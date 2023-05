Inter have scored 12 in 3 in Serie A



In Portugal last night, Portimonense found a 94th-minute equaliser to deny Casa Pia the three points and us a winner.

We're in Italy today for the Serie A game between seventh-placed Roma and fourth-placed Inter, who are separated by just a couple of points. Despite the presence of Jose Mourinho on the touchline, we reckon both teams can get on the score-sheet today - just like they have in 9/11 league meetings of these since 2017.

Back Both Teams To Score in Roma v Inter @ 2.0

Chasing a Champions League place, Inter have scored 12 times across their last three Serie A outings. They've scored at least once on 13/16 road trips this season, while managing just three clean sheets. BTTS has been the right bet in 11/16.

In the Stadio Olimpico, Mourinho's hosts have been pretty solid at the back, but BTTS has landed in each of their last three home and away - including meetings with fifth-placed Atalanta and sixth-placed AC Milan.

Four of the five current top-six teams that have visited Roma have grabbed a goal and we fancy in-form Inter can notch today and help deliver the BTTS that's becoming customary in this fixture.