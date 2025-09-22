Next Premier League Manager To Leave: Potter 1/5 favourite as West Ham consider replacements

West Ham's Potter goes heavy odds-on after latest loss

Nuno and Bilic said to be among possible replacements

Potter heavy odds-on for sack after Palace beat West Ham

Graham Potter shortened to 1/51.20 to become the second Premier League manager to leave his job this season following West Ham lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

He is the firm favourite, well clear of Manchester United's Ruben Amorim whose odds drifted to 7/18.00 following Saturday's win over Chelsea.

The defeat was West Ham's fourth in five matches they have played this season and means it is three losses in three at the London Stadium for the Hammers' in this league campaign.

West Ham are 11/82.38 to be relegated from the Premier League and the board fear they need to make a change quickly if they are to avoid playing Championship football next season.

Potter succeeded Julen Lopetegui in January and has taken charge of 25 matches since his appointment - winning just six times.

The Englishman's tenure has simply never got going and, if the board do make a change, he will not be able to argue that he was hard done by.

Nuno or Bilic could replace Potter at West Ham

It was reported by the BBC prior to Saturday's match that West Ham were already considering possible candidates to succeed Potter.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Nottingham Forest this month, could be top of their list. The Portuguese did a fantastic job at Forest, taking the club from relegation candidates to a seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification.

Whether Nuno wants to return to management immediately remains to be seen and the Hammers are looking at other candidates.

One option could be a return to the London Stadium for ex-West Ham manager, and former-player, Slaven Bilic. He is available and could be offered the chance to take charge on a temporary basis.

Gary O'Neill, who was sacked by Wolves last season, is another possibility. But would West Ham trust a manager who was replaced at Molineux because his club were in danger of being relegated?

All of this remains to be seen and the silence coming from the West Ham board since Saturday's loss is difficult to interpret. Their next match is against Everton, and former-Hammers manager David Moyes, next Monday (29 September).