</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-five-best-bets-including-6-1-tip-and-6-1-bet-builder-170124-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Find 6/1 tip scorer tip and 6/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/day-7-africa-cup-of-nations-tips-senegal-to-set-the-standards-once-again-170124-164.html">Day 7 Africa Cup of Nations Tips: Senegal to set the standards once again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-saturdays-best-bets-back-andy-robsons-3-1-treble-180124-1302.html">Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 3/1 treble on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-5-1-and-10-1-are-fair-prices-for-wolverhampton-pair-180124-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says 5/1 and 10/1 are fair prices for Wolverhampton pair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/dublin-racing-festival-tips-kevin-blake-on-the-novice-hurdle-division-180124-288.html">Dublin Racing Festival: Intellotto and High Class Hero two to watch for Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-9-2-this-boy-can-prove-well-ahead-of-the-handicapper-180124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: This 5/1 Boy can prove well ahead of the handicapper</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-20-180124-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Defending champ lets good start slip</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-pga-tour-american-express-and-d-p-world-tour-dubai-desert-classic-150124-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for American Express and Dubai Desert Classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/dp-world-tour-dubai-desert-classic-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-66-1-to-100-1-160124-719.html">Dubai Desert Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 66/1 to 100/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-and-predictions-vince-and-cape-town-strong-wagers-180124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Vince and Cape Town strong wagers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/brisbane-heat-v-sydney-sixers-v-big-bash-tips-depleted-heat-up-against-it-180124-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: 90/1 Abbott worth a risk</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-team-by-team-guide-dangerous-vipers-the-team-to-follow-170124-194.html">ILT20 team-by-team Guide: Dangerous Vipers the team to follow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-6-tips-value-on-russian-to-go-step-further-in-breakout-slam-180124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 6: Value on Russian to go step further in breakout Slam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-5-tips-back-sloane-stephens-to-beat-kasatkina-170124-1305.html">Australian Open day 5 tips: Back Sloane Stephens to beat Kasatkina</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-4-tips-back-rublev-and-musetti-to-win-tricky-ties-160124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 4 Tips: Back Rublev and Musetti to win tricky ties</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rwanda-crisis-rishi-sunak-exit-date-betting-odds-and-analysis-170124-171.html">UK Politics: Will Rwanda vote destabilise Rishi Sunak?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-trump-backed-to-win-second-term-after-iowa-caucus-victory-160124-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump backed after big win in Iowa Caucus</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-and-iowa-caucus-betting-odds-and-analysis-110124-171.html">Iowa Caucus: Back Haley to step forward as primary season begins</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-13-8-favourites-before-divisional-round-play-offs-170124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco 13/8 favs before Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-wildcard-weekend-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-120124-1063.html">NFL Wildcard Tips: Bills to stump Steelers, Eagles in trouble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-playoffs-betting-preview-best-bets-team-guide-and-rankings-super-bowl-tips-100124-1063.html">NFL Play-Offs: Team-by-team verdicts in race for the Super Bowl</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to star in big Bayern win</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-18">18 January 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to star in big Bayern win", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to star in big Bayern win", "description": "After making a profit last weekend, Bundesliga world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections from Germany's top flight.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-18T17:03:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-18T17:47:00+00:00", "articleBody": "After making a profit last weekend, Bundesliga world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections from Germany's top flight. Bayern beat Werder 4-0 in reverse Bochum can test depleted Stuttgart Rock-bottom Darmstadt rightful outsiders in derby Champions can stay on title track Bayern Munich v Werder BremenSunday 21 January, 14:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video If it hadn't been for Bayer Leverkusen's incredible form in the first half of the season, Bayern Munich would be top of the table. While the record champions haven't consistently been at their best, they have still racked up 52 goals in 16 league appearances, and they have lost just once in the top flight. If Thomas Tuchel does somehow get Bayern to look a bit more bulletproof, they'll not only win the league, but they'll take a decent swing at lifting the Champions League trophy too. Harry Kane is the centre-piece, having already fired in 22 goals in 16 league appearances (he has a game to break Robert Lewandowski's record for goals in the first half of a Bundesliga campaign). The England captain has been outstanding since arriving from Spurs. However, even when Bayern are dominating possession and dictating the flow of the game, there's always a feeling they are vulnerable on the counter. Last weekend's clash with Hoffenheim is a great example. TSG hung in there for the first hour, and at 1-0 down they carved out three excellent chances, none of which they took. Bayern eventually reasserted themselves and won 3-0. While I think that kind of tactical generosity could hurt Bayern in the long term, it shouldn't be an issue this weekend against a really limited Werder Bremen. The northern side have won just four of their 17 games, they have leaked 31 goals already, and they haven't won an away game in the top division since April. Werder lost the reverse fixture 4-0 as Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut, and our friends at Opta tell us that Werder have lost 28 of their last 32 competitive matches against Bayern, and they haven't beaten the Bavarians since September 2008. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayern -2 on the Handicap and Kane to score at [1.98]. Back Bayern -2 on the Handicap and Kane to score at [1.98] Bet now Stuttgart to keep sliding Bochum v StuttgartSaturday 20 January, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video Last weekend I predicted that Stuttgart would slip up at Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the southern giants duly lost 3-1. This time around they are priced just above evens to win at Bochum, and I feel like that price is too short, despite the fact Stuttgart won the reverse fixture 5-0. Stuttgart are still without star striker Serhou Guirassy, who is away at AFCON with Guinea. Silas is also at that tournament, while the Asian Cup is being attended by key defender Hiroki Ito and depth forward Woo-Yong Jeong. VfB still have good players to fall back upon, but they made an awful start at Gladbach, and this trip to Bochum will be tougher than the market suggests. Bochum have claimed 11 of their 17 points at home, and stretching back into last season they have lost just one of their last 11 top-flight matches at the Ruhrstadion. This term they have held Borussia Dortmund to a draw, have beaten Wolfsburg and Union Berlin, and they were the last team to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga (a 3-0 win in Bochum on the final day of last season). Stuttgart have lost three of their last four away games in the league, and I'm happy to back Bochum +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at [1.96]. We only need Thomas Letsch's team to avoid defeat, and we'll have a full pay-out at close to evens. Back Bochum +0.5 v Stuttgart at [1.96] Bet now Eagles can soar above derby distractions Darmstadt v Eintracht FrankfurtSaturday 20 January, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video It's fair to say that this Hessen showdown between Darmstadt and neighbours Eintracht Frankfurt is the latest edition of a keenly felt rivalry. Flags have been burned in stadiums, hundreds of fans have clashed in both pre-arranged and impromptu battles, and there was once a brutal and widely criticised cartoon depicting a burly Eintracht fan taking an axe to a rather less physically imposing Darmstadt supporter. The Lilies will hope that this kind of passion (if you can call it that) can be used in a positive way to kickstart their season. SVD are bottom of the table, and I have said since before the season started, they don't really have the personnel to compete at this level. Thorsten Lieberknecht's side have claimed just three points from their last ten Bundesliga matches, they have the joint-worst home record in the league, and they have the worst defensive record in the division. Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Darmstadt, and they won the reverse fixture 1-0. Last weekend, the Eagles produced one of the best away displays I've seen this season, as they scored an early goal at RB Leipzig and then kept a very good side at arms' length to secure a 1-0 win. Mario Götze's surprising rebirth as a holding midfielder took another intriguing step forward, while centre-backs Tuta, Willian Pacho and Robin Koch all excelled. Frankfurt have now won three of their last six on the road in the league, and I'll back them to claim maximum points here by backing them at evens in the Match Odds market. Back Eintracht Frankfurt to win at [2.0] Bet now Now read Kev's Bet of the Day column here!", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bayern striker Harry Kane"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Harry Kane already has 22 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Kane%20to%20star%20in%20big%20Bayern%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Kane%20to%20star%20in%20big%20Bayern%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>After making a profit last weekend, Bundesliga world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard is back with three more selections from Germany's top flight.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,5774350%26bsmId%3D924.390616831,924.387960492"><strong>Bayern beat Werder 4-0 in reverse</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222787070"><strong>Bochum can test depleted Stuttgart</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222790242"><strong>Rock-bottom Darmstadt rightful outsiders in derby</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Champions can stay on title track</strong></h2><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,5774350%26bsmId%3D924.390616831,924.387960492"><strong>Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 21 January, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>If it hadn't been for Bayer Leverkusen's incredible form in the first half of the season, Bayern Munich would be top of the table. While the record champions haven't consistently been at their best, they have still racked up 52 goals in 16 league appearances, and they have lost just once in the top flight.</p><p>If Thomas Tuchel does somehow get Bayern to look a bit more bulletproof, they'll not only win the league, but they'll take a decent swing at lifting the Champions League trophy too. Harry Kane is the centre-piece, having already fired in 22 goals in 16 league appearances (he has a game to break Robert Lewandowski's record for goals in the first half of a Bundesliga campaign). The England captain has been outstanding since arriving from Spurs.</p><p>However, even when Bayern are dominating possession and dictating the flow of the game, there's always a feeling they are vulnerable on the counter. Last weekend's clash with Hoffenheim is a great example. TSG hung in there for the first hour, and at 1-0 down they carved out three excellent chances, none of which they took. Bayern eventually reasserted themselves and won 3-0.</p><p>While I think that kind of tactical generosity could hurt Bayern in the long term, it shouldn't be an issue this weekend against a really limited Werder Bremen. The northern side have won just four of their 17 games, they have leaked 31 goals already, and they haven't won an away game in the top division since April.</p><p>Werder lost the reverse fixture 4-0 as Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut, and our friends at Opta tell us that Werder have lost 28 of their last 32 competitive matches against Bayern, and they haven't beaten the Bavarians since September 2008.</p><p>I'll use the Sportsbook's <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,5774350%26bsmId%3D924.390616831,924.387960492"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to back Bayern -2 on the Handicap and Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayern -2 on the Handicap and Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,5774350%26bsmId%3D924.390616831,924.387960492" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Stuttgart to keep sliding</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222787070"><strong>Bochum v Stuttgart</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 20 January, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Last weekend I predicted that Stuttgart would slip up at Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the southern giants duly lost 3-1. This time around they are priced just above evens to win at Bochum, and I feel like that price is too short, despite the fact Stuttgart won the reverse fixture 5-0.</p><p>Stuttgart are still without star striker Serhou Guirassy, who is away at AFCON with Guinea. Silas is also at that tournament, while the Asian Cup is being attended by key defender Hiroki Ito and depth forward Woo-Yong Jeong. VfB still have good players to fall back upon, but they made an awful start at Gladbach, and this trip to Bochum will be tougher than the market suggests.</p><p>Bochum have claimed 11 of their 17 points at home, and stretching back into last season they have lost just one of their last 11 top-flight matches at the Ruhrstadion. This term they have held Borussia Dortmund to a draw, have beaten Wolfsburg and Union Berlin, and they were the last team to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga (a 3-0 win in Bochum on the final day of last season).</p><p>Stuttgart have lost three of their last four away games in the league, and I'm happy to back Bochum +0.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222787070"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. We only need Thomas Letsch's team to avoid defeat, and we'll have a full pay-out at close to evens.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bochum +0.5 v Stuttgart at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222787070" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Eagles can soar above derby distractions</h2><p></p><p><strong>Darmstadt v Eintracht Frankfurt</strong><br><strong>Saturday 20 January, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>It's fair to say that this Hessen showdown between Darmstadt and neighbours Eintracht Frankfurt is the latest edition of a keenly felt rivalry. Flags have been burned in stadiums, hundreds of fans have clashed in both pre-arranged and impromptu battles, and there was once a brutal and widely criticised cartoon depicting a burly Eintracht fan taking an axe to a rather less physically imposing Darmstadt supporter.</p><p>The Lilies will hope that this kind of passion (if you can call it that) can be used in a positive way to kickstart their season. SVD are bottom of the table, and I have said since before the season started, they don't really have the personnel to compete at this level. Thorsten Lieberknecht's side have claimed just three points from their last ten Bundesliga matches, they have the joint-worst home record in the league, and they have the worst defensive record in the division.</p><p>Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Darmstadt, and they won the reverse fixture 1-0. Last weekend, the Eagles produced one of the best away displays I've seen this season, as they scored an early goal at RB Leipzig and then kept a very good side at arms' length to secure a 1-0 win. Mario Götze's surprising rebirth as a holding midfielder took another intriguing step forward, while centre-backs Tuta, Willian Pacho and Robin Koch all excelled.</p><p>Frankfurt have now won three of their last six on the road in the league, and I'll back them to claim maximum points here by backing them at evens in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222790242"><strong>Match Odds</strong></a> market.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Eintracht Frankfurt to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222790242" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/"><strong>Now read Kev's Bet of the Day column here!</strong></a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,5774350%26bsmId%3D924.390616831,924.387960492">Back Bayern -2 on the Handicap and Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222787070">Back Bochum +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222790242">Back Eintracht Frankfurt to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2023-24 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 54 Points Returned: 52.34 P/L: -1.66 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.222790242" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: SV Darmstadt v Eintracht Frankfurt (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 20 January, 2.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>SV Darmstadt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="SV Darmstadt" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="4.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="993093">4.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="SV Darmstadt" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="4.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="993093">4.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eintracht Frankfurt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eintracht Frankfurt" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="1.99" data-side="back" data-selection_id="347774">1.99</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eintracht Frankfurt" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="347774">2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="3.85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.222790242" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.9</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html%23gobet-1.222790242">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html%23gobet-1.222790242&rfr=977214">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Kane%20to%20star%20in%20big%20Bayern%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Kane%20to%20star%20in%20big%20Bayern%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bulls-stampede-should-be-fun-301123-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Bulls' stampede should be fun </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco Rose RB Leipzig.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Marco%20Rose%20RB%20Leipzig.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-premier-league-and-more-241123-204.html">Saturday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/07/Pep Guardiola smiling-thumb-1280x720-193866.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/07/Pep%20Guardiola%20smiling-thumb-1280x720-193866.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-fc-koln-v-bayern-munich-best-bets-back-kane-sane-231123-840.html">FC Koln v Bayern Munich: Koln pain via King Kane</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Bayern%20Munich%20November%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---back-kane-to-star-in-big-bayern-win-180124-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to star in big Bayern win</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-five-best-bets-including-6-1-tip-and-6-1-bet-builder-170124-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Find 6/1 tip scorer tip and 6/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-four-stand-out-weekend-bets-from-19-20-to-17-2-180124-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Four stand-out weekend bets from 19/20 to 17/2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-opta-stats-saturday-afternoons-best-bets-180124-904.html">Championship Opta Stats: Saturday afternoon's best bets </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-hull-tips-on-friday-night-back-fabio-carvalho-to-score-at-7-2-170124-766.html">Sunderland v Hull: 7/2 Fabio fancied on Friday night</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/blackpool-v-nottingham-forest-fa-cup-replay-betting-tips-back-premier-league-side-to-advance-160124-1063.html">Blackpool v Nottingham Forest: Trees too tricky for Tangerines</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1705611169" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
German Bundesliga
Bundesliga Tips: Back Kane to star in big Bayern win
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Menu
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket