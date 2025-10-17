Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Back Blues to pile pressure on Postecoglou

Ange's Forest winless as buoyant Blues come to City Ground

Maresca wants Chelsea to build on win over Liverpool

Caicedo backed to strike again as Blues chop down Trees

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Nottm Forest v Chelsea

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT

Will Chelsea v Forest be Ange's last stand?

Ange Postecoglou has failed to win any of his first seven games (L5D2) in charge of Nottingham Forest and is already 2/51.40 favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

The Australian reportedly held talks with club owner Evangelos Marinakis in the international break and the fact that he remains in post indicates they had a positive chat. Lose at home to Chelsea on Saturday, however, and the volatile Greek could wield the axe for the second time this term.

Will Blues' win over Liverpool to kickstart run?

Chelsea ended a three match winless run last time out with their best result of the season - beating Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Manager Enzo Maresca will hope the victory will be the catalyst for a winning run. At Forest on Saturday, they have a good opportunity to build momentum.

The Blues' difficulties prior to beating the champions were more than a blip, with just one point taken from three matches following their 2-0 win over Fulham on 30 August. The summer's Club World Cup looked to be finally catching up with Chelsea players so Saturday's trip to the City Ground should tell us plenty about how they are handling the demands of the season.

Match Bet - Back Chelsea to cover handicap

Forest have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games (W1 D1) - including their last two - which is as many as their previous 22 at the City Ground beforehand (W11 D6). On top of this, Postecoglou has a terrible record against Chelsea, losing all four of his Premier League meetings with them - including both matches last season when Maresca was managing the west Londoners - as Tottenham manager.

Will Chelsea give Ange the Blues again? Unless, Postecoglou has used the international break to figure out how to get his new team firing, the away win is the most likely outcome. The caveat is that Chelsea have won just three of their last 14 away games in the Premier League (D4 L7), Howevever, they have won four of their last five away to Forest.

Chelsea are without a clean sheet in the league since that win over Fulham but Forest have been underwhelming up front under their new under pressure manager. The Tricky Trees have failed to score in their last two league matches and have not found the net at home in the league since the opening weekend.

Last season's go-to goal-getter Chris Wood is struggling under Postecoglou, even when the Aussie picks the New Zealander to start, and that has left the team looking blunt in attack.

Although Chelsea need to improve in defence - they have conceded nine in their seven matches so far - Forest's problems up front, mean it is worth backing the Blues -1 goal on the Asian handicap at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea -1 SBK 23/10

Nottm Forest v Chelsea Scorer Bet - Back Caicedo at 11/1 12.00

If you want to back a player to score, note that Moises Caicedo has three this season in the league, including two away from home as well as one in the victory over Liverpool.

Caicedo has been in the thick of the action this season, making more tackles (28) and more interceptions (18) than any player in the Premier League. He is relishing games and, as his goals show, getting forward at the right moments.

You can back the Ecuadorian to score here at 11/112.00 which is generous given his form.

Recommended Bet Back Caicedo to score SBK 11/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Now read Premier League Opta Stats preview for Matchday 8