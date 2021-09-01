World Cup Qualifiers Cheat Sheet: All Wednesday's bets in one place

Denmark v Scotland: Back hosts to take hold of the group

Denmark v Scotland

Wednesday, 19:45

Scotland manager Steve Clarke travels to Denmark with a depleted squad on Wednesday which means the visitors' task is even more difficult against the Euro 2020 semi-finalist.

Frank Monkhouse says: "The head-to-head scores reveal Scotland boast ten wins against the six of Denmark. The Scots have also won each of the last two. An away win can be backed at 8.615/2 with the draw trading at odds of 4.67/2 on the Exchange.

"Denmark holds the home advantage and have much the better form of the two teams. They endured a rollercoaster summer at Euro 2020 but found their feet and went close to winning the competition. They will be one of the favourites in the early World Cup 2022 betting, and if they win this match, they can start planning. Denmark is 1.4740/85 to continue their form and secure another three points.

"Sticking with the stats when looking into the specials markets, we note there has been no more than one goal between these teams in each of their last five meetings. That is also true of Denmark's last two starts and in three of Scotland's five most recent games.

"Under 2.5 goals is worth considering at 1.768/11 while those who expect a free-scoring 90 minutes can take over the same line at 2.186/5."

Portugal v Republic of Ireland: Guests look to stop record chasing Ronaldo

Portugal v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday September 1, 19:45

New Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo will get plenty of attention but there are several other players in the Portugal squad who will cause problems for Stephen Kenny's Ireland team.

Daniel McDonnell says: "This is a proper competitive game, yet the anticipation levels in Ireland have been reduced by the March double header of defeats to Portugal and Luxembourg. Thoughts of Qatar now seem distant and the real significance of these games may revolve around the manager's future with his contract up next year.

"If he wants to stay on for the Euro 2024 mission, he needs to produce something good over the next week but the home games with Azerbaijan and Serbia may offer a better chance of joy. Kenny has ruled out picking a weakened team for the first leg of the triple header, and that's hardly surprising as he really could do without a heavy defeat.

"On the bright side, he does have some good news stories from a defensive perspective. Ireland will likely play with three at the back and Shane Duffy's revival at Brighton and the presence of John Egan and Dara O'Shea means Kenny can field three formidable centre halves...

"It's hard to avoid the conclusion that this match will end in anything other than a Portugese success. Nevertheless, the September window can be a funny one. Portugal's Euros ended in disappointment and their star man has been caught up in other business across the last week.

"Ireland produced a solid display in Hungary in June and, while this fixture is important for Portugal in their battle with Serbia in the group, it's by no means guaranteed that they will burst out of the blocks. And Ireland do have a competent and match sharp rearguard that should be capable of hitting their stride early."

Norway v Netherlands: Van Gaal is back

Norway 4.84/1 v Netherlands 1.875/6; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday, 19:45

Louis van Gaal took the Netherlands to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2014 and the road to the next one under his stewardship starts in Oslo tonight.

Dan Fitch says: "Louis van Gaal is back in charge of the Dutch for a third spell. He starts with a tough opening game away in Norway, with both teams currently trailing the Group G leaders Turkey by a point.

"The Norwegians have the threat of Erling Haaland in attack and both teams to score is 1.8810/11."

Turkey v Montenegro: Chastened Turks to play out a cracker

Turkey v Montenegro

Wednesday, 19:45

Fans and a fair few punters had high hopes for Turkey at Euro 2020 but they lost all three of their matches. Now they have to pick themselves up for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Turkey are up against Montenegro in the World Cup qualifiers, and the home side has a point to prove.

"Senol Gunes is under pressure as the coach of Turkey after a disastrous European Championship. A 3-0 defeat to eventual champions Italy was followed by a 2-0 reverse against Wales and a 3-1 loss to Switzerland. In the World Cup qualifiers, Turkey have secured excellent wins over the Netherlands and Norway, but they also drew 3-3 in a chaotic game against Latvia.

"Montenegro were edged out 1-0 by Norway last time out, and they are an inconsistent side. For example, last year they thrashed Cyprus 4-0 but also lost 2-1 at home to Luxembourg. They are unbeaten in their last five games on the road, although tonight's match-up represents a step up in quality."

Denmark v Scotland: Make it Maehle

Andy Schooler's football props column has a 10/1 shots bet for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier between Denmark and Scotland.

Andy says: "Joakim Maehle was somewhat unfortunate not to make the Euro 2020 team of the tournament after some outstanding displays in which he got forward with great regularity.

"He fired off 10 shots across the six games and is 5/4 for 2+ in this game or 13/8 for 1+ on target.

"However, I'm going to chase the bigger odds of 10/1 about Maehle having two or more shots on target in this game.

"He managed this in all three games the Danes won in the summer - against Russia, Wales and the Czech Republic - and given Scotland's problems it's not hard to see the hosts dominating this one too.

"If that happens, Maehle seems likely to play a big role down the Scots' right - their weaker flank defensively."