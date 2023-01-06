</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Patrice Evra Exclusive: FA Cup a real "opportunity for Ten Hag silverware"
Patrice Evra
06 January 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-fa-cup-a-real-opportunity-for-ten-hag-silverware-060123-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-fa-cup-a-real-opportunity-for-ten-hag-silverware-060123-1183.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-06T18:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-06T18:31:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik ten Hag Man Utd.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra returns to speak about Manchester United's much improved form, their potential title bid, how the FA Cup is a chance for some silverware whilst recalling his own FA Cup experiences as a Man Utd player... FA Cup brings "painul memories" for me How Fergie broke the news i wasn't starting 2007 final If Newcastle are in the title race, are Manchester United? Ten Hag's discipline similar to Sir Alex Ferguson This is Martial's last chance at United "I love" Joao Felix, but not the time for Man Utd A great opportunity for Ten Hag to taste silverware in England Erik Ten Hag knows that as Manchester United manager, no matter the competition you have to win one. They won the FA Cup with Mourinho and Van Gaal. It's an opportunity. United don't have time to pick which competition they want to win, they need to win every competition and they need to fight in every single game. This is a good opportunity for Ten Hag to taste silverware in his first year in charge of United. It would be a massive achievement for the players, the fans and Ten Hag. When you win a trophy, you start to believe in the process even more. It gives you more hope and it shows that what you're doing is taking you in the right direction. It's not just winning a trophy, it's more than that. The FA Cup brings painful memories for me The FA Cup means so much to me, and I've been hurt in this competition so many times. The first final at the new Wembley, it was United v Chelsea and it was the season when I was named the best left-back in the Premier League. I played in the semi-final as a right-back. I remember I was supposed to start that final and in the morning Ferguson said to me: "you're not starting, son." I remember after 10 minutes, Ferguson made me warm up for the whole game and I didn't come on. We lost 1-0, Drogba scored and I was fuming. I took my medal and threw it on the floor, I was very upset about missing out on that game. That is the only trophy missing for me in England. Every time we were playing the B team or the C team, I was always upset because I wasn't playing because I wanted to win that cup. I also remember when we lost against Portsmouth in the semi-final. We didn't play with our regular starting team and Rio Ferdinand even ended up playing in goal. Afterwards, I felt like we just didn't want to win that cup. It's a beautiful competition and I really wish I won it. It's always painful for me when the FA Cup comes around. My prediction for Man United v Everton Even though we won 3-0, I don't think United played well against Bournemouth. I much preferred the game against Tottenham. Ten Hag even said they were lucky to win 3-0. I want United to keep having more discipline. I don't see United losing to Everton right now. They are struggling like crazy and I know Lampard has said that he doesn't need any assurances about his future, and it's really brave for him to say that because when you see Gerrard and many other managers losing their jobs and he's still in charge at Everton, he must have the trust of the players and the board. Well done to Everton for sticking behind their manager because we don't see that nowadays. I can't see them upsetting United in this one, but you always have to be careful with teams that are fighting for their lives. I can see this being a comfortable win for United. Prediction 2-0. I've always believed in Ten Hag I've always said I believe in Ten Hag and I know the season is going to be a rollercoaster, with ups and downs, but since they've come back from the World Cup it's been great. During this period you have a lot of games and when you win most of them that's when suddenly you start looking good. The Christmas period is so important, when I used to play that was when we picked up the most important points. It's when you put yourselves in the position to go for it in the second half of the season. The challenge for United this season is to get into the top four. What I've liked about their recent performances is their discipline, they had that earlier in the season but sometimes their discipline let them down and they lost silly games. The team is performing so well at the moment. We have a lot of injuries and players coming back from the World Cup that aren't quite ready yet, we've dealt with that very well. United team look happy now I don't want to talk about the past, but you can see that the team and Ten Hag are happy, all the negativity around the club with the Cristiano Ronaldo case and everything else, that's gone now. Suddenly, it feels as if Ten Hag is doing his work without distraction. People talk a lot about how it impacts Ten Hag but I'm sure the players also feel more free and they don't have that heavy discussion about Ronaldo surrounding them. I always give the example of Bruno Fernandes, the fans were criticising him saying he wasn't performing the way he used to when he signed. This isn't a negative on Ronaldo, but Bruno Fernandes can only perform when he's the real boss. You can look at every game when he didn't play with Eriksen or Ronaldo and that's when we know it's the real Fernandes. I told him face to face after a game, he told me that wasn't the case and he can play with everyone, but I don't think that's true. I always say, when you go to see an orchestra there's only one conductor. If it helps them perform, then let's talks about United fighting for the title I don't want to talk about the title, but if Newcastle can dream about the title, if Arsenal can dream about winning the title, we should allow ourselves to dream about the title, but I just don't want us to talk about it because we've won three consecutive games since we came back. Now we're looking good, but like Ten Hag said after the match, let's take it one game at a time. If you ask me should United dream about the title to be more ambitious and to win more games? Yes. If this helps them to keep wining, yes. If they have to believe in that and be arrogant to win games, yes. If this can affect them and if they feel to much pressure because everyone is talking about United in the title race then no, let's not talk about it. They are the ones that need to decide if they want to talk about it, like the Arsenal players, they need to say in every game that 'we can be champions,' if they don't have that mentality then Arsenal won't be the champions. That's how it was with me when I was playing for United. It's not being arrogant, after 10 games I would say 'we are the champions, we have to play, win and behave like champions.' I've always said that if United get into the top four this season I'll be happy. If you say now that we're going to fight for the title then that's a bonus. Every week we say this but the Premier League is crazy this season and there are still a number of teams that can be Champions. I want to make Arsenal fans happy and say yes, I think with the way they are playing and the way they deliver, if they really believe they can do it, then they will. But, City won't give up. United are back at a consistent level so can be dangerous. Newcastle don't have a big squad but they will fight for the top four for sure. There are plenty of games left, more than 20 games left and it's a marathon, not a sprint. Ten Hag's discipline is similar to Sir Alex Ferguson's I spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson after the game against Tottenham and I said to him that Ten Hag is one of the closest managers to him when it comes to discipline. Mourinho and Van Gaal had it too but I think Ten Hag is more similar to Sir Alex Ferguson. It's not about showing he's the boss. The perfect example is with Rashford, he was late to a meeting and he was on the bench, but he came on and scored the winning goal and after the game he was hugging Ten Hag. That's what I call discipline. I feel like all those players know now that if they don't do the job they won't play, no matter if they are an international, they know they need to perform on and off the pitch. To describe my relationship with Ferguson, I was never scared of him, but I was scared to disappoint him and that's the difference. I feel like now, the players are scared to disappoint Ten Hag. Ten Hag won't let anything go, he solved the Cristiano Ronaldo matter and trust me, I don't see any other players there that won't play for Ten Hag, and he doesn't have time for that because he doesn't want to fail. He's brought the discipline and people don't feel safe, that's why they're performing. He's won their trust, you can see that he loves his players, and he wants the best for them. You can see that when he is telling them something it's because he wants them to be at their best. Casemiro is the most important player for United right now Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have been consistent, but I can't mention them before mentioning Casemiro. The most important player for Manchester United right now is Casemiro. If you took him out of those three games we've just won, we wouldn't have won them. What he is doing is just fantastic. I remember watching him in the game against Tottenham and he came and tackled as a left back, after he gave an assist to Fred and he scored again. The most consistent player for United right now is Casemiro, if he gets injured United are in trouble. I have to give lots of credit to Luke Shaw, I like that he's taking responsibility. They've put him as a centre back, I've played that position, and you need to be careful. You can be good for 10 games in this position but then if you make one mistake people will remind you that you're a left-back. Thankfully, he's doing a great job. We shouldn't give him too much credit because I feel when he is in his comfort zone that's when we lose him. Remember at the beginning of the season he had to fight for his place with Malacia. People were saying Malacia was the new Patrice Evra, I told everyone 'be careful, to be the new Evra you have to be consistent for nine years, not like three or four games'. I was fighting for a place with Gabriel Heinze, Mikael Silvestre and John O'Shea, we could all play in that position, that's why we need to be careful with players and give them time. Luke Shaw has been at the club for many years and he needs to work on his consistency. I spoke to him and told him that I want people to forget Patrice Evra. We had a conversation about four years ago, face to face and we watched some clips and I gave him some advice. I want him to be consistent. I want to see more killer instinct from United I think there are many players that are taking responsibility, there are many players playing their best football too. It's positive, but I want them to play like they did against Tottenham, I want them to have more killer instinct and I want more goals. We can't just count on Rashford, he's playing amazing at the moment but we can't put too much pressure on him. I just want him to smile and be happy on the pitch, that's already a step forward, he doesn't need to score 20 or 30 goals because he's not a natural goalscorer, he's not a van Nistelrooy. So, that's why I feel he needs to stay on the wing, he's effective there, he's not a number nine. Once Martial is fully fit there will be no excuses but I know he will do well I spoke to Anthony Martial and the first thing I asked him was how he's doing with his injury. People criticise him a lot. Remember when he started with Van Gaal he was unbelievable and if you asked Wayne Rooney or any other player they said he's got everything. I've played with him and he can be lazy at times but he's been playing with a lot of injuries recently, I don't want to find any excuses for him, but at the moment the priority is to keep him fit. You could see against Tottenham, he came off with 30 minutes still to play, that's because Ten Hag wants him to be fit. When Martial is fit, there will be no excuses. I believe that this is his last chance, he scored against Tottenham but he has to score more, he's the number nine. If Martial doesn't start scoring one or two a game they will look for another number nine. He's really conscious, and I've told him that this is his last chance, he knows that, but if he's fit I know he can do it. Many people have lost their patience and they are frustrated with Martial, I'm not. He's got a lot of quality and a manager who trusts him and loves him, so there are no excuses now, only his fitness. But, if he keeps playing he's going to score goals. I love Joao Felix but he's not what United need right now I love Joao Felix and I loved what a great World Cup he had. I'm quite surprised that things haven't worked out with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, but he's a fantastic player. If he does move to the UK, he will enjoy playing in the Premier League in any team. I don't want to talk him up as a target for Manchester United because whenever we talk United targets they never end up signing. He's an excellent player and if he's not happy at Atletico, the Premier League will welcome him with open arms. We need to replace the 20 goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, so it's logical that we need another attacker. We can play Martial, Garnacho and Rashford but we need a killer, someone who lives for goals. I don't care if they perform well, I just want them to score goals. That's why I don't think Joao Felix is the right type of player for United right now. I don't want United to look beautiful. With players like Felix people will say how beautiful we look with the way we play, I don't care about that. I want us to look ugly and have a player like Filippo Inzaghi and have people saying 'who the hell is this he can't even dribble' but at the end of the season he's scored more than 20 goals. Where will we find that kind of striker? That is the question. You don't bring a player in just to make the fans happy or for commercial business. Right now they need to bring someone in who is coming just to score goals. They won the FA Cup with <strong>Mourinho and Van Gaal</strong>.</p><p>It's an opportunity. United don't have time to pick which competition they want to win, they need to win every competition and they need to fight in every single game.</p><p>This is a <strong>good opportunity for Ten Hag</strong> to taste silverware in his first year in charge of United. It would be a<strong> massive achievement</strong> for the players, the fans and Ten Hag.</p><p>When you win a trophy, you start to <strong>believe in the process</strong> even more. It gives you more hope and it shows that what you're doing is taking you in the right direction. It's not just winning a trophy, it's more than that.</p><h2><strong>The FA Cup brings painful memories for me</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The <strong>FA Cup means so much to me</strong>, and I've been hurt in this competition so many times. The first final at the new Wembley, it was <strong>United v Chelsea</strong> and it was the season when I was <strong>named the best left-back</strong> in the Premier League.</p><p>I played in the semi-final as a right-back. I remember I was supposed to start that final and in the morning <strong>Ferguson</strong> said to me: "<strong>you're not starting, son</strong>."</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3c34c3de9ab15a61885b8015716253c28b7c2a41.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Patrice Evra Preview.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/3c34c3de9ab15a61885b8015716253c28b7c2a41-thumb-1280x720-174898.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I remember after 10 minutes, Ferguson made me <strong>warm up for the whole game </strong>and I didn't come on. We lost 1-0, Drogba scored and I was <strong>fuming</strong>.</p><p><strong>I took my medal and threw it on the floor</strong>, I was very upset about missing out on that game.</p><p>That is the <strong>only trophy missing for me in England</strong>. Every time we were playing the B team or the C team, I was always upset because I wasn't playing because I wanted to win that cup.</p><p>I also remember when we lost against Portsmouth in the semi-final. We didn't play with our regular starting team and <strong>Rio Ferdinand</strong> even ended up playing in goal. Afterwards, <strong>I felt like we just didn't want to win that cup</strong>.</p><p>It's a beautiful competition and I really wish I won it. It's always <strong>painful for me when the FA Cup comes around</strong>.</p><h2><strong>My prediction for Man United v Everton</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Even though we won 3-0, I don't think United played well against Bournemouth. I much <strong>preferred the game against Tottenham</strong>. Ten Hag even said they were lucky to win 3-0. I want United to keep having more discipline.</p><p>I <strong>don't see </strong>United losing to Everton right now. They are struggling like crazy and I know Lampard has said that he doesn't need any assurances about his future, and it's really brave for him to say that because when you see Gerrard and many other managers losing their jobs and he's still in charge at Everton, he must have the trust of the players and the board.</p><p>Well done to Everton for <strong>sticking behind their manager </strong>because we don't see that nowadays. I can't see them upsetting United in this one, but you always have to be careful with teams that are fighting for their lives. I can see this being a <strong>comfortable win</strong> for United.</p><p><strong>Prediction 2-0.</strong></p><h2>I've always believed in Ten Hag</h2><p></p><p>I've always said I <strong>believe in Ten Hag</strong> and I know the season is going to be a rollercoaster, with ups and downs, but since they've come back from the World Cup it's been great. During this period you have a lot of games and when you win most of them that's when suddenly you start looking good.</p><p>The <strong>Christmas period is so important</strong>, when I used to play that was when we picked up the most important points. It's when you put yourselves in the position to go for it in the second half of the season. The challenge for United this season is to get into the <strong>top four.</strong></p><p>What I've liked about their recent performances is their <strong>discipline</strong>, they had that earlier in the season but sometimes their discipline let them down and they lost silly games.</p><p>The team is performing so well at the moment. We have a lot of injuries and players coming back from the World Cup that aren't quite ready yet, we've dealt with that very well.</p><h2><strong>United team look happy now</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I don't want to talk about the past, but you can see that the<strong> team and Ten Hag are happy</strong>, all the negativity around the club with the<strong> Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> case and everything else, that's gone now.</p><p>Suddenly, it feels as if Ten Hag is doing his work without distraction. People talk a lot about how it impacts Ten Hag but I'm sure the players also feel more free and they don't have that <strong>heavy discussion</strong> about Ronaldo surrounding them.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno%20Fernandes,%20Manchester%20United.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/03/Bruno%20Fernandes,%20Manchester%20United-thumb-1280x720-123859.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I always give the example of <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong>, the fans were criticising him saying he wasn't performing the way he used to when he signed. This isn't a negative on Ronaldo, but Bruno Fernandes can only perform when he's the <strong>real boss</strong>.</p><p>You can look at every game when he <strong>didn't play with Eriksen or Ronaldo</strong> and that's when we know it's the <strong>real Fernandes.</strong></p><p>I told him face to face after a game, he told me that wasn't the case and he can play with everyone, but I don't think that's true.</p><p><strong>I always say, when you go to see an orchestra there's only one conductor.</strong></p><h2><strong>If it helps them perform, then let's talks about United fighting for the title</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I don't want to talk about the title, but if <strong>Newcastle</strong> can dream about the title, if<strong> Arsenal </strong>can dream about winning the title, we should allow <strong>ourselves to dream about the title</strong>, but I just don't want us to talk about it because we've won three consecutive games since we came back. Now we're looking good, but like Ten Hag said after the match, let's take it <strong>one game at a time.</strong></p><p>If you ask me should United dream about the title to be more ambitious and to win more games? <strong>Yes</strong>. If this helps them to keep wining, yes. If they have to believe in that and be arrogant to win games, yes.</p><p>If this can affect them and if they feel to much pressure because everyone is talking about United in the title race then no, let's not talk about it.</p><p>They are the ones that need to decide if they want to talk about it, like the <strong>Arsenal </strong>players, they need to say in every game that '<strong>we can be champions</strong>,' if they don't have that mentality then Arsenal won't be the champions.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Evra%20Trophy%202013.600x352.jpg"><img alt="Evra Trophy 2013.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Evra%20Trophy%202013-thumb-1280xauto-174922.600x352.jpg" width="1280" height="750" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>That's how it was with me when I was playing for United. It's not being arrogant, after 10 games I would say 'we are the champions, we have to play, win and <strong>behave like champions</strong>.'</p><p>I've always said that if United get into the <strong>top four</strong> this season I'll be happy. If you say now that we're going to fight for the title then that's a bonus.</p><p>Every week we say this but the <strong>Premier League is crazy</strong> this season and there are still a number of teams that can be Champions. I want to make Arsenal fans happy and say yes, I think with the way they are playing and the way they deliver, if they really believe they can do it, then they will.</p><p>But, <strong>City </strong>won't give up. <strong>United are back at a consistent level</strong> so can be dangerous. <strong>Newcastle</strong> don't have a big squad but they will fight for the top four for sure. There are plenty of games left, more than 20 games left and it's a marathon, not a sprint.</p><h2><strong>Ten Hag's discipline is similar to Sir Alex Ferguson's</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I spoke to<strong> Sir Alex Ferguson</strong> after the game against Tottenham and I said to him that <strong>Ten Hag is one of the closest managers to him</strong> when it comes to discipline. Mourinho and Van Gaal had it too but I think Ten Hag is more similar to Sir Alex Ferguson. It's not about showing he's the boss.</p><p>The perfect example is with <strong>Rashford</strong>, he was late to a meeting and he was on the bench, but he came on and scored the winning goal and after the game he was <strong>hugging Ten Hag</strong>.</p><p>That's what I call discipline.</p><p>I feel like all those players know now that if they <strong>don't do the job they won't play</strong>, no matter if they are an international, they know they need to perform on and off the pitch.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20pre%20season-thumb-1280x720-165406.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Erik ten Hag pre season.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Erik%20ten%20Hag%20pre%20season-thumb-1280x720-165406-thumb-1280x720-165409.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>To describe my relationship with Ferguson, I was <strong>never scared of him</strong>, but I was <strong>scared to disappoint him</strong> and that's the difference. I feel like now, the players are scared to disappoint Ten Hag.</p><p>Ten Hag won't let anything go, he <strong>solved the Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> matter and trust me, I don't see any other players there that won't play for Ten Hag, and he doesn't have time for that because he doesn't want to fail. He's brought the discipline and people don't feel safe, that's why they're performing.</p><p>He's <strong>won their trust,</strong> you can see that he loves his players, and he wants the best for them. You can see that when he is telling them something it's because he wants them to be at their best.</p><h2><strong>Casemiro is the most important player for United right now</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford </strong>have been consistent, but I can't mention them before mentioning <strong>Casemiro</strong>. The most <strong>important player</strong> for Manchester United right now is Casemiro.</p><p>If you took him out of those three games we've just won,<strong> we wouldn't have won</strong> them. What he is doing is just fantastic. I remember watching him in the game against Tottenham and he came and tackled as a left back, after he gave an assist to Fred and he scored again.</p><p>The <strong>most consistent player</strong> for United right now is Casemiro, if he gets injured <strong>United are in trouble.</strong></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Casemiro.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/Casemiro-thumb-1280x720-168883.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I have to give lots of credit to <strong>Luke Shaw</strong>, I like that he's taking responsibility. They've put him as a<strong> centre back, I've played that position</strong>, and you need to be careful.</p><p>You can be good for 10 games in this position but then if you make one mistake people will remind you that you're a <strong>left-back</strong>. Thankfully, he's doing a great job.</p><p>We shouldn't give him too much credit because I feel when he is in his <strong>comfort zone</strong> that's when we lose him. Remember at the beginning of the season he had to fight for his place with <strong>Malacia</strong>.</p><p>People were saying Malacia was the new Patrice Evra, I told everyone 'be careful, <strong>to be the new Evra you have to be consistent for nine years</strong>, not like three or four games'.</p><p>I was fighting for a place with <strong>Gabriel Heinze, Mikael Silvestre and John O'Shea</strong>, we could all play in that position, that's why we need to be careful with players and give them time.</p><p><strong>Luke Shaw </strong>has been at the club for many years and he needs to work on his consistency. I spoke to him and told him that I want <strong>people to forget Patrice Evra</strong>.</p><p>We had a conversation about four years ago, face to face and we watched some clips and I <strong>gave him some advice</strong>. I want him to be consistent.</p><h2><strong>I want to see more killer instinct from United</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I think there are many players that are taking responsibility, there are many players playing their best football too. It's positive, but I want them to play like they did against Tottenham, I want them to have more <strong>killer instinct </strong>and I want more goals.</p><p>We can't just <strong>count on Rashford</strong>, he's playing amazing at the moment but we can't put too much pressure on him. I just want him to smile and be happy on the pitch, that's already a step forward, he doesn't need to score 20 or 30 goals because he's not a natural goalscorer, he's not a <strong>van Nistelrooy</strong>.</p><p>So, that's why I feel he needs to stay on the wing, <strong>he's effective there</strong>, he's <strong>not a number nine.</strong></p><h2><strong>Once Martial is fully fit there will be no excuses but I know he will do well</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I spoke to <strong>Anthony Martial</strong> and the first thing I asked him was how he's doing with his injury. People criticise him a lot. Remember when he started with Van Gaal he was unbelievable and if you asked <strong>Wayne Rooney</strong> or any other player they said he's got everything.</p><p>I've played with him and he <strong>can be lazy at times</strong> but he's been playing with a lot of injuries recently, I don't want to find any excuses for him, but at the moment the priority is to keep him fit.</p><p>You could see against Tottenham, he came off with 30 minutes still to play, that's because Ten Hag wants him to be fit. When Martial is fit, there will be <strong>no excuses.</strong></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Martial%20Man%20Utd.600x400.jpg"><img alt="Martial Man Utd.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Martial%20Man%20Utd-thumb-1280xauto-174913.600x400.jpg" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p><strong>I believe that this is his last chance</strong>, he scored against Tottenham but he has to score more, he's the number nine. If Martial doesn't start scoring one or two a game they will look for another number nine.</p><p>He's really conscious, and <strong>I've told him that this is his last chance</strong>, he knows that, but if he's fit I know he can do it.</p><p>Many people have lost their patience and they are frustrated with Martial, I'm not. He's got a lot of quality and a manager who trusts him and loves him, so there are no excuses now, only his fitness. But, if he keeps playing he's going to score goals.</p><h2><strong>I love Joao Felix but he's not what United need right now</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I love<strong> Joao Felix</strong> and I loved what a great World Cup he had. I'm quite surprised that things haven't worked out with <strong>Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid</strong>, but he's a fantastic player.</p><p>If he does move to the UK, he will enjoy playing in the Premier League in any team. I don't want to talk him up as a target for Manchester United because whenever we talk United targets they never end up signing.</p><p>He's an excellent player and if he's not happy at Atletico, the <strong>Premier League will welcome him with open arms.</strong></p><p>We need to <strong>replace the 20 goals from Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>, so it's logical that we need another attacker. We can play <strong>Martial, Garnacho and Rashford</strong> but we need a killer, someone who lives for goals.</p><p>I don't care if they perform well, I just want them to score goals. That's why I <strong>don't think Joao Felix</strong> is the right type of player for United right now.</p><p>I don't want United to look beautiful. With players like Felix people will say how beautiful we look with the way we play, I don't care about that.</p><p>I want us to <strong>look ugly and have a player like Filippo Inzaghi</strong> and have people saying 'who the hell is this he can't even dribble' but at the end of the season he's scored more than 20 goals. Where will we find that kind of striker? That is the question.</p><p>You don't bring a player in just to make the fans happy or for commercial business. href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li> Patrice Evra Exclusive: FA Cup a real "opportunity for Ten Hag silverware" </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/", "name": "Patrice Evra" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-fa-cup-a-real-opportunity-for-ten-hag-silverware-060123-1183.html", "name": 