Rampant Nice to win again

Distracted PSG will drop points

Marseille to triumph on the road

Hosts' sparkling form to continue

Nice vs Ajaccio (8th vs 18th)

Fri, 20:00 GMT

Resurgent Nice are an excellent pick to collect all three points at home to Ajaccio on Friday night.



The Riviera outfit have been reborn under interim manager Didier Digard and head into this game in excellent form.

Having struggled under Digard's sacked predecessor Lucien Favre Nice are W4-D1-L0 from five games since Digard took control. His joyous approach to the job has been a breath of fresh air.

Nice's form is all the more impressive given that three of the teams they have beaten - Marseille, Lens and Lille - are currently in the top six. As a result, an encounter with relegation-threatened Ajaccio will hold few fears for them.

The Corsican visitors have one of the division's poorest squads. They're weaker than Nice all over the field and it would be a massive achievement for them to get a point, let alone win.

Nice are an understandably short 1.635/8 to win so we prefer the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Nice win by a single goal and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.

Back Nice to win -1.0 Asian Handicap 2.1

More misery for PSG

Monaco vs PSG (4th vs 1st)

Sat, 16:00 GMT

PSG will be tired and distracted when they take to the pitch this weekend and Monaco look well-placed to profit.

Christophe Galtier's visitors lost 2-1 to arch-rivals Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday night and, as losers, the fatigue of that intense encounter will weigh heavily on them.

Galtier barely rotated in midweek so it would be no surprise to see him field a weakened line-up this weekend as this game falls just three days before PSG's Champions League Last 16 first leg against Bayern Munich.

That European encounter is a higher priority for PSG than this league game. Paris have an eight-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 so can afford to allow their gaze to temporarily drift elsewhere.

For Monaco, this match is far more important. They're fixated on finishing in the top-three this season and have reduced the lead that Marseille (2nd) and Lens (3rd) have over them thanks to much improved form in recent weeks.

Monaco are W5-D2-L0 in seven matches since the league season resumed after the World Cup, and have excellent team news this weekend, too.

All factors suggest Monaco can avoid defeat. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw and make a profit if Monaco win.



Back Monaco Draw No Bet vs PSG 2.1

Buzzing Marseille will triumph

Clermont vs Marseille (11th vs 2nd)

Sat, 20:00 GMT

After a momentous midweek Marseille are the smart bet to collect all three points at Clermont this weekend.

In front of a 65,329 sell-out crowd at Stade Velodrome l'OM defeated arch-rivals PSG 2-1 in the French Cup Last 16 on Wednesday night, sparking scenes of joy in the stands. Running high on adrenalin after that tremendous triumph, the visitors should be victorious here.

Clermont are in mid-table but their shortcomings versus the division's stronger sides were laid bare last weekend: at home to Monaco, they were 2-0 down in 15 minutes, and never looked capable of getting back into the game.

With better players all over the pitch and buzzing from their midweek win, Marseille are capable of securing a similar win. Back Igor Tudor's boys to claim the points.

Back Marseille to beat Clermont 1.75

High goals the smart selection

Toulouse vs Rennes (12th vs 5th)

Sun, 12:00 GMT

The stats on both sides say this will be a high-scoring encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Fifteen of Toulouse's 22 league games and 16 of Rennes' 22 games have featured three or more goals this season. That's 70 per cent of all the games these two sides have played.

Since the French League season resumed after the World Cup, 11 of these two sides' 14 games (79%) have featured three or more goals as well.

Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.855/6. Given the stats, these odds are well worth taking.