Ballon d'Or 2025: Dembele 1/5, Yamal 9/2 and Salah 69/1

PSG forward heavy odds-on after Champions League glory

Barcelona's young genius next in the betting

Mo Salah shortest price of Premier League starts...but he's 69/1 70.00

The winner of world football's greatest individual honour will be announced on Monday night and, with a few hours to go before the ceremony in Paris, the Betfair odds say the prize will be staying in the French capital.

That's because Ousmane Dembele is 1.251/4 on the Betfair Exchange to win. The market is still moving, with football bettors getting involved in the final hours, so the prices are shifting.

But the Paris Saint-Germain striker is the clear favourite and it will be a surprise if he does not win for the first time.

Manchester City's Rodri was the winner last year and, in an era when no one players dominates the way Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo previously did, the award is more open than ever.

Dembele scored eight goals in 15 matches as PSG powered their way to a first Champions League win in the 2024/25 season. Few would begrudge the Frenchman the prize and it has been a pleasure to watch him deliver on his promise for his club.

He will hope to make a big impact for France at next summer's World Cup.

Lamine Yamal second favourite to win Ballon d'Or

The same is true of Lamine Yamal who, at 5.24/1, is Dembele's nearest challenger for the Ballon d'Or, according to the Betfair Exchange market. The Spaniard will be key to Spain's chances at the World Cup.

Last season, he helped Barcelona win LaLiga and has built on the wonderful displays that helped Spain win Euro 2024.

Yamal may be the greatest talent to emerge since Messi and looks a sure-fire future winner of the Ballon even if he misses out tonight.

Mo Salah 69/1 to win Ballon d'Or

Mo Salah 70.069/1 is the shortest price of any Premier League player in the Ballon d'Or betting on Betfair.

The Liverpool man is 33 but delivered one of his best ever seasons in 2024/25, scoring 29 goals in the Premier League for his club, and also laying on a superb 18 assists, as the Reds won the title with ease.

He was not able to fire Liverpool to European glory, however, and their relatively early Champions League exit may be one factor in his big price.

Salah has lit up the Premier League and should continue to do so, but it would be a major surprise if he were to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Tonightt looks set to be about a man who has been delighting Parisians with his displays for the European champions.

