What The Stats Say: Opta shows that Liverpool are a short price given away form

Low scoring derby likely

Crystal Palace 3.39/4 v West Ham 2.466/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 26 January, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 3

"Since beating West Brom 5-1 at the start of December, Crystal Palace have scored just five further goals in their eight Premier League matches (W1 D4 L3), failing to score on four occasions in this run."

Magpies have run out of luck

Newcastle 3.953/1 v Leeds 2.01/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 26 January, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Leeds won 5-2 against Newcastle in December in the reverse Premier League meeting, last completing a league double over the Magpies in the 1975-76 campaign under Jimmy Armfield, which was also the last time they won back-to-back league games against the Magpies."

Saints beat Arsenal at weekend

Southampton 3.39/4 v Arsenal 2.47/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 26 January, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 1

"All seven of Southampton's wins against Arsenal in the Premier League have been at home, with only Fulham vs Everton (9) winning more games against an opponent with all wins coming at home in the Premier League."

Another clean sheet for City

West Brom 17.5 v Manchester City 1.222/9; The Draw 8.07/1

Tuesday 26 January, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 2

"Since losing 2-5 against Leicester in their second game of the season, Manchester City have conceded just seven goals in 16 Premier League games, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process."

Burnley keep it tight at home

Burnley 3.9 v Aston Villa 2.111/10; The Draw 3.711/4

Wednesday 27 January, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 2

"Turf Moor has seen fewer goals scored than any other Premier League ground this season, with just 13 goals being scored in Burnley's eight home league games this season (F5 A8)."

Chelsea under new leadership

Chelsea 1.635/8 v Wolves 6.05/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Wednesday 27 January, 18:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Wolves haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. Wolves have conceded at least twice in each of their last three league games, last having a longer such run in the top-flight between February and April 2012 (nine games)."

Brighton leading the way when it comes to goals

Brighton 2.166/5 v Fulham 3.9; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 27 January, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 3

"Both teams have scored in 12 of Brighton's Premier League matches so far this season - no side has had more games with both teams finding the net so far this term."

Leicester reliable on the road

Everton 2.9215/8 v Leicester 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 27 January, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 2

"Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won 52.2% of his Premier League matches as Foxes boss (P67 W35 D12 L20), the best ratio of any permanent Foxes manager in their top-flight history."

Blades are blunt

Manchester United 1.292/7 v Sheffield United [13.5; The Draw

Wednesday 27 January, 20:15

Live on BT Sport 1

"After a six-game winless run at Old Trafford (D3 L3), Manchester United have won four of their last five home league games (D1), keeping three clean sheets in this run."

Liverpool struggling on the road

Tottenham 3.412/5 v Liverpool 2.35/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 28 January, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

"Liverpool have picked up just one win in their last eight away Premier League games (D5 L2)."