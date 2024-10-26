Serie A Tips: Back Atalanta Bet Builder that pays out at 2/1

Napoli will win again

Retegui delivering for Atalanta

Back low scoring Derby d'Italia

Fiorentina will claim victory against Roma

The league leaders Napoli will be expecting another win when they welcome Lecce on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's team have benefitted from a relatively kind start to this season and it's fair to say that Lecce fall into the category of being favourable opponents. The visitors are 19th in Serie A, are without a win from their last five league games (D2 L3) and were beaten 6-0 at home by Fiorentina last weekend.

Napoli won 1-0 at Empoli in their most recent outing, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight games (W7 D1). They have kept clean sheets in six of those games and you can back them to win to nil at 10/111.91, against a Lecce side that haven't scored in four games.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to win to nil against Lecce SBK 10/11

Atalanta play host to the struggling gentleman from Verona on Saturday night.

The Bergamo-based club are unbeaten in five games following their 0-0 draw at home to Celtic in the Champions League (W3 D2). Gian Piero Gasperini's side will have been disappointed in that latest result, but they are progressing well generally, with the Europa League holders up to sixth in Serie A and Mateo Retegui topping the scoring charts with eight goals in as many games.

Verona's 3-0 loss at home to Monza means that they have been defeated in four of their last five games (W1). Combine an Atalanta win, over 2.5 goals and Retegui to score at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Verona, over 2.5 goals and Retegui to score SBK 2/1

The main event in Serie A this weekend is the Derby d'Italia between Inter and Juventus.

It's a game that sees these rivals in close proximity in the table, with Inter in second place and Juve a point behind them in third. The hosts have won each of their last five games, securing a pair of 1-0 victories over the last week, as they first beat Roma in the league and then won at Young Boys in Europe.

Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday when they lost 1-0 at home to Stuttgart, ending a ten-match unbeaten start to life under new manager Thiago Motta (W6 D4). With the visitors generally keeping it tight, backing Inter double chance combined with under 2.5 goals looks like a safe bet at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back Inter double chance against Juventus and under 2.5 goals SBK 4/5

Fiorentina are firing again and should be in confident mood ahead of the visit of Roma.

The Viola followed that 6-0 win at Lecce, with a 4-2 victory at St.Gallen in the Europa Conference League. After a slow start under new manager Raffaele Palladino, they are now unbeaten in four Serie A games (W3 D1), which has seen them rise to tenth place in the table.

Roma beat Dinamo Kiev 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, ending a three-match wait for a won (D1 L2). The capital club have drawn all four of their away games in Serie A this season, but odds of 13/82.63 for a Fiorentina win seem too good to ignore.