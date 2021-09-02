Hungary v England: Back Kane and Sterling with Bet Builder

Hungary v England

19:45

Live on ITV1

Hungary showed at Euro 2020 that they should not be underestimated. They were expected to have no chance in the 'Group of Death' against Portugal, France and Germany. As it happened they took points off the latter two and almost qualified for the knockout stages. Their 2-2 with Germany in Munich was one of the games of the tournament.

For England, meanwhile, there is no cause for a Euro 2020 hangover and no shame at all in losing the final on penalties to Italy. Gareth Southgate's men have gained invaluable experience, and should have grown in confidence, from their midsummer adventure. They must now build on it in time for next year's World Cup.

Forwards can exploit hosts' defence

Southgate isn't the kind of manager to take any opponent lightly. He will be well aware of the threat posed by Hungary - the team that sit second behind England in World Cup qualifying Group I - and will have noted that their last qualifier here was a 3-3 draw against Poland, in which the hosts threw away a two goal lead.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have developed a good understanding in attack for England and, as they demonstrated in the Euro 2020 quarter-final win against Ukraine, they show no mercy to weak defences. I don't expect them to be as rampant as they were that night but I do think they will unsettle the Hungary defence and England can score more than one goal.

Sterling only came off the bench for Man City at the weekend so should be fresh here, while Kane hasn't scored for Spurs in the league yet but did net two last Thursday in the Europa League conference. I will back both to score tonight.