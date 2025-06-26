EFL 2025/26: Fixtures, promotion odds and most backed on Betfair

Full fixture lists for EFL matchday 1 and most backed on Betfair

Promoted Birmingham start at Championship favs Ipswich

Luton and MK Dons most backed in League 1 and 2

EFL Championship fixtures, odds and most backed

Birmingham City will host Ipswich Town in the opening match of the 2025/26 season as both clubs begin life back in English football's second tier.

The Blues arrive via promotion from League 1 while the Tractor Boys have dropped down from the Premier League following relegation.

The Friday night clash on 8 August is arguably the standout Matchday 1 fixture. Both clubs are contenders in Betfair Sportsbook's promotion market with Ipswich 5/42.25 - the shortest price of any club in the division - and Birmingham 23/103.30.

Ipswich are the most backed team in the Championship winner market. They have received 24% of the bets and are 9/25.50 to end the season top of the table. Birmingham, flush with cash from their ambitious American owners, have received 12% of bets in the title winner market.

Southampton - 7/42.75 for promotion - have also proved popular so far, with 18% of the bets putting them second only to Kieran McKenna's men.

Saints start at home to Wrexham on Saturday 9 August in another match that sees a team that was relegated from the top flight take on a promotee from the third tier.

The same day, Rob Edwards will take charge of his first Championship match with Middlesbrough at home to Swansea, West Brom host Blackburn and Sheffield United start their own new era by hosting Bristol City.

On Sunday 10 August, Leicester begin life back in the Championship at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship Matchday 1 Fixtures

Friday 8 August

Birmingham City v Ipswich Town (20:00)

Saturday 9 August

Charlton Athletic v Watford (12:30)

Coventry City v Hull City (12:30)

Southampton v Wrexham (12:30)

Middlesbrough v Swansea City (15:00)

Norwich City v Millwall (15:00)

Oxford United v Portsmouth (15:00)

Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End (15:00)

Stoke City v Derby County (15:00)

West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers (15:00)

Sheffield United v Bristol City (17:30)

Sunday 10 August

Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday (16:30)

League 1 fixtures, odds and most backed

The League 1 season kicks off a week earlier than the Championship, with the first fixture - Luton Town v AFC Wimbledon - taking place on Friday 1 August.

Luton have received 31% of the bets in the Betfair Sportsbook's League 1 winner market which shows that bettors expect them to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Hatters, who were in the Premier League two years ago, are 4/15.00 to top the second tier in 2025/26. Their opening round opponents were promoted via the play-offs from League 2 at the end of last season.

The next day, promotion hopefuls Cardiff City begin at home to Peterborough. The Bluebirds are 11/53.20 to be promoted back to the Championship.

League 1 Matchday 1 Fixtures

Friday 1 August

Luton v Wimbledon

Saturday 2 August

Blackpool v Stevenage (15:00)

Bradford v Wycombe (15:00)

Burton v Mansfield (15:00)

Cardiff v Peterborough (15:00)

Doncaster v Exeter (15:00)

Huddersfield v Leyton Orient (15:00)

Lincoln v Reading (15:00)

Plymouth v Barnsley (15:00)

Rotherham v Port Vale (15:00)

Wigan v Northampton (15:00)

Sunday August 3

Stockport v Bolton (12:00)

League 2 fixtures, odds and most backed

MK Dons have received 38% of the bets in the Betfair Sportsbook League 1 winner market, making them favourites at 4/15.00 for the fourth tier title and the team with the largest percentage of bets in any EFL division.

They will begin at home to Cambridge on Saturday 2 when all matchday one fixtures will take place.

Chesterfield have received 14% of the bets in the title winner market - a steep drop off from the Dons' 38%. The Spireites will also start at home, playing Barrow.

The hosts are 15/82.88 for promotion in what manager Paul Cook hopes will be a big season. Oldham 5/16.00 and Notts County 12/53.40.

League 2 Matchday 1 Fixtures

Saturday 2 August

Accrington v Gillingham (15:00)

Barnet v Fleetwood (15:00)

Bristol Rovers v Harrogate (15:00)

Cambridge v Cheltenham (15:00)

Chesterfield v Barrow (15:00)

Colchester v Tranmere (15:00)

Grimsby v Crawley (15:00)

MK Dons v Oldham (15:00)

Newport v Notts County (15:00)

Salford v Crewe (15:00)

Shrewsbury v Bromley (15:00)

Walsall v Swindon (15:00)

