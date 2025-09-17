Alan Shearer: I'm backing the Toon to hold Barcelona to a draw

Alan is backing his old club for a point v Barcelona

Our man is enthused by Woltemade's debut

Read his memories of the famous 1997 defeat of Barca

Newcastle can kick-start campaign with Barcelona draw

I'll probably be in the air on the way to the US for two days when Newcastle play Barcelona. I couldn't believe it when the draw was made. What are the chances of Newcastle playing Barcelona on the only Thursday night in a Champions League campaign?!

It's a great game for Newcastle. They'll go into the match full of confidence having picked up their first win of the season last weekend with the new centre-forward, a record signing, scoring the goal. St James' Park will be rocking. It'll be an amazing atmosphere.

It's a tough game to predict. Barcelona, because of their history and everything else, may be slight favourites but it'll be a really interesting and tough game.

It's a tough one to predict but I think Newcastle, at home, will make it as tough as possible, and I think they'll get something out of the game. I think it may be a draw.

This new format will suit Newcastle better because they'll be really tough to beat at St James' Park. I think I'm like the vast majority in that the format worked last season. It was much better, more exciting and there was more to play for.

Eleven points was enough to get in the top 24 so I'd be hopeful that Newcastle could do that. I guess getting 12 would most-likely guarantee you getting through but 11 gives you a good chance.

Lamine Yamal missing the game is huge for Newcastle

Lamine Yamal is amazing. What he's achieved already, the talent, excitement that's already around him is real. I've seen him many times and he's very, very special.

No one wants to see anyone injured but from a Newcastle point-of-view, it has to be good news.

I hope the injury isn't serious and I hope it's only one game he misses, but it has to be good news for Newcastle because what he brings to that team, he's an incredible talent who will only get better.

Sir Bobby Robson's aura is something I will always remember

Whenever you went into a game against a team that Sir Bobby had managed, whether that be Ipswich or the giant of Barcelona in 2003, I always remember the aura of how high a regard he was held in. People chatted to him before the game about how well he'd done, the respect he had around the world for what he'd done in football, it was unbelievable.

I always remember the officials coming in before the game and hugging him, shaking his hand, congratulating him and just wanting to be near him because of the greatness of what he was. That was the main highlight for me. Forget about the game and the result.

Nick Woltemade can only get better after superb debut

It's huge for Woltemade to get a goal on his debut. For his belief and confidence going forward. It's important for any player to get off to a good start at a new club but for a forward, to come in, get that goal and make an impression the way he did was excellent.

We all know Newcastle love a centre-forward, we love someone who's going to score goals, attack balls into the box when crosses come in so for them to see him score like he did, that was the highlight.

He had a few neat touches of the ball and came short which allowed others to run past him. He had a very promising debut, and things can only get better.

Brilliant to see us beat Barcelona in '97, but difficult not to be a part of it

Yeah, it was tough for me in 1997 because I was feeling sorry for myself. I'd broken my ankle, displaced my joint and broken everything in my ankle. At that particular time, I was sat with four staples in my ankle, knowing I was going to be out for such a long time.

I remember working on the TV as a pundit thinking how jealous I was of my teammates being part of this unbelievable atmosphere.

Then of course watching my teammate Faustino Asprilla score that incredible hat-trick that will be spoken about forever in Newcastle. It was brilliant for me to be there and see it, but very difficult not to be a part of it.

Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid and Barca are my 2025/26 UCL picks

I think the four that'll be there or thereabouts in this season's Champions League would be Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But hopefully Barcelona get off to a dreadful start!