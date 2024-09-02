Next Premier League Manager to Leave: Ten Hag and Dyche both cut to 3/1 favourites

Ten Hag 3/1 4.00 after United thumped by Liverpool

Dyche same price after Everton collapse to Bournemouth

Ten Hag 5/4 2.25 to leave Old Trafford before Christmas

Get latest next Man Utd manager odds

It is a case of new season, same old story for Erik ten Hag who became the joint-favourite in Betfair's Next Premier League Manager to Leave market after his Manchester United team lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Will Ten Hag still be Man Utd manager at Christmas?

Fans booed United players during a lack-lustre performance against their fierce rivals and Betfair opened a market on whether or not Ten Hag, who is 3/14.00 to be the first Premier League manager out in 2024/25, will still be United manager by Christmas.

You can get 5/42.25 on 'No' while 'Yes' is 4/71.57. If United lose their next match those odds may well flip.

United's new part-owners looked thoroughly miserable as they watched Ten Hag's team roll over against a Liverpool side who were superior in every area of the pitch. Jim Ratcliffe and co. must have been wondering if they made a mistake in giving Ten Hag a new contract in the summer and backing him in the transfer market.

Who will be next Man Utd manager after Ten Hag?

It is no secret that Ten Hag would probably have lost his job had United no produced a remarkable performance to win the FA Cup final. Even after the victory at Wembley, Ratcliffe talked to potential successors, including Thomas Tuchel who remains out of work, but decided to give the Dutchman another chance.

But United's start to the season, which includes a 1-0 win at home to Fulham and a 2-1 loss at Brighton, as well as yesterday's bruising defeat, must ring alarm bells in the corridors of Carrington.

Ten Hag's assistant, and former-United striker, Ruud Van Nistelrooy is 7/42.75 to be the next Red Devils manager, with Gareth Southgate 4/15.00, Tuchel 15/28.50, Kieran McKenna 10/111.00 and Graham Potter 12/113.00 also in the upper reaches of the market.

Everton to sack Dyche after Bournemouth disaster?

Everton manager Sean Dyche is also 3/14.00 to win the Premier League sack race after his team surrendered a two goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournmeouth and make it three defeats from three.

The Cherries struck three bitter blows - the first in the 87th minute then two more in added time - at Goodison Park in an extraordinary ending to the match. The result meant that, for punters who backed Everton with the 90 Minute Payout offer, Betfair paid out on both teams.

For Dyche there was no such safety net and his team now look set for another relegation battle unless they can improve soon. They are 13/82.63 to go down.

The international break means Dyche and Ten Hag have two weeks to figure out how they are going to bring about better results when their teams play their next matches.

It would be a suprise if either were dismissed in the next fortnight but the pressure is on for both and top of the Betfair Sportsbook Next Manager to League market has a familiar look to it.