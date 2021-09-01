South America World Cup Tips: Goals galore in La Paz

Entertainment expected

Bolivia v Colombia

Thursday, 21:00

Bolivia haven't beaten Colombia since 2003 and, heading into this fixture, the hosts have lost their last four matches. However, in their last home qualifier, they managed to convincingly beat Venezuela 3-1 following back to back defeats against Ecuador and Argentina.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in all three of their home matches to date, and despite coming up against a top Colombian side, Bolivia have the capability to continue scoring in the capital.

However, with Colombia chasing qualification and defeating Peru 3-0 in their last qualifier, you can back Falcao and co to win and both teams to score at @ 4.57/2.

Ecuador v Paraguay

Thursday, 22:00

Draw specialists ready to attack

Paraguay have only lost one of their six qualifying matches so far, but if they are to make it to Qatar, they'll need to take more risks, having drawn four.

However, their one victory did come on home soil against Ecuador and a victory on Thursday would potentially see Paraguay leapfrog their opponents into third place - there's plenty on the line in this one.

Whilst Paraguay are the draw specialists, Ecuador are anything but. With three wins and three losses to their name so far, they've proven to be great entertainment for the neutrals.

A 4-2 victory over Uruguay was followed by a 6-1 romp over Colombia, who finished that particular match with 10 men, before a 2-1 defeat to Peru.

With the away side having to take more risks and with Ecuador relying on their home form to progress, both teams to score @ 2.1011/10 looks to be the value bet in this one.

Venezuela v Argentina

Friday, 01:00

Argentina to secure all three points

Venezuela's Copa America results can be taken with a pinch of salt, mainly due to the fact a huge number of their players tested positive for coronavirus just days before the tournament began. They have no such issue this round.

However, despite a full squad to choose from, they are hosting the Copa America champions. Messi and co are unbeaten in 20 matches heading into this encounter, but have only managed to score nine goals in their six qualifiers, drawing three of those.

Argentina should be able to get the job done in Venezuela, but expect the hosts to drop deep and defend their goal for as long as possible. I'd advise backing Argentina to win and under 3.5 goals with the Bet Builder option @ 1.9010/11