Serie A Tips: Back Inter to build on thrashing with another win at 7/4

Napoli can sneak win

Atalanta will end weekend on top

Old Lady can't be relied upon to not draw

Inter will maintain high standards

Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Inter host Como, having sent out a warning to their title rivals last weekend.

The reigning Scudetto holders visited a Lazio side that were level on points with them. Inter produced a stunning 6-0 victory that served as a reminder of their pedigree and the extra level of talent that they possess. They followed that result with a 2-0 midweek victory over Udinese in the Coppa Italia.

Como are now up to 16th after scoring a pair of late goals to beat Roma 2-0 last weekend. Nevertheless a defeat on Monday seems inevitable. Back a combination of an Inter win, over 2.5 goals and Marcus Thuram to score, at odds of 7/42.75.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Como, over 2.5 goals and Thuram to score SBK 7/4

Napoli have the chance to at least temporarily move back to the top of Serie A with a win at Genoa on Saturday.

After slipping down to second in the table after a home defeat to Lazio, they bounced back last weekend with a 3-1 win at Udinese. Antonio Conte's team are only two points behind the leaders Atalanta and have a big advantage in this title race, in that they now have no cup commitments.

Genoa are unbeaten in six (W2 D4) and will be tough opposition at home. Though Napoli have the extra quality needed to get the win, the hosts have kept three consecutive clean sheets, so any victory should be tight. Back a Napoli win and under 2.5 goals at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Genoa and under 2.5 goals SBK 12/5

Table-topping Atalanta are in action on Sunday evening against Empoli.

Atalanta recently had a long unbeaten run brought to a halt by a Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. They have responded by beating Cagliari 1-0 last weekend and thrashing Cesena 6-1 in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Empoli are in tenth place and having a good season, but it's hard to imagine that Atalanta won't beat them at home. The visitors have lost against Napoli, Inter and AC Milan this season without scoring a goal. Back Atalanta to win to nil at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to win to nil against Empoli SBK 1/1

Juventus continue search for an elusive win when they travel to Monza on Sunday night.

That's a strange thing to say about a team that remain unbeaten in Serie A this season (P16 W6 D10 L0), but such is Juve's habit of drawing, that their last league victory came back in early November. Since then, they have drawn four league games in a row and had to fight back to 2-2 in their home match with Venezia last weekend. They do at least have some recent cup wins, beating Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League and Cagliari 4-0 in the Coppa Italia this week.

Monza are 19th in the table and have lost each of their last three games. You'd say that Juventus should win this one, but it's worth pointing out that in their draw against Venezia, they failed to beat the only team currently below Monza in the table. Avoid the result and go for both teams to score at 6/52.20.