to do it and [1/1] to win any of the big four trophies.

Much may depend on recruitment this summer, with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres among the targets who could make the Gunners stronger. They reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, before bowing out to eventual winners PSG, so should be a force in Europe again. A Premier League and Champions League double is 14/115.00.

Will Man City bounce back in 2025/26?

Nine Premier League defeats in 2024/25 put an end to Manchester City's hopes of a fourth consecutive title, so they will need to improve considerably if they are to go unbeaten this season? That said, they still have the world's best manager so perhaps the 125/1126.00 on no league defeats for Pep Guardiola's men is worth a nibble.

City are 5/23.50 to take back the Premier League in 2025/26 and 4/51.80 to win a trophy.

Last season was their first without silverware since Guardiola's first campaign and they were dumped out of the Club World Cup at the last 16 stage, indicating that they still have a long way to go before they rediscover their best form. They were busy in the transfer market in January and June but they have lsot their air of invincibility.

What will Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs win in 2025/26?

Suddenly, Chelsea look like contenders again. A topsy-turvy first season under Enzo Maresca ended with winning the Europa Conference League and, at the time of writing, they are preparing for a Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. Does the Blues success in the US mean they will be exhausted come the Premier League kick-off or is it momentum that they can carry into the domestic season?

Chelsea are 5/23.50 to win one of the big four trophies and 14/115.00 to claim their first Premier League title since 2017 when Antonio Conte was in charge. Throw in the FA Cup and you can get 90/191.00 on a domestic double.

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer hailed last season as the greatest of his lifetime after Newcastle ended thier long wait for a trophy by winning the League Cup. Another piece of silverware in 2025/26 is 3/14.00 for a Newcastle team that has no intention of going backwards and is targetting more glory.

Finally, another club that ended their trophy drought this year. Tottenham are looking to build on their Europa League success and, more importantly, improve on a dreadful Premier League finish of 17th. They are 4/15.00 to win a trophy - this does not include the UEFA Super Cup showpiece against PSG - in new manager Thomas Frank's first season.