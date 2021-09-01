World Cup Qualifiers Cheat Sheet: All Thursday's bets in one place

Hungary v England: Back a battling Three Lions victory

Hungary v England

Thursday 2 September, 19:45 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

With Euro 2020 now a fading memory England must carry their momentum into their World Cup qualifying campaign. They are 8.88/1 to win in Qatar in 2022 but first they take on Hungary on Thursday...

Paul Higham says: "Overall it's just one defeat in 50 qualifying matches if you include the Euros, with 40 wins, and Southgate's side are big 1.4640/85 favourites for victory in Budapest, with the draw priced up at 4.47/2.

"Hungary are a huge 9.89/1 to end their 13-game winless run and earn a first victory over England since 1962.

"Ranked 37 in the world, Hungary are England's nearest challengers in the standings after comfortable wins against Andorra and San Marino followed an entertaining 3-3 draw with Poland in their opening fixture.

"They showed they can mix it with the big boys at Euro 2020 with draws against Germany and France and only losing out to Portugal with late goals inside the final four minutes.

"Even if they lose, Hungary usually need to be ground down as they've not been behind at half time in their last 10 matches, whereas England have led at the break in all three qualifiers so far in this campaign."

Thursday Football Tips: A 22/1 Bet Builder for Hungary v England

Hungary v England

Thursday 2 September, 19:45 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

Andy Schooler has pulled together a stats-based 22/1 Bet Builder for Hungary v England in Thursday's football props column.

Andy says: "Let's start in the 'to be booked' market where Attila Fiola is among the favourites but for good reason.

"Fiola, who is expected to continue his role as left wing-back, has been carded in nine of his last 22 internationals, while at club level the MOL Fehervar man was shown a card in 13 of his 38 matches last season. This season he's already seen red despite having played only four times.

"Here, he'll likely have a lively opponent with Buyako Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho all potential starters in his area of the pitch.

"I'll happily put Fiola into a Bet Builder alongside over 1.5 Hungary cards given that's occurred in 17 of their last 22 competitive games. Ref Cunyet Cakir is more than capable of getting the cards flowing too.

"Finally, it's over to the shots markets where Hungary captain Willi Orban is a big price for 1+ shot on target. The Red Bull Leipzig defender is a huge threat at set-pieces and managed this in seven of 11 international starts last season.

"His record at club level was also excellent and this season he's already had 12 shots in four games, managing at least one on target in two of them."

Lithuania v Northern Ireland Tips: Fireworks in Vilnius

Lithuania v Northern Ireland

Thursday 2 September, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Northern Ireland are third in Group C after two matches and there could well be goals on the menu when they travel to Lithuania on Thursday.

Paul Robinson says: "A draw is no good to either side given the starts that they have made, and assuming Italy top the group, they both need to rack up a few wins to give the Swiss something to think about for second.

"Lithuania's recent form is really poor, and I am not sure that even a new manager boost will be enough to see them take the victory here.

"I have reservations about the Irish though, and while I would have them as favourites, 1.875/6 does look a touch short given their injuries.

"Goals could be the play in Vilnius, as Over 2.5 at 2.6213/8 is worth a second look. Neither nation are known for their goal-output, but as previously mentioned, this really is a must-win for both of them.

"The Lithuanians will be desperate to start their new era with a victory - and the players will want to impress the new manager - while Northern Ireland will still harbour hopes of securing a Play-off place.

"Under 2.5 Goals is currently the favourite at 1.584/7, but Overs is definitely worth chancing, at the prices."

Italy v Bulgaria: Visitors to keep it close against Euro 2020 champs

Italy won Euro 2020 but on the Exchange their ageing squad is 10.519/2 to triumph at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Italy 1.111/9 v Bulgaria 40.039/1; The Draw 11.521/2

Kick off, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Dan Fitch says: "The Euro 2020 winners will doubtless continue their impressive unbeaten record, which stretches back to 34 games under Roberto Mancini (W27 D7). Bulgaria lost the reverse fixture 2-0 and you can back an Italy win with under 3.5 goals at 1.9520/21."

Bolivia v Colombia: Entertainment expected

Bolivia v Colombia

Thursday, 21:00

Our resident South American expert picks bets for three ties on Thursday, starting with the clash in La Paz.

Nathan Joyes says: "Bolivia haven't beaten Colombia since 2003 and, heading into this fixture, the hosts have lost their last four matches. However, in their last home qualifier, they managed to convincingly beat Venezuela 3-1 following back to back defeats against Ecuador and Argentina.

"Over 2.5 goals has landed in all three of their home matches to date, and despite coming up against a top Colombian side, Bolivia have the capability to continue scoring in the capital.

"However, with Colombia chasing qualification and defeating Peru 3-0 in their last qualifier, you can back Falcao and co to win and both teams to score at @ 4.57/2."

Chile v Brazil: Hulk may lead the line in a new look Brazilian side

Chile v Brazil

Friday, 02:00

Live on Betfair

A familiar face could play up front the World Cup favourites when they go to Chile in the early hours of Friday.

Nathan Joyes says: "The market still has Brazil priced as the favourites but the Copa America runners up have drifted to 1.9520/21, which can't be dismissed lightly. Despite the Brazilian squad appearing weaker, a front trio of Neymar, Junior and Hulk will cause havoc.

"Chile come into this encounter having only won one match in their last five, which was a scrappy 1-0 victory against Bolivia in the Copa America.

"Brazil beat Chile 1-0 last time out in the Copa America, but Man City's Gabriel Jesus was sent off in the 48th minute when the game was 0-0, suggesting the score line could have been far greater if they had kept all eleven on the pitch.

"Chile's only win in qualifying to date was a 2-0 victory over Peru, drawing three, losing two having only scored eight goals so far. A recent draw with Bolivia makes pretty grim reading for Martín Lasarte's side."