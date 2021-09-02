Thursday Football Tips: A 22/1 Bet Builder for Hungary v England

Hungary v England

Thursday 2 September, 19:45

Live on ITV

Hungary came within eight minutes of getting out of Euro 2020's 'group of death' in June - one featuring France, Portugal and Germany - so they are likely to prove tough opponents for England in this World Cup qualifier.

With the market very much priced up to deal with patriotic English punters, there looks to be some value in the props prices relating to the Hungarians and so I've put together a tasty-looking 22/1 shot.

Let's start in the 'to be booked' market where Attila Fiola is among the favourites but for good reason.

Fiola, who is expected to continue his role as left wing-back, has been carded in nine of his last 22 internationals, while at club level the MOL Fehervar man was shown a card in 13 of his 38 matches last season.

This season he's already seen red despite having played only four times.

Here, he'll likely have a lively opponent with Buyako Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho all potential starters in his area of the pitch.

I'll happily put Fiola into a Bet Builder alongside over 1.5 Hungary cards given that's occurred in 17 of their last 22 competitive games.

Ref Cunyet Cakir is more than capable of getting the cards flowing too.

Finally, it's over to the shots markets where Hungary captain Willi Orban is a big price for 1+ shot on target.

The Red Bull Leipzig defender is a huge threat at set-pieces and managed this in seven of 11 international starts last season.

His record at club level was also excellent and this season he's already had 12 shots in four games, managing at least one on target in two of them.

The three legs bring the total price to just north of 22/1, which seems big given the stats involved.

