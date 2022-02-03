Serie A Tips: Back Roma to win and a goal fest in Florence

Mourinho makes it easy

AS Roma v Genoa

Saturday February 5, 14:00

This will undoubtedly be a tough match for a Genoa side who have failed to win any of their last 20 Serie A matches. They have also failed to score in any of their last three, and ead south to the Italian capital where they take on a Roma outfit who have won both of their last two matches.

Roma have recorded 12 wins, three draws and no losses to Genoa in the last 15 meetings with Saturday's opponents, and they have scored 31 goals over that period. With that in mind, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win to nil, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.26/5.

Fun at the Franchi

Fiorentina v Lazio

Saturday February 5, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

By beating them last May, Fiorentina are in a position to win consecutive home games against Lazio for the first time since 2009, but will be aware they have only won two of the last eight meetings with the Biancocelesti.

This could well be a high scoring affair too, with La Viola having seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last 10 home games in Serie A, while there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lazio's last nine away league games.

So, with that in mind, the tip here is to back Over 3.5 goals which is available at 2.8815/8.

New man for Old Lady

Juventus v Hellas Verona

Sunday February 6, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There are few clubs to have made such huge changes during the January transfer window as Juventus, and the Old Lady will look to make the most of that here. The Bianconeri are undefeated in their last nine league games and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - currently Serie A's leading scorer should help extend that run.

So armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and Dusan Vlahovic to score at any time, a double available at 2.1211/10.