Premier League on Betfair: Man City odds-on for title and 500/1 Cherries stun Everton

Haaland magic as City make it three wins from three

Liverpool join City at the top with Old Trafford win

Everton stunned by 500/1 501.00 Bournemouth

Promoted clubs still looking for that elusive win

City 10/11 for title after Gunners drop points

Manchester City are 10/111.91 in the Premier League Winner market after a 3-1 win at West Ham took them two points clear at the top of the table (before Liverpool's win on Sunday), a victory that came just hours after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

In a highly entertaining game at the London Stadium Erling Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick, his second in the space of a week and 11th in total for the Citizens, to help Pep Guardiola's men maintain their 100% winning start to the new season.

Haaland's hat-trick - courtesy of three world class finishes - means that the 24-year-old has now scored seven goals already this term, and in doing so he becomes the first player in Premier League history to reach that tally after the first three games of the season.

Not surprisingly, Haaland's odds to become the Premier League Top Goalscorer were cut from 2/51.40 pre-match, to 1/51.20 after the game.

Arsenal are out to 2/13.00 to win the title following their highly controversial draw with Brighton in the early kick-off.

The Gunners took the lead through Kai Havertz, and they were leading the game by that solitary goal early in the second half when Declan Rice appeared to tap away the ball, preventing the Seagulls from taking a quick free-kick. That incident resulted in Rice receiving a second yellow card of the game and his first dismissal in his professional career.

Brighton equalised through Joao Pedro just before the hour mark and although both sides had chances to pinch the win the game ended all-square meaning both clubs remain unbeaten this term with seven points from the first nine available.

The Seagulls can be backed at 2/13.00 to record a Top 6 Finish this season.

Reds make it three from three

Along with Man City, Liverpool are the only other team to win all three of their Premier League games this season and Arne Slot's men are now 9/25.50 to win the title after a very easy 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag's men started the game brightly, but from the moment Luis Diaz put the Reds ahead the result was never in doubt. Diaz scored a second before the break, and shortly after the interval Mo Salah scored a third to wrap up the routine victory.

In the Top 4 Finish betting United have drifted to 5/16.00 while Newcastle are now available to back at 2/13.00 after beating wasteful Tottenham 2-1 at St James' Park. Spurs were undoubtedly the better team, but just like they did against Leicester in their first away game of the season they failed to make their possession and chances pay.

The Magpies scored in each half thanks to Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak to wrap up a victory that lifted Newcastle to fifth in the table, level on seven points with Arsenal and Brighton.

Spurs can be backed at 5/23.50 to finish in the top four while Chelsea are out to 15/82.88 in the same market following their disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace in Sunday's other top flight game.

Goodison drama as 500/1 Cherries stun Toffees

Bournemouth produced the comeback of the season so far, scoring three goals from the 87th minute onwards to come from 2-0 down at Everton to win the game 2-3.

The Toffees looked in complete control in the second half, earning their two-goal advantage thanks to Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Sean Dyche's men were matched at the basement price of 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange with just three minutes remaining of the regulation 90.

At the same time, on the Betfair Sportsbook bets had been struck at 500/1501.00 and 300/1301.00 on the Cherries winning the game, and those brave punters were rewarded with goals in the 87th (Antoine Semenyo), 92nd (Lewis Cook) and 96th (Luis Sinisterra) minute.

The result was a crushing blow for Everton who remain bottom of the table with three defeats from their opening three games, but for punters who backed the Toffees to win in the Match Odds 90 market they were celebrating just as much as the Cherries.

The Match Odds 90 market - available on the Betfair Sportsbook - means that whatever the outcome is as the clock strikes 90:00 minutes, Betfair pay out on that result. If there are further goals after the clock hits 90:00 meaning the outcome changes, Betfair then pay out on that result also.

As Everton were leading the game 2-1 going into stoppage time Betfair paid out on a Toffees win, meaning over 11,000 punters got paid despite backing a loser.

Promoted clubs still searching for that first win

Following Everton's third defeat on the spin the Toffees can be backed at 13/82.63 in the Relegation market, but it's the trio of newly-promoted clubs that remain favourites for the drop.

Leicester City are 4/111.36 to go down following their 1-2 home defeat to Aston Villa, while Southampton can be backed at 4/61.67 to be relegated following their 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Ipswich Town did manage to claim their first point of the season however thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, and the Tractor Boys are now 4/51.80 to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Saturday's results mean that from their nine games played between them, the three newly-promoted clubs have secured just two draws with the other seven matches ending in defeat. Last season, all three newly-promoted clubs - Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United - went straight back down.

