Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points

Liverpool go odds-on for title after going five points clear

United boost top six finish hopes after much-needed win

Gunners score late equaliser to rescue a point against City

Matchday 5 Results

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Brighton 2-2 Tottenham

Burnley 1-1 Nottm Forest

Wolves 1-3 Leeds

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Man United 2-1 Chelsea

Fulham 3-1 Brentford

Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle

Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

Latets Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11 5 15 0 0 0 2 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 0 0 0 3 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10 3 10 0 0 0 4 Bournemouth 5 3 1 1 6 5 10 0 0 0 5 Crystal Palace 5 2 3 0 6 2 9 0 0 0 6 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 10 5 8 0 0 0 7 Sunderland 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 0 0 0 8 Fulham 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 0 0 0 9 Man City 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 0 0 0 10 Everton 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 0 0 0 11 Man Utd 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 0 0 0 12 Leeds 5 2 1 2 4 7 7 0 0 0 13 Newcastle 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 0 0 0 14 Brighton 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 0 0 0 15 Nottm Forest 5 1 2 2 5 9 5 0 0 0 16 Burnley 5 1 1 3 5 8 4 0 0 0 17 Brentford 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 0 0 0 18 Aston Villa 5 0 3 2 1 5 3 0 0 0 19 West Ham 5 1 0 4 5 13 3 0 0 0 20 Wolves 5 0 0 5 3 12 0 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Liverpool were the big winners in the Premier League title race after they won the Merseyside derby 2-1 and then sat back and watched all of their title rivals drop points.

The Reds were once again not at their best in their victory over Everton, but they have now won five out of five in the league and already have a five-point cushion at the top of the table thanks to the teams immediately below them dropping points.

Arne Slot's men can be backed at 10/111.91 to retain their title, just ahead of Arsenal at 2/13.00 who lost ground on the league leaders courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Man City (13/27.50) the Gunners' equaliser coming in the 93rd minute! It's the first time this season that any team has gone odds-on to win the title though the first three in the betting are the same teams - and in the same order - as they were before the season commenced.

Chelsea lost further ground on the leaders thanks to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, while Tottenham also lost ground but remain third in the table after their 2-2 draw at Brighton. The Blues can be backed at 25/126.00 to win the title while Spurs remain 40/141.00 shots.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Liverpool 10/11 1.91 7/4 2.75 15/8 2.88 10/11 1.91 Arsenal 2/1 3.00 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 6/4 2.50 Man City 13/2 7.50 7/2 4.50 8/1 9.00 3/1 4.00 Chelsea 25/1 26.00 15/2 8.50 25/1 26.00 15/2 8.50 Tottenham 40/1 41.00 40/1 41.00 50/1 51.00 33/1 34.00

Not much to report in the Top 4 Finish market with all the major contenders - bar Liverpool and Arsenal who are virtually unbackable - a similar price to what they were pre-season.

The biggest movers have been Tottenham who have halved in price from their pre-season odds of 5/16.00 to 5/23.50 following a good start to the season that has seen them collect 10 points from their opening five games.

Notice however that Aston Villa are no longer in the table below having drifted alarmingly from their pre-season odds of 5/16.00 out to 18/119.00 following a winless start to the new campaign.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 1/3 1.33 2/11 1.18 2/5 1.40 1/7 1.14 Chelsea 7/10 1.70 8/15 1.53 8/13 1.61 8/15 1.53 Tottenham 5/2 3.50 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 5/2 3.50 Man United 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 7/2 4.50 3/1 4.00 Newcastle 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00 4/1 5.00 3/1 4.00

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have been the big movers in the Top 6 Finish market following their excellent starts to the new season.

The Cherries - who drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle on Sunday - are fourth in the table on 10 points, one point and one place ahead of the Eagles who won 2-1 at West Ham. Andoni Iraoli's men can be backed at 10/34.33 to finish in the top six this term having been as big as 9/110.00 pre-season, while Palace are 9/25.50, in from their pre-season odds of 17/29.50.

Following their 1-1 draw at Sunderland, Aston Villa are out to 6/17.00 to finish in the top six this season. Unai Emery's men sit 18th in the table after five games have scored just one goal in that time.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 1/5 1.20 1/9 1.11 1/5 1.20 1/9 1.11 Newcastle 1/1 2.00 10/11 1.91 1/1 2.00 10/11 1.91 Tottenham 1/1 2.00 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 1/1 2.00 Man United 11/10 2.11 4/5 1.80 11/10 2.11 4/5 1.80 Bournemouth 10/3 4.33 9/1 10.00 9/1 10.00 3/1 4.00 Crystal Palace 9/2 5.50 17/2 9.50 17/2 9.50 9/2 5.50 Brighton 5/1 6.00 9/2 5.50 5/1 6.00 7/2 4.50 Aston Villa 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25

Leeds United won the clash of 'relegation candidates' on Saturday when they came from one goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux, and in doing so move up to 12th in the table.

Daniel Farke's men have drifted to their biggest odds so far in the Relegation market, now available to back at 5/23.50, while Wolves shortened to 1/21.50 to go down following their fifth consecutive defeat at the start of the new season.

Burnley remain the favourites for the drop at 2/51.40 following their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, while Sunderland recorded the same scoreline at home to Aston Villa, coming from a goal down with 10 men to snatch a crucial point. The Black Cats can be backed at 11/102.11 to be relegated.

West Ham continue to be the biggest shorteners in the market and they're now 11/82.38 to go down - from a Sportsbook high of 5/16.00 pre-season - following their 1-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace. The Hammers have lost four of their opening five league games and sit 19th in the table.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Burnley 2/5 1.40 1/4 1.25 2/5 1.40 2/9 1.22 Wolves 1/2 1.50 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 1/2 1.50 Sunderland 11/10 2.11 7/20 1.35 11/10 2.11 7/20 1.35 West Ham 11/8 2.38 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 11/8 2.38 Leeds 5/2 3.50 11/10 2.11 5/2 3.50 11/10 2.11 Brentford 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 9/4 3.25

It's already looking like Erling Haaland's Golden Boot to lose after the in-form Man City striker scored his sixth goal of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Norwegian is now on six goals, three clear of his nearest rivals, and is available to back at 4/71.57 to be this season's Top Goalscorer having been 6/42.50 before the new season commenced.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (6) 4/7 1.57 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 4/7 1.57 Gyokeres (3) 8/1 9.00 6/1 7.00 10/1 11.00 6/1 7.00 Salah (2) 12/1 13.00 13/2 7.50 12/1 13.00 11/2 6.50 Isak (0) 16/1 17.00 6/1 7.00 16/1 17.00 6/1 7.00 Ekitike (3) 16/1 17.00 17/1 18.00 17/1 18.00 14/1 15.00 Pedro (2) 20/1 21.00 14/1 15.00 25/1 26.00 14/1 15.00 Semenyo (3) 40/1 41.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 33/1 34.00 Richarlison (3) 40/1 41.00 125/1 126.00 125/1 126.00 40/1 41.00

