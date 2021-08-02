Harry Kane to Man City? Transfer now odds-on after Kane no-show at Spurs

Harry Kane is odds-on to join Manchester City in this transfer window after he failed to show up for Tottenham training this morning.

The England captain was expected to return to training with his club this morning but his failure to turn up indicates that he is prepared to force a move to the Premier League champions. He told them he wanted to leave but Spurs have shown no interest in selling him despite interest from City.

On the Exchange he's 1.645/8 to join City and 2.3211/8 to stay put.

Levy and Kane at loggerheads over 'gentlemen's agreement'

Kane has been on extended break following Euro 2020, in which he lead England to the final, and was due back at Spurs for fitness tests this morning, ahead of the new Premier League season. They host City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their opening match on 15 August.

He reportedly believes he has a "gentlemen's agreement" with chairman Daniel Levy that would let the player leave this summer. Levy, however, disagrees. Kane is under contract at Spurs until 2024 so the club do not have to sell him.

Spurs are under new management following the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo and the Portuguese would love to hold on to Kane.

The striker has played his entire career at Tottenham, aside from a few loan spells, and supported them while growing up. On the whole, fans have so far been sympathetic towards him and blamed Levy for the club's problems. But Kane's failure to show at the training ground today - which amounts to going on strike - may change fans' attitudes.

He scored 23 top-flight goals last season to claim the Premier League golden boot for a third time and is 4.03/1 favourite to win it again this term whoever he's playing for.

Keep up to date with the latest Premier League news in the build up to the new season with our live blog.