Serie A Tips: Take chance on Kolo Muani at 16/5 when Juve face Inter
Dan Fitch likes the odds of Randal Kolo Muani to score for Juventus in their huge game against Inter, as he previews the pick of the Serie A action from Italy...
French forward big price to score in Derby d'Italia
Atalanta can close the gap
Expect goals between Lazio and Napoli
Viola to play sweetly at home
Atalanta v Cagliari (Saturday, 14:00)
Atalanta have the chance to put the pressure on in the title race when they host Cagliari on Saturday.
Their 5-0 victory at Verona last weekend has cut the gap between Atalanta and the Serie A leaders Napoli to five points. A win would further reduce Napoli's lead, but the visitors won't be taking anything for granted, having suffered a 2-1 away loss at Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs on Wednesday.
Cagliari have been in decent form of late, winning three of their last six games (D1 L2), which has seen them move up to 13th position. They have scored in five of those matches and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 9/52.80.
Lazio v Napoli (Saturday, 17:00)
The leaders Napoli face a tough test this weekend when they travel to fourth placed Lazio.
Napoli have drawn 1-1 in both of their last two games, sharing the points away at Roma and then at home against Udinese. In both matches they let the lead slip, ultimately allowing their title rivals to close the gap.
Now they face a Lazio side that have already beaten them twice this season. The hosts knocked Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 home victory back in December and then just days later, won the reverse league fixture 1-0. This should be a tight game and though odds of 4/51.80 aren't great, both teams to score looks a safe bet, having landed in each of Lazio's last five games.
Fiorentina v Como (Sunday, 11:30)
Fiorentina have a chance of putting themselves back into the Champions League places when they host Como.
The Viola are sixth following their 2-1 defeat to Inter on Monday, who they had beaten 3-0 at home, just a few days before. A win could see them leapfrog the likes of Juventus and Lazio, who both have difficult games.
Como come into this game having lost each of their last three fixtures and are without an away win since September. Even accounting for the fact that the Fiorentina top scorer Moise Kean is suspended, odds of 1/12.00 for a home win look generous.
Juventus v Inter (Sunday, 19:45)
The undisputed headliner of this weekend of Serie A action is this Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter.
Juventus will be more confident than would have been the case a couple of weeks ago. They have won each of their last three games, beating Empoli and Como in the Italian top flight, before winning 2-1 in the home leg of their Champions League play-off tie against PSV. These may not seem the most impressive victories, but the fact that Juve have not been drawing these games is progress. The signing of Randal Kolo Muani has made a difference, with the on-loan striker scoring five goals in four games since arriving from PSG.
Inter bounced back from their recent away defeat to Fiorentina, by beating the same opposition at the San Siro. They are big favourites in this one, but they have dropped some points of late and conceded five times in the last three games. Kolo Muani looks a big price to score at 16/54.20 under the circumstances.
Recommended bets
