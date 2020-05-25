Bundesliga Tuesday Tips: Rose to recover

Bremen bounce won't last

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach

Tuesday 26 May, 19:30

Freiburg boss Christian Streich is a pretty good judge of coaches, and after his side had narrowly lost 1-0 at home to Werder Bremen, he was quick to leap to the defence of Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt. He effectively stated that anyone who had criticised Kohfeldt didn't really understand football.

Bremen have steadfastly backed their man, despite a dreadful campaign that could well culminate in a first relegation since 1980. Saturday's win boosted the northern club's survival hopes, but they are still three points adrift of third-bottom Fortuna Dusseldorf, and a further three points shy of escaping the dropzone entirely. They do have a game in hand, and that could prove crucial.

It feels like the wrong time to be facing Borussia Monchengladbach, as they are keen to show their quality. As I suggested would be the case in my match preview, the Foals were beaten at home by Bayer Leverkusen, and that probably extinguished any lingering hopes of winning the title. The race for Champions League football is well and truly on, and Marco Rose's men find themselves outside the top four. What will concern Rose as much as the result was the performance - Gladbach were played off the park in the first half, and the Infogol xG figures (2.4 vs 3.43) show that Leverkusen were worthy winners.

However, Borussia should find a visit to Werder a lot more straightforward. Bremen have lost their last seven Bundesliga home games, scoring just twice and conceding 19 times in that sequence. Gladbach feel like they should be shorter than [1.86] to take three points, and I'll happily back them.

Freiburg to test struggling Eagles

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg

Tuesday 26 May, 19:30

Aside from the bizarre sideshow that was centre-back Martin Hinteregger's quickfire brace, Eintracht Frankfurt had yet another game to forget against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. They were thrashed 5-2, and have now lost five league games in a row, their worst run under coach Adi Hutter.

The Eagles have plenty of problems. There is no consistency in attack (defender Hinteregger is their top scorer with eight goals) the midfield has become very pedestrian apart from rampaging left winger Filip Kostic, and the defence has leaked 18 goals in the last five matches. Hutter was rightly praised for leading the team to the Europa League semi-finals last term, but he is under growing pressure.

Freiburg's fairytale season is taking a turn for the worse, although the primary goal of staying up will still be achieved. A run of five defeats in nine games has seriously damaged hopes of a shock qualification for Europe, there's an element of regression to the mean, as the xG figures show that Freiburg should be 14th rather than in their current slot of seventh.

Frankfurt have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 league games, and I think they'll concede at least once here in what could be quite an entertaining game. Freiburg haven't managed a shut-out on the road since September, and I'll go for a BTTS/Over 2.5 Goals double here on the Sportsbook at [1.87].

Happy Havertz to shine again

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

Tuesday May 26, 19:30

The Bundesliga has long been a place where young talent can blossom, and 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is catching the eye more than most. As the world watches more Bundesliga and stumbles upon this generational talent, Bundesliga aficionados nod their heads sagely, having known for a couple of years that this was a global superstar in the making. The touch, the intelligence, the speed of thought and movement - it's all there in one spellbinding package.

Havertz has scored braces in both games since the season resumed, and he has now scored nine goals in his last ten appearances. He is playing as a false nine for Peter Bosz and Bayer, and his movement and guile is causing opposition defences all manner of issues. He really should be nearing odds-on in the To Score market, but he is actually priced at 7/5, and I'll be backing him for the second game running.

Wolfsburg were swept aside 2-0 by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, and they have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six away games in the league. I think they'll give away chances, and Havertz is in the kind of form to snap those opportunities up.