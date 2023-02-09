</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: Monaco ready to add to PSG's woes</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-09">09 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:30 min read</li> </ul> Rampant Nice to win again Distracted PSG will drop points Marseille to triumph on the road Hosts' sparkling form to continue Nice vs Ajaccio (8th vs 18th)Fri, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live VideoResurgent Nice are an excellent pick to collect all three points at home to Ajaccio on Friday night.The Riviera outfit have been reborn under interim manager Didier Digard and head into this game in excellent form. Having struggled under Digard's sacked predecessor Lucien Favre Nice are W4-D1-L0 from five games since Digard took control. His joyous approach to the job has been a breath of fresh air. Nice's form is all the more impressive given that three of the teams they have beaten - Marseille, Lens and Lille - are currently in the top six. As a result, an encounter with relegation-threatened Ajaccio will hold few fears for them. The Corsican visitors have one of the division's poorest squads. They're weaker than Nice all over the field and it would be a massive achievement for them to get a point, let alone win. Nice are an understandably short [1.63] to win so we prefer the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Nice win by a single goal and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. Back Nice to win -1.0 Asian Handicap 2.1 More misery for PSG Monaco vs PSG (4th vs 1st)Sat, 16:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video PSG will be tired and distracted when they take to the pitch this weekend and Monaco look well-placed to profit. Christophe Galtier's visitors lost 2-1 to arch-rivals Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday night and, as losers, the fatigue of that intense encounter will weigh heavily on them. Galtier barely rotated in midweek so it would be no surprise to see him field a weakened line-up this weekend as this game falls just three days before PSG's Champions League Last 16 first leg against Bayern Munich. That European encounter is a higher priority for PSG than this league game. Paris have an eight-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 so can afford to allow their gaze to temporarily drift elsewhere. For Monaco, this match is far more important. They're fixated on finishing in the top-three this season and have reduced the lead that Marseille (2nd) and Lens (3rd) have over them thanks to much improved form in recent weeks. Monaco are W5-D2-L0 in seven matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup, and have excellent team news this weekend, too. All factors suggest Monaco can avoid defeat. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw and make a profit if Monaco win. Back Monaco Draw No Bet vs PSG 2.1 Buzzing Marseille will triumph Clermont vs Marseille (11th vs 2nd)Sat, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video After a momentous midweek Marseille are the smart bet to collect all three points at Clermont this weekend. In front of a 65,329 sell-out crowd at Stade Velodrome l'OM defeated arch-rivals PSG 2-1 in the French Cup Last 16 on Wednesday night, sparking scenes of joy in the stands. Running high on adrenalin after that tremendous triumph, the visitors should be victorious here. Clermont are in mid-table but their shortcomings versus the division's stronger sides were laid bare last weekend: at home to Monaco, they were 2-0 down in 15 minutes, and never looked capable of getting back into the game. With better players all over the pitch and buzzing from their midweek win, Marseille are capable of securing a similar win. Back Igor Tudor's boys to claim the points. Back Marseille to beat Clermont 1.75 High goals the smart selection Toulouse vs Rennes (12th vs 5th)Sun, 12:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video The stats on both sides say this will be a high-scoring encounter on Sunday afternoon. Fifteen of Toulouse's 22 league games and 16 of Rennes' 22 games have featured three or more goals this season. That's 70 per cent of all the games these two sides have played. Since the French League season resumed after the World Cup, 11 of these two sides' 14 games (79%) have featured three or more goals as well. Over 2.5 Goals is available at [1.85]. Given the stats, these odds are well worth taking. His <strong>joyous</strong> approach to the job has been a breath of fresh air.</p> </blockquote><p>Nice's form is all the more <strong>impressive </strong>given that three of the teams they have beaten - <strong>Marseille, Lens</strong> and <strong>Lille</strong> - are currently in the <strong>top six.</strong> As a result, an encounter with relegation-threatened Ajaccio will hold <strong>few fears</strong> for them.</p><p>The Corsican <strong>visitors </strong>have one of the division's <strong>poorest</strong> squads. They're <strong>weaker</strong> than Nice all over the field and it would be a massive <strong>achievement</strong> for them to get a point, let alone win.</p><p>Nice are an understandably short <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> to win so we prefer the hosts <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209435458">on the Asian Handicap</a>. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209435458">our selection</a>, you'll get your <strong>stakes back</strong> if Nice win by a single goal and make a <strong>profit</strong> if they win by <strong>two </strong>or <strong>more goals.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nice to win -1.0 Asian Handicap</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209435458" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2><strong>More misery for PSG</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-paris-st-g/32073511">Monaco vs PSG</a> (4th vs 1st)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 16:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>PSG</strong> will be <strong>tired </strong>and <strong>distracted </strong>when they take to the pitch this weekend and <strong>Monaco </strong>look well-placed to profit.</p><p><strong>Christophe Galtier's </strong>visitors <strong>lost</strong> <strong>2-1</strong> to arch-rivals Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday night and, as losers, the <strong>fatigue</strong> of that intense encounter will weigh <strong>heavily</strong> on them.</p><p>Galtier <strong>barely rotated</strong> in midweek so it would be no surprise to see him field a <strong>weakened</strong> line-up this weekend as this game falls just <strong>three day</strong>s before PSG's Champions League <strong>Last 16</strong> first leg against Bayern Munich.</p><p>That European encounter is a higher <strong>priority </strong>for PSG than this league game. Paris have an eight-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 so can <strong>afford</strong> to allow their gaze to <strong>temporarily</strong> drift elsewhere.</p><p>For Monaco, this match is <strong>far more important.</strong> They're fixated on finishing in the top-three this season and have reduced the lead that Marseille (2nd) and Lens (3rd) have over them thanks to <strong>much improved form</strong> in recent weeks.</p><blockquote> <p>Monaco are <strong>W5-D2-L0</strong> in seven matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup, and have <strong>excellent</strong> team news this weekend, too.</p> </blockquote><p>All factors suggest Monaco can <strong>avoid</strong> defeat. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-paris-st-g/32073511">our selection</a>, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a <strong>draw</strong> and make a profit if <strong>Monaco win.</strong><br><strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Monaco Draw No Bet vs PSG</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-paris-st-g/32073511" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.1</a></div><h2>Buzzing Marseille will triumph</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/clermont-v-marseille-betting-32073879">Clermont vs Marseille</a> (11th vs 2nd)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 20:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>After a momentous midweek <strong>Marseille </strong>are the smart bet to collect all three points at <strong>Clermont </strong>this weekend.</p><p>In front of a <strong>65,329 </strong>sell-out crowd at Stade Velodrome l'OM <strong>defeated</strong> arch-rivals PSG 2-1 in the French Cup Last 16 on Wednesday night, sparking scenes of <strong>joy </strong>in the stands. Running high on <strong>adrenalin </strong>after that tremendous triumph, the visitors should be victorious here.</p><blockquote> <p>Clermont are in mid-table but their <strong>shortcomings </strong>versus the division's stronger sides were <strong>laid bare</strong> last weekend: at home to Monaco, they were <strong>2-0</strong> down in 15 minutes, and <strong>never </strong>looked capable of <strong>getting back</strong> into the game.</p> </blockquote><p>With better players all over the pitch and <strong>buzzing </strong>from their midweek win, Marseille are <strong>capable</strong> of securing a similar win. Back <strong>Igor Tudor's</strong> boys to claim the points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Marseille to beat Clermont</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/clermont-v-marseille-betting-32073879" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.75</a></div><h2><strong>High goals the smart selection</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209481909">Toulouse vs Rennes</a> (12th vs 5th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 12:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>The <strong>stats</strong> on both sides say this will be a <strong>high-scoring</strong> encounter on Sunday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Fifteen </strong>of <strong>Toulouse's 22</strong> league games and <strong>16 </strong>of <strong>Rennes' 22</strong> games have featured three or more goals this season. That's <strong>70 per cent</strong> of all the games these two sides have played.</p><blockquote> <p>Since the French League season <strong>resumed</strong> after the World Cup, <strong>11</strong> of these two sides' <strong>14</strong> games (79%) have featured <strong>three </strong>or <strong>more goals</strong> as well.</p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209481909">Over 2.5 Goals</a> is available at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>. Given the stats, these odds are <strong>well worth taking.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Toulouse vs Rennes Over 2.5 Goals</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209481909" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><p><strong> </strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 64pts<br>Returned: +95.90pts<br>P/L: +11.90pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2090223FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209435458">Back Nice -1.0 Asian Handicap at home to Ajaccio @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/monaco-v-paris-st-g/32073511">Back Monaco Draw No Bet at home to PSG @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/clermont-v-marseille-betting-32073879">Back Marseille to win at Clermont @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209481909">Back Toulouse vs Rennes Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a><p><strong></strong></p></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.209481909" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>French Ligue 1: Toulouse v Rennes (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 12 February, 12.00pm</p> </div> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209481909" data-price="2.28" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">2.28</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209481909" data-price="1.79" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">1.79</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209481909" data-price="1.83" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">1.83</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for FA Cup and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Casemiro%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-lens-and-lyon-to-secure-away-day-wins-270123-164.html">Ligue 1 Tips: Lens and Lyon to secure away-day wins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Blanc_Lyon_2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Blanc_Lyon_2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-101-boosted-treble-070223-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 10/1 boosted treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/26e40bbe8079efae1ba810f6c8624b74c765ed21.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/26e40bbe8079efae1ba810f6c8624b74c765ed21.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-61-boosted-treble-to-start-the-week-060223-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 6/1 boosted treble to start the week</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JD Tomasson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/JD%20Tomasson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-city-to-lead-the-way-as-part-of-this-boosted-treble-050223-35.html">The Daily Acca: City to lead the way as part of this boosted treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/PepGuardiolaScarf1280-thumb-1280x720-174982.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/01/PepGuardiolaScarf1280-thumb-1280x720-174982.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div 