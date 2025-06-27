England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

England and Germany both odds-against in Euro U21s final

Germany attacking threats means BTTS appealing

Back Reds forward to fire in Young Lions Bet Builder

England U21 v The Netherlands U21 - Match Odds

England U21 v Netherlands U21

Saturday, 20:00 Live on Channel 4

England U21s have reached back-to-back European Championship finals, just like the senior team. The difference between Lee Carsley's men, and Gareth Southgate's teams of 2021 and 2024, however, is that the U21s got over the line and won two years ago.

Now they are looking to retain their title when they play Germany on Saturday in Bratislava. It won't be easy, and England lost to Germany in the Group stage, which is why both sides are odds-against in the Betfair Sportsbook match winner market.

England are 7/52.40 to win inside 90 minutes and 17/201.85 to lift the trophy which factors in them winning in extra-time or on penalties. Carsley's side put in their best displays of the tournament against Spain in the quarter-finals and the Netherlands in the semis, so they are finding form at the right moment.

But the Germans have momentum too. They beat France 3-0 in their semi-final in a more convincing display than their 3-2 win over Italy who were playing with 10 men from the 80th minute onwards and nine for all of extra-time.

England have the deeper squad and, six games into the tournament, that may be the decisive factor.

Back both teams to score in England U21 v Germany U21

With eight goals in their last three matches (two of them against England), Germany will carry plenty of attacking threat against a Young Lions side that has conceded in three games on the trot, one of those being their 2-1 defeat to Germany.

England are no slouches in the final third either, hitting two against the Dutch and putting three past Spain. The obvious bet then is for both teams to score in Bratislava on Saturday night.

Should we go further and back both teams to score in both halves at 15/28.50? It is an appealing price. Germany scored in both halves against France and put two past England in the opening 45 minutes of the Group Stage encounter.

England, by contrast, saved their goals for the second-half against the Netherlands. Finals often produce cagey starts so we will resist both teams to score in both halves. We will back the safer option of both teams to score at some point in the 90.

Back Harvey Elliott to score for England U21 again

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott scored both goals against the Dutch, taking his tally to four in five matches at the U21s European Championships. The attacking midfielder may be on the move this summer and potential suitors Fulham and Brighton will have noted his displays in Slovakia.

Elliott is two goals behind Germany's Nick Woltemade in the race for the golden boot. The big German scored in both of his team's knockout round matches so far. He was an unused substitute the Group stage clash, so will offer a fresh challenge for England's defenders on Saturday.

With Elliott thriving for England, we will back him to score again.