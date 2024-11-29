Serie A Tips: Atalanta bet that has landed in successive games pays at nearly 6/1

Back repeat of free-scoring Atalanta bet

Leaders Napoli will be fresh

Expect Lazio form to continue

Inter can edge close encounter

The Serie A leaders Napoli travel to Torino on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team have a big advantage in the title race, as they are not involved in European competition. While their rivals have all played in midweek, Napoli have had plenty of time to recover since beating Roma 1-0 at home last weekend.

Torino drew 1-1 with Monza in their last game, ending a run of three consecutive defeats in which they failed to score. With Napoli having kept clean sheets in each of their last four victories, back them to win to nil at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Torino to nil SBK 13/8

Lazio are one of the teams pushing Napoli right now and they visit Parma on Sunday afternoon.

Le Aquile are only a point behind the leaders in fifth place, having won each of their last five league games. Taking European matches into account, they are unbeaten in eight (W7 D1), keeping clean sheets in five of those games, including each of the last three.

Parma have only won one of their last eleven games (D5 L5), but they have scored in nine of them, so Lazio's defence may well be breached. The away team's price of 20/231.87 to win, is big enough to not complicate matters with caveats.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to beat Parma SBK 20/23

The most biggest fixture of this weekend's action from Italy sees fourth placed Fiorentina host an Inter side that are third.

These sides are level on both points and goal difference, with Inter only ahead by virtue of having scored more goals. Fiorentina come into this match off the back of a nine-game unbeaten spell in Serie A (W8 D1), which has seen them win home games against Lazio and AC Milan.

Inter are their biggest test yet, with Simone Inzaghi's side really starting to flex their muscles. The 1-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League extended their unbeaten run to twelve games across all competitions (W10 D2). Inter should have too much quality and you can back them to win at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Fiorentina SBK 1/1

Claudio Ranieri's tough start to life as Roma manager continues, as he prepares to take on in-form Atalanta.

Since Ranieri was appointed, Roma have faced Napoli and then an away trip to Tottenham in the Europa League. They have equipped themselves rather well, losing only 1-0 at the Serie A leaders and then drawing 2-2 at Spurs in a thrilling match. Ever the 'Tinkerman', the veteran coach started with a back four against Napoli, but switched to playing three at the back at half-time in that game and used the same formation in midweek.

Atalanta also played in Europe this week, thrashing Young Boys 6-1 to extend their unbeaten run to twelve games (W10 D2). Mateo Retegui scored twice in that match, taking his tally for the season to 14 in 19 games. An Atalanta win, both teams to score and Retegui to score has landed in their last two outings, so let's take a chance on it again at odds just under 6/17.00.