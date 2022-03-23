England Betting Tips: Which Lions can roar this week and book their place for Qatar?

When Gareth Southgate announced his latest squad, naturally the headlines focused on the omission of Marcus Rashford. The biggest tree makes the most noise when felled.

Yet really, the exclusion of the Manchester United forward wasn't a great surprise. He has unquestionably endured a poor season and by pulling out of six of the last eight international squads, Rashford has only played 320 minutes in an England jersey since late 2019.

Elsewhere, there was predictable consternation about out-of-sorts Harry Maguire keeping his place, but realistically he was always going to. Indeed, the genuine cause for raised eyebrows lay in Jadon Sancho being overlooked. The 21-year-old has recently begun to show why United spent so much time and money in bringing him to Old Trafford.

After the announcement came the inevitable withdrawals, in this instance Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham and the players Southgate drafted in intrigue.

This next week acts as an audition for Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters that if passed might see the pair watch on from the dug-out when England next go out on pens.

But we will get to the outside bets for Qatar. First, there's Switzerland on the horizon and if the England gaffer is true to form, his line-up will almost exclusively contain only the very familiar.

Distinctly different elevens

Southgate's preference for back-to-back friendlies is to deploy his strongest side in the first fixture, get the win, then utilise the periphery of his squad for the latter game, sometimes doubling down on the experimental angle by tweaking his favoured system.

The only exception to this rule was last June when Champions League final commitments and injuries forced the England boss to complicate matters, merging his usual starting eleven with the undercard when faced with Austria and Romania.

It is doubtful he will repeat that strategy here, and it is very likely Southgate will go strong against the Swiss at the weekend, reserving his 'reserves' for Ivory Coast three days later.

Which means Harry Kane can be expected to start on Saturday - and perhaps cede to Ollie Watkins the following Tuesday, perhaps not - along with Raheem Sterling and it's pertinent that both players struggled for their respective teams in the opening months of this season but are firing on all cylinders now.

Together the duo have scored 42.5% of the last 40 England goals in games where they have both featured and remarkably Kane boasts 14 from his last 10 international outings.

Mason Mount is a shoo-in too for the weekend and though it is generally perceived that the Chelsea schemer has not enjoyed an outstanding campaign only five Premier League players have assisted more in 2021/22.

Swiss watch

It is entirely logical for Southgate to take the minimum of risks against Murat Yakin's side who showed at last summer's Euros what they're capable of and have continued their impressive form since.



Twice in their qualifying group, Switzerland frustrated Italy to draws while their defensive fortitude post-Euros has resulted in only two concessions from ten and a half hours of football.



At the other end, Maguire will be relieved that Alexander Isak is suffering the mother of all goal-droughts for Real Sociedad but in Steven Zuber and the exciting Noah Okafor they still offer a genuine attacking threat. The Swiss will be hard to break down and will provide a stern test, friendly or otherwise.



England though have more than enough to prevail even if the score-line will pale substantially to the thrashings doled out to a succession of minnows last autumn. Still, even factoring in the weak opposition, the Three Lions have averaged 4.2 goals-per-game since their painful Euro final defeat. That deserves respect.

Kane's prolificacy is beyond question and in Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, Southgate has three difference-makers who have scored four match-winners apiece in the top-flight this term. In midfield meanwhile, Declan Rice can boss proceedings, just like he's done all year.

Only one other player has made more interceptions in the Premier League in 2021/22 and a good case can be made that Rice is currently the best of his type around.

Auditions against the Elephants

Several of those set to star next Tuesday as the Ivory Coast comes to town can immeasurably improve their standing within the England set-up with a solid showing.

Arsenal's Ben White has been recalled after doing well in those aforementioned friendlies last June against Austria and Romania and the Gunners centre-back compares favourably this season to Tyrone Mings in the stats. Keeping Wilfried Zaha and company under wraps will do his chances no harm at all.



James Ward-Prowse is another peripheral talent expected to be put in the spotlight next week. The dead-ball specialist is clearly rated by Southgate and it helps his cause no end that Leeds' Kalvin Phillips has yet to return from injury.

Don't be surprised either to see Tyrick Mitchell handed a debut against the Les Elephants, with Ben Chilwell's long-term absence leaving England short of cover for Luke Shaw at left-back. Only Brentford's Christian Norgaard has made more successful tackles in the Premier League this season than the swiftly developing 22-year-old.

Concerning Emile Smith Rowe we encounter a problem, because the brilliant youngster may well be handed a key role against Ivory Coast but equally might be used from the bench on Saturday. If so, it's worth noting that the Arsenal midfielder has scored three times when coming on as a sub this term.

Long shots for Qatar

Then there's Conor Gallagher, who has announced his arrival as an elite talent since shining on a weekly basis for Crystal Palace and let's not forget that Marc Guehi's inclusion is proof enough that Southgate feels he warrants a closer look.

Only now, 900 words in, do we mention Jude Bellingham too, a special player who might one day be the most special of them all.

Indeed, when those not participating this week are factored in also - a long list that includes Fikayo Tomori, Ben Godfrey, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jarrod Bowen, a striker who would surely have been rewarded with a spot this time out were it not for injury - it becomes apparent that Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choice when selecting his final World Cup squad next autumn.

Which makes the markets covering England's possible starters for their first match in Qatar something of a minefield, one that has you second-guessing at every turn. What if Player X gets injured? Would Player Y get in? What if Player Z begins next term with a bang?

So, let's boil it down to two decent shouts.

Should Ben White transfer his Arsenal form to the international stage in the days ahead he is well priced currently at 7/1. He has the ability to usurp Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings and be the main back-up at the back.



Tammy Abraham to start England's opening game in Qatar meanwhile is a cracking bet. Finding his feet in Serie A and scoring regularly, by next November it could come down to whether he is fit and available and Harry Kane is not. At such long odds that is surely worth a punt.