Football Accumulator Tips: Back Bournemouth in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 5/1

Tip #1 - Back Bournemouth to beat Newcastle @ 13/10 2.30

Bournemouth have started the season really strongly, picking up from where they left off last campaign, despite losing key players in the backline. They have been able to maintain their level of performances thanks to the tactical nous of Andoni Iraola, who is a quality manager and has been linked with the Manchester United job this week.

Bournemouth have won three of their four Premier League matches this season, with the one defeat coming away against Liverpool on the opening weekend. All three of these victories have been by just one goal, so they are working in fine margins at the moment, but they are in a better position than Newcastle.

The Magpies have struggled early on in the season, like they did last year, and have only managed to win one of their four games in the Premier League so far. Most worryingly for Eddie Howe is the fact that his side have only managed to score three goals across these games, and two of these came in a defeat against Liverpool.

This fixture ended in a 1-1 draw last season, but I think the Cherries could have the edge this time around when considering the early form of these sides, and the fact that Newcastle are competing in the Champions League on Thursday evening against Barcelona. This is sure to add some fatigue to an already stretched squad.

Tip #2 - Back Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg @ 4/9 1.44

Dortmund look like an entertaining and competitive side under Niko Kovac, who has rebuilt the squad well following the issues they faced in the early parts of last season. They've started the campaign with two wins and one draw from their opening three matches, and contested a chaotic 4-4 draw against Juventus in the Champions League last time out.

Despite the issues that Dortmund faced last season, they were routinely performing in front of their home fans, with 11 wins from their 17 matches at Signal Iduna Park. Wolfsburg were beaten in both head-to-head league matches between these sides last season, with Dortmund scoring seven goals across these matches, to Wolfsburg's one.

Wolfsburg have drawn their last two matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet after three league games, with five goals shipped over these matches.

Tip #3 - Back PSG to beat Marseille @ 5/6 1.84

This derby is always intense, but it is usually dominated by PSG. I watched Marseille in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last time out and what I took away from the game is that this is a side that plays lovely football, but is far too open defensively. That will always be punished by sides like PSG.

Marseille conceded 28 shots against Real Madrid, 15 of which found the target. This resulted in an xG of 3.74 for Los Blancos - Marseille made it far too easy for them to get shots away. If you watched Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton side, it is very similar to that set up, but the same criticisms remain.

PSG recorded a 4-0 win in their opening Champions League game against Atalanta to take their winning streak to five matches at the start of the season. They ran out 3-0 and 3-1 winners in both meetings between the sides last season, too. PSG finished 19 points above Marseille in Ligue 1 last season, which illustrates their dominance over the division.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle, Dortmund and PSG SBK 5/1

