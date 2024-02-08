</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-070224-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/1 assist tip and 10/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-mainz-v-union-berlin-bundesliga-betting-tips-best-bets-match-preview-060224-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Bet Builder for Bundesliga basement battle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-the-dublin-racing-festival-debrief-050224-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: The Dublin Racing Festival debrief</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html">Cheltenham...Only Bettor: 8/1 tip in the Kim Muir from Daryl Carter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-two-decent-prices-for-thursday-newcastle-double-080224-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Two decent prices for Thursday Newcastle double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-pga-tour-waste-management-phoenix-open-and-dp-world-tour-qatar-masters-060224-204.html">Golf Tips: Experts' Phoenix Open and Qatar Masters best bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/qatar-masters-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-060224-719.html">Qatar Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/qatar-masters-each-way-tips-course-comforts-suit-45-1-campillo-050224-721.html">Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Course comforts suit 45/1 Campillo </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-first-t20-tips-windies-have-a-chance-in-the-chase-080224-194.html">Australia v West Indies First T20 Tips: Windies have a chance in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-juiced-up-jourg-can-down-giants-next-070224-194.html">ILt20 and SAT20 tips: Juiced-up Joburg can down Giants next</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-joburg-could-sack-royals-campaign-060224-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Joburg could sack Royals campaign</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-and-latest-betting-news-from-betfairs-washington-dc-fact-finding-mission-060224-1308.html">US Election 2024 live from Washington D.C: Trump's odds stand firm</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-should-donald-trump-be-the-favourite-070224-171.html">US Election 2024: Should Donald Trump be the favourite?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/by-election-odds-labour-favourites-in-wellingborough-kingswood-and-rochdale-050224-204.html">By-Election Odds: Labour favourites to complete February hat-trick</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-predictions-san-francisco-49ers-v-kansas-city-chiefs-tips-mike-carlson-backs-unders-in-12-bets-for-vegas-080224-815.html">Super Bowl LVIII: Mike Carlson's 12 bets for a close game in Vegas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/ultimate-guide-to-the-super-bowl-2024-how-to-bet-on-the-nfl-predictions-and-betting-tips-for-vegas-showdown-070224-629.html">Ultimate Guide to the Super Bowl 2024: Education, Predictions and Betting Tips</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lviii-props-bets-tips-and-predictions-kansas-city-chiefs-v-san-francisco-49ers-gatorade-taylor-swift-and-more-070224-204.html">Super Bowl LVIII Props Bets: Gatorade, Taylor, Travis and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/e70fac1d5de775907f27710420ecda29f86a10d8.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-08">08 February 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions ", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions ", "description": "It's the biggest game of the season so far, and Kevin Hatchard believes that even though Harry Kane will find the net for Bayern Munich, table-toppers Bayer ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-08T09:58:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-08T12:05:00+00:00", "articleBody": "It's the biggest game of the season so far, and Kevin Hatchard believes that even though Harry Kane will find the net for Bayern Munich, table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen will find a way to maintain top spot. Bayer unbeaten in all competitions Kane the Bundesliga's leading scorer Foals can overcome ailing Darmstadt Dortmund to bounce back with Freiburg win Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca here Leverkusen can retain first place Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern MunichSaturday 10 February, 17:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video By any metric, this has been an extraordinary season from Bayer Leverkusen and their coach Xabi Alonso. We are well into February, and Die Werkself haven't lost a single game in any competition. They won their Europa League group, they are two points clear in the Bundesliga title race and on Tuesday they won a thrilling DFB Pokal quarter-final 3-2 against an excellent Stuttgart side. Stuttgart pressed Bayer vigorously at the BayArena, and caused Xabi Alonso's side lots of problems. The southern giants led 1-0 and 2-1, but eventually lost a thriller, as Jonathan Tah crashed home a late header. Results like that build belief, and Bayer have that in abundance. They also showed that kind of fortitude against Bayern in Munich, as Exequiel Palacios scored a last-gasp leveller, and since the turn of the year Bayer have come up with late winners against Augsburg and RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich had to fight hard to win the meisterschale last season, and they are being pushed to their limits again. An extraordinary series of injury problems have hampered Thomas Tuchel's side throughout the campaign, as has a muddled transfer strategy which seemed to focus on acquiring Harry Kane at the expense of everything else. That said, Kane has been a huge success. He has rattled in 24 Bundesliga goals already, and looks set to at least come close to Robert Lewandowski's single-season scoring record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season. He found the net against Leverkusen in the reverse fixture, and he has shown up in the big games. He scored against Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, and he netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Back Harry Kane to score at [1/1] Bet now This may seem a little counter-intuitive, but I'll back Kane to score at evens on the Sportsbook, but I'll also back Bayer Leverkusen +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.76]. Bayern are beset by injury problems still - Joshua Kimmich (shoulder), Dayot Upamecano (hamstring), Serge Gnabry (adductor) and keeper Manuel Neuer (knee) are all less than 100% fit, while Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies are all definitely out. The return of Min-jae Kim from Asian Cup duty with South Korea is a huge boost, but he only arrived back on Thursday. Given that Bayer played so well against Bayern in Munich (the delightful Florian Wirtz was outstanding, as he has been all season), and considering the fortitude they have recently displayed, I think they can at least pick up a point. Back Bayer Leverkusen +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.76] Bet now Lilies to be trampled again Borussia Mönchengladbach v DarmstadtSaturday 10 February, 14:30Live on Betfair Live Video I wrote in this column pre-season that Darmstadt would struggle with the step up to the Bundesliga, and so it has proved. Thorsten Lieberknecht's Lilies are bottom of the standings with just 11 points, and they have the worst defensive record in the division. Last weekend they battled gamely against the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat. Borussia Mönchengladbach have had tough away games recently against the top two, and they performed fairly well. They ground out a somewhat fortunate goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen, and they led at the Allianz Arena before eventually losing 3-1 at Bayern. Gladbach are nowhere near the European spots, and they still have a bit of work to do to make sure they stay clear of the relegation battle. The Fohlenelf can at least generally rely upon their home form - they have won four of their last six league games at Borussia Park, and have scored at least twice in all of those victories. Darmstadt have collected just five points on the road all season, and I can't see them getting anything here. I'll back Gladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [2.02]. Back Borussia Monchengladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [2.02] Bet now Dortmund to bounce back Borussia Dortmund v FreiburgFriday 09 February, 19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Borussia Dortmund stunk the place out in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Heidenheim, their first goalless stalemate in the Bundesliga since 2019. BVB coach Edin Terzic was unhappy with the quality of his team's build-up, and bemoaned a lack of clarity and composure in attacking situations. Indeed, Dortmund could have lost the game, as top-flight newcomers FCH came desperately close to a last-gasp winner, and their striker Tim Kleindienst produced a jaw-dropping miss in the first half. That said, Dortmund are in good form in general. They have collected ten points from four matches since the turn of the year, and are right back in the race for the Champions League spots. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel should return from an ear infection, while Julian Brandt and Marco Reus have also recovered from illness. The recovery of Jadon Sancho is less certain, as he is struggling with a muscle injury. Dortmund have every reason to think they can overcome Freiburg on Friday night. Their home record against Christian Streich's side in recent years is stellar, with 14 wins and a draw out of the last 15 meetings at Signal Iduna Park. Freiburg have lost their last two matches 3-1, and they are struggling in terms of defensive personnel. Former Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter has been playing through the pain of an Achilles injury, while Philipp Lienhart is still recovering after groin surgery. We can back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.92], and I think that's a fair price. Dortmund's last three home games against Freiburg in the league have ended 4-0, 5-1 and 5-1. Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.92] Bet now Now read our latest Bet of the Day columns here! ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can Harry Kane fire Bayern back to the top?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20leaders%20to%20frustrate%20champions%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20leaders%20to%20frustrate%20champions%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>It's the biggest game of the season so far, and Kevin Hatchard believes that even though Harry Kane will find the net for Bayern Munich, table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen will find a way to maintain top spot. </strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Bayer unbeaten in all competitions</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Kane the Bundesliga's leading scorer</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Foals can overcome ailing Darmstadt</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Dortmund to bounce back with Freiburg win</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC0802">Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca here</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Leverkusen can retain first place</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125244"><strong>Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 10 February, 17:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>By any metric, this has been an extraordinary season from Bayer Leverkusen and their coach Xabi Alonso. We are well into February, and Die Werkself haven't lost a single game in any competition. They won their Europa League group, they are two points clear in the Bundesliga title race and on Tuesday they won a thrilling DFB Pokal quarter-final 3-2 against an excellent Stuttgart side.</p><p>Stuttgart pressed Bayer vigorously at the BayArena, and caused Xabi Alonso's side lots of problems. The southern giants led 1-0 and 2-1, but eventually lost a thriller, as Jonathan Tah crashed home a late header. Results like that build belief, and Bayer have that in abundance. They also showed that kind of fortitude against Bayern in Munich, as Exequiel Palacios scored a last-gasp leveller, and since the turn of the year Bayer have come up with late winners against Augsburg and RB Leipzig.</p><p>Bayern Munich had to fight hard to win the meisterschale last season, and they are being pushed to their limits again. An extraordinary series of injury problems have hampered Thomas Tuchel's side throughout the campaign, as has a muddled transfer strategy which seemed to focus on acquiring Harry Kane at the expense of everything else.</p><p>That said, Kane has been a huge success. He has rattled in 24 Bundesliga goals already, and looks set to at least come close to Robert Lewandowski's single-season scoring record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season. He found the net against Leverkusen in the reverse fixture, and he has shown up in the big games. He scored against Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, and he netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Harry Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951%26bsmId%3D924.393216544" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>This may seem a little counter-intuitive, but I'll back Kane <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951%26bsmId%3D924.393216544"><strong>to score</strong></a> at evens on the Sportsbook, but I'll also back Bayer Leverkusen +0 & +0.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125244"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>.</p><p>Bayern are beset by injury problems still - Joshua Kimmich (shoulder), Dayot Upamecano (hamstring), Serge Gnabry (adductor) and keeper Manuel Neuer (knee) are all less than 100% fit, while Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies are all definitely out. The return of Min-jae Kim from Asian Cup duty with South Korea is a huge boost, but he only arrived back on Thursday.</p><p>Given that Bayer played so well against Bayern in Munich (the delightful Florian Wirtz was outstanding, as he has been all season), and considering the fortitude they have recently displayed, I think they can at least pick up a point.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayer Leverkusen +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125244" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Lilies to be trampled again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125373"><strong>Borussia Mönchengladbach v Darmstadt</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 10 February, 14:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>I wrote in this column pre-season that Darmstadt would struggle with the step up to the Bundesliga, and so it has proved. Thorsten Lieberknecht's Lilies are bottom of the standings with just 11 points, and they have the worst defensive record in the division. Last weekend they battled gamely against the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.</p><p>Borussia Mönchengladbach have had tough away games recently against the top two, and they performed fairly well. They ground out a somewhat fortunate goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen, and they led at the Allianz Arena before eventually losing 3-1 at Bayern.</p><p>Gladbach are nowhere near the European spots, and they still have a bit of work to do to make sure they stay clear of the relegation battle. The Fohlenelf can at least generally rely upon their home form - they have won four of their last six league games at Borussia Park, and have scored at least twice in all of those victories.</p><p>Darmstadt have collected just five points on the road all season, and I can't see them getting anything here. I'll back Gladbach -1.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125373"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Borussia Monchengladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125373" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Dortmund to bounce back</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224124454"><strong>Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg</strong></a><br><strong>Friday 09 February, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Borussia Dortmund stunk the place out in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Heidenheim, their first goalless stalemate in the Bundesliga since 2019. BVB coach Edin Terzic was unhappy with the quality of his team's build-up, and bemoaned a lack of clarity and composure in attacking situations. Indeed, Dortmund could have lost the game, as top-flight newcomers FCH came desperately close to a last-gasp winner, and their striker Tim Kleindienst produced a jaw-dropping miss in the first half.</p><p>That said, Dortmund are in good form in general. They have collected ten points from four matches since the turn of the year, and are right back in the race for the Champions League spots. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel should return from an ear infection, while Julian Brandt and Marco Reus have also recovered from illness. The recovery of Jadon Sancho is less certain, as he is struggling with a muscle injury.</p><p>Dortmund have every reason to think they can overcome Freiburg on Friday night. Their home record against Christian Streich's side in recent years is stellar, with 14 wins and a draw out of the last 15 meetings at Signal Iduna Park. Freiburg have lost their last two matches 3-1, and they are struggling in terms of defensive personnel. Former Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter has been playing through the pain of an Achilles injury, while Philipp Lienhart is still recovering after groin surgery.</p><p>We can back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224124454"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>, and I think that's a fair price. Dortmund's last three home games against Freiburg in the league have ended 4-0, 5-1 and 5-1.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224124454" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Now read our latest Bet of the Day columns here!</a></h3><hr><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951%26bsmId%3D924.393216544">Back Harry Kane to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125244">Back Bayer Leverkusen +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224125373">Back Borussia Monchengladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.224124454">Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2023-24 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 62 Points Returned: 60.17 P/L: -1.83 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20leaders%20to%20frustrate%20champions%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Back%20leaders%20to%20frustrate%20champions%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-bayer-leverkusen-v-monchengladbach-betting-preview-best-bets-multiple-picks-270124-1063.html">Saturday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Rhine derby Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/bf848537ed8a3b1a5c7d93da324995e362e3df47-thumb-1280x720-186465.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/05/bf848537ed8a3b1a5c7d93da324995e362e3df47-thumb-1280x720-186465.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-4th-round-and-more-260124-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for FA Cup, Bundesliga, Serie A and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Trippier Newc.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Trippier%20Newc.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-mainz-means-goals-in-germany-250124-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Mainz means goals in Germany</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt keeper 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Trapp%20Eintracht%20Frankfurt%20keeper%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-wednesday-v-birmingham-tips-blues-backed-to-avoid-defeat-in-friday-night-football-070224-766.html">Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham: Blues backed to avoid defeat</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-rosario-central-v-independiente-rivadavia-argentinian-copa-de-la-liga-profesional-b-070224-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back a 2/1 Buenos Aires Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-070224-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/1 assist tip and 10/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berabtov-exclusive-arsenal-can-win-the-premier-league-060224-838.html">Dimitar Berabtov Exclusive: Arsenal can win the Premier League</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-fourth-round-replay-tips-five-bets-for-tuesday-and-wednesdays-games-050224-629.html">FA Cup Tips: Best bets for this week's fourth round replays</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1707399999" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
German Bundesliga
Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
UK Other Sport
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Betting Explained
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket