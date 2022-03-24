Weekend Betting Preview: England v Switzerland, IPL, Saudi GP and more

Horse racing: Return of the Flat

When: Saturday, from 13:15

How to Watch: Live on ITV

Earlier this week, our horse racing tipster Tony Calvin teed up this weekend's action thus:

"Cheltenham done and dusted and the Flat returns with turf cards at Doncaster and the Curragh on Saturday - and the Dubai World Cup meeting too, if that floats your boat..."

Spring is in the air, the weather forecast is good and Tony's focus this Saturday is Doncaster where the Lincoln is the main event.

You can get tips from Tony for Saturday's action, as well as insight from Paul Nicholls on his weekend runners at Stratford and Ascot, and the rest of our horse racing experts' views from Friday.

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders: Champs start IPL 2022

When: Saturday 14:00

How to Watch: Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Defending champions Chennai are in action in the inaugural match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The IPL is synonmous with big hitting and thrilling contests, that often go down to the last ball, and it can make for a fantastic betting event.

Ed will preview Saturday's match and you can get a deep dive into the IPL 2022 from this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast:

England v Switzerland: World Cup prep kicks-off

When? Saturday, 17:00

How to Watch: Live on Sky Sports Football

Preparations for Qatar start here asEngland play their first match of this World Cup year against opponents who, like Gareth Southgate's men, reached for the finals with a first-placed finish in their group.

It should be a decent test the hosts, as well as a chance for Gareth Southgate to check on his squad's progress and have a look at new additions such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell. If Harry Kane scores he will draw level with Bobby Charlton on 49 goals for England.

We'll have a match preview and tips live on Betting.Betfair from Friday. In the meantime, read Stephen Tudor on which Three Lions players will stake their claim for Qatar.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Leclerc bids to make it two out of two

When: Sunday, 18:00 UK time

How to Watch: Live on Sky Sports F1

Charles Leclerc was the surprise winner of last week's season opening Grand Prix in Bahrain after defending champion Max Verstappen had to retire three laps from the end. Lewis Hamilton's car isn't in the best nick, so his third-place finish was impressive in the circumstances.

Hamilton is an outsider at 13.5 for Sunday's race with Verstappen 2.6413/8 to claim his first win and Leclerc 2.767/4 to make it two out of two -an outcome our Formula 1 race previewer Summeet Paul is backing.

Golf - Three events as Masters anticipation builds

When: Saturday and Sunday

How to Watch: Sky Sports Golf

It's another three tournament weekend for our golf tipsters who have every angle covered at the WGC Dell Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and Qatar Masters.

The Matchplay is the headline event - where you'll find world number one Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and others competing - but the Qatar Masters sees the best players on the European Tour in action and the Corales Puntacana is one where Steve Rawlings thinks backing former champions is the way to go.

Follow Steve's live in-play blog across the weekend for the latest from all three events.

Meanwhile, anticipation is already building ahead of the first Major of 2022 - the US Masters - in a fortnight.