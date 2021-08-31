Wednesday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back goals in Van Gaal's Dutch return

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe

Wednesday 1 September

New coach for Ukraine

Kazakhstan 8.07/1 v Ukraine 1.548/15; The Draw 4.216/5

Kick off, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Ukraine need a win here. After picking up a useful away point against France in their opening qualifier, they could then only draw at home with Kazakhstan and Finland. With a new coach to impress in Oleksandr Petrakov, back Ukraine to win half-time/full-time at 2.4529/20.

Second win for Israel

Faroe Islands 8.615/2 v Israel 1.4640/85; The Draw 4.57/2

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

It's been a decent start for Israel in Group F, bouncing back from an opening defeat to Denmark, to draw with Scotland and beat Moldova. They need to win this sort of fixture if they are to stand a chance of making the play-offs and you can back an Israel victory and over 2.5 goals at 2.56/4.

Another clean sheet for France

France 1.192/11 v Bosnia 21.020/1; The Draw 8.07/1

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

After their disappointing home draw with Ukraine in Group D, France got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win away over Kazakhstan and a 1-0 victory on the road against Bosnia. France are 1.75/7 to win to nil.

Austria will get win they need

Moldova 18.017/1 v Austria 1.241/4; The Draw 6.86/1

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Denmark are the standout team in Group F, which leaves the likes of Austria, Scotland and Israel, fighting it out for second place. Austria only have one win so far, against the Faroe Islands (D1 L1) and need a victory here. They're 1.834/5 to win half-time/full-time.

Van Gaal is back

Norway 4.84/1 v Netherlands 1.875/6; The Draw 3.814/5

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Louis van Gaal is back in charge of the Dutch for a third spell. He starts with a tough opening game away in Norway, with both teams currently trailing the Group G leaders Turkey by a point. The Norwegians have the threat of Erling Haaland in attack and both teams to score is 1.8810/11.

Leaky Croatia will concede

Russia 2.962/1 v Croatia 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

In Croatia's last outing they lost 5-3 to Spain in a thrilling Euro 2020 encounter. It rather summed up this current Croatia side - still having the attacking talent to score goals, but liable to concede against decent opposition. With Russia at home, this is another match where both teams to score should land, this time at 1.9110/11.

Big price for goals between rival nations

Slovenia 2.427/5 v Slovakia 3.412/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Group H is very tight, with every team dropping surprise points against each other. Both of these rivals have ground to make up and with neither side defending well, over 2.5 goals looks overpriced at 2.747/4.

Turkish are vulnerable

Turkey 1.538/15 v Montenegro 8.07/1; The Draw 4.3100/30

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Turkey made a flying start in Group G, beating Netherlands and Norway in their first two games. Yet they then drew 3-3 at home with Latvia and though tipped as dark horses at the Euros, lost all three matches. Turkey should beat Montenegro, but the visitors may cause problems, with a home win and both teams to score at 4.03/1.